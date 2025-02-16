9 affordable and underrated French skincare favourites to add to your 2025 routine

Effortless and elusive are two words we would use to describe French beauty, particularly regarding skincare. It's something that both infuriates and enchants us but frankly, it is contagious. For once these French skincare staples are in your possession, you do want to keep them under lock and key...

Home to some of the most illustrious and adored beauty brands in the world, France is our first port of call for effective and hardworking formulas. Our beauty bags are brimming with French-made and approved products - and our dressers are lined with chic French perfumes (we're a sucker for the best Diptyque perfumes, especially). Chanel, Dior and Clarins are just a few famous names and we'd wager everyone can roll off at least three more, but it's tucked away on the shelves of local Parisian pharmacies where the real gems are found.

Not to brag but we, as a team, are rather well-versed and passionate about this topic. So, whether you're after one of the best face moisturisers or a radiance-boosting serum, we've rounded the skincare essentials French people quietly swear by...

9 French skincare products that deserve a spot in your routine

From La Roche-Posay's best-selling serums to Avène's reparative range of moisturisers, there's a French skincare staple out there for you - and no, you don't have to jet across the pond to snap them up, though we'd never say no to a Paris trip...

Iconic and underrated French skincare brands to invest in

If a few of the above already feature in your routine or don't quite fit what you're searching for, we've rounded up other popular French skincare brands, along with the lesser-known and underrated options, for you to explore.