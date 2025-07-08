The affordable French beauty buys our team are stocking up on this Prime Day

Home to some of the most iconic and hard-working formulas on the globe, France is often our first port of call for all things skincare, makeup and fragrance. In fact, our team's beauty bags are bursting at the seams with both luxe and budget French beauty buys, the likes of which we'll be tactically restocking this Prime Day...

With shelves full of hydrating creams, serums, and under-the-radar scents, there's a reason why Parisian pharmacies have become a hot spot for beauty-forward visitors. The allure of French skincare (and so on) is understandable, what with iconic names like La Roche-Posay, Vichy and Caudalie and their beloved formulas, all hailing from across the pond. Even our team aren't immune to the draw of a chic French perfume or makeup buy.

In fact, our bathroom cabinets and dressing tables are laden with them, and while we'd love an excuse to fly overseas, it's not a requirement to build your own stash. You can find several cult favourites on Amazon, and with the Prime Day sales upon us, now's the time to shop - and these are the 10 discounted finds we recommend.

The 10 French beauty deals to snap up (because we definitely will be)

From the best La Roche-Posay products to glow-boosting primers, there's a plethora of French makeup and skincare staples to be found in the Amazon Prime Day beauty deals (with more set to emerge as the four-day sales event goes on).

If you're unsure what brands and formulas to invest in though, we've curated a list of 10 stellar deals, which are either best-sellers or team favourites that they'll be restocking this week...

Our everyday French beauty essentials

Save 52% Save £6.70 Garnier SkinActive Vitamin C Brightening Serum: was £12.99 now £6.29 at Amazon A favourite among our beauty team, Garnier's best-selling Vitamin C serum boasts a blend of niacinamide, salicylic acid, melasyl and vitamin C to even and brighten the complexion, reducing the appearance of dark spots. And while it's not technically a Prime Day deal, it's still 52% off.

Save 35% Save £6.92 La Roche-Posay CICAPLAST BAUME B5 soothing repair: was £19.50 now £12.58 at Amazon A La Roche-Posay best-seller, the B5 Cicaplast Baume is like a soothing hug for irritated and struggling skin. Its fragrance-free, minimalistic and hypoallergenic formula works to repair the skin's barrier, with ingredients like Tribioma (a unique prebiotic complex), vitamin B5, zinc and manganese aiding the skin's natural healing process.

Save 30% Save £3.80 L'Oréal Paris Lumi Glotion: was £12.79 now £8.99 at Amazon For a bargain and added radiance, L'Oreal's Lumi Glotion is an essential purchase this Prime Day. It's available in four shades and is formulated with shea butter and glycerin to hydrate and smooth your skin, whilst also boosting the glow of your complexion. You can use it as a luminous primer before makeup or as a highlighter.

Luxe French beauty buys

Save 30% Save £17.65 Kérastase Elixir Ultime Hair Oil: was £58 now £40.35 at Amazon For healthy and glossy strands, the Kérastase hair oil is another French beauty essential to snap up this Prime Day. It's currently 30% off and is infused with argan, camellia, and marula oils to strengthen your hair, protect it from heat and ward off frizz.

Save 26% Save £10.03 Caudalie Beauty Elixir Prep, Set, Glow Face Mist: was £38.83 now £28.80 at Amazon A cult favourite for a reason, this Caudalie mist hydrates, tones and refreshes your skin, imparting a dewy glow. You can use it to prep your face before your makeup, to set it in place and to give your skin a cooling, radiant boost, on the go - making it yet another versatile French beauty buy to keep on hand.

Save 25% Save £7.01 Vichy Minéral 89 Hyaluronic Acid Hydrating Face Serum: was £28 now £20.99 at Amazon One of Vichy's most iconic and best-selling formulas, the 89 hyaluronic acid serum works to intensely hydrate and plump the skin for a healthy and radiant complexion. It's hypoallergenic (making it suitable for sensitive skin) and packed with essential minerals and while on the pricier side, this 25% Prime Day saving is rather tempting...

Save 20% Save £2.50 NUXE Huile Prodigieuse Florale Multi-Purpose Dry Oil: was £12.50 now £10 at Amazon Nuxe's dry body oils are also touted as must-have French beauty buys, and this one in particular, not only hydrates and nourishes your skin with its blend of precious plant oils but also scents it with delicate floral notes of magnolia, orange blossom and musk.

Save 20% Save £3.80 Caudalie Self-Tan Sun Drops: was £19 now £15.20 at Amazon These Caudalie self-tan drops are a must-buy this Prime Day. They combine tanning agents DHA and erythrulose to deliver a buildable, luminous glow to the skin that is non-greasy and kind to sensitive skin. These drops are designed to be mixed with your best face moisturisers and body lotions to deliver a streak-free, sun-kissed radiance to your skin.

Prime Day Need-to-Knows

To take part in the Prime Day sale (which begins on Tuesday, the 8th of July and continues until Friday the 11th), you will need to be a Prime member. A membership costs £8.99 monthly, or £95 annually, but there is also a 30-day free trial available to newcomers, which grants you all the perks of Prime (like free Next-Day delivery and access to Prime Video), and you can cancel anytime.

As for what French beauty brands Amazon stocks, as shown above, you'll find the likes of La Roche-Posay, Clarins, L'Oreal, Caudalie, Nuxe and many more, but do keep in mind that any discounts might be subject to change, with Amazon known to release flash, limited-time deals.

