9 affordable and underrated French skincare favourites to add to your 2025 routine

From ultra-hydrating moisturisers to radiant body oils, these are the effective products French people are actually using...

A collage of French skincare from Bioderma, NUXE, Embryolisse, Caudalie and La Roche-Posay, picture on a pastel pink template
(Image credit: (L to R) Bioderma, NUXE, Embryolisse, Caudalie and La Roche-Posay)
Effortless and elusive are two words we would use to describe French beauty, particularly regarding skincare. It's something that both infuriates and enchants us but frankly, it is contagious. For once these French skincare staples are in your possession, you do want to keep them under lock and key...

Home to some of the most illustrious and adored beauty brands in the world, France is our first port of call for effective and hardworking formulas. Our beauty bags are brimming with French-made and approved products - and our dressers are lined with chic French perfumes (we're a sucker for the best Diptyque perfumes, especially). Chanel, Dior and Clarins are just a few famous names and we'd wager everyone can roll off at least three more, but it's tucked away on the shelves of local Parisian pharmacies where the real gems are found.

Not to brag but we, as a team, are rather well-versed and passionate about this topic. So, whether you're after one of the best face moisturisers or a radiance-boosting serum, we've rounded the skincare essentials French people quietly swear by...

9 French skincare products that deserve a spot in your routine

From La Roche-Posay's best-selling serums to Avène's reparative range of moisturisers, there's a French skincare staple out there for you - and no, you don't have to jet across the pond to snap them up, though we'd never say no to a Paris trip...

Bioderma Sensibio H2O Cleansing Micellar Water, pictured ona white background
1. Bioderma Sensibio H2O Cleansing Micellar Water

RRP: £18

This micellar water is a cult favourite in France and worldwide. It has been specifically developed for sensitive skin and so gently removes dirt and makeup from your face and eyes. It's the perfect everyday staple, whether you're a fan of double cleansing or wear stubborn waterproof mascara and eyeliner.

Avène Cicalfate+ Restorative Protective Cream, pictured on a white background
2. Avène Cicalfate+ Restorative Protective Cream

RRP: £16

A family favourite, this cream is rich and designed to soothe sensitive and damaged skin. Its formula boasts a postbiotic [C-Restore]™ complex with thermal spring water that protects the skin and supports its natural healing process.

NUXE Huile Prodigieuse Shimmering Multi-Purpose Dry Oil, pictured on a white background
3. NUXE Huile Prodigieuse Shimmering Multi-Purpose Dry Oil

RRP: £22

Enriched with a nourishing blend of vitamin E and precious plant oils - including tsubaki, camellia, hazelnut, borage, St Johnswort, sweet almond and macadamia oil - this dry body oil douses your skin in hydration, radiance and a gorgeous fragrance of orange blossom, rose and vanilla. It's multipurpose too, you can apply it to your skin, use it as a hair mask and even add a drop to your foundation for a touch of sunkissed shimmer. Digital Beauty Writer, Naomi Jamieson loves to apply to her decolletage in the summertime, for an enhanced glow.

Caudalie Beauty Elixir
4. Caudalie Beauty Elixir

RRP: £22

With a blend of grape extract, orange blossom and other nourishing essential oils, this mist can be used to prep, set and refresh your makeup. It smooths and plumps the skin, adding glow and nourishment in one gentle spritz.

LA ROCHE-POSAY CICAPLAST BALM B5 MULTI-PURPOSE REPAIRING BALM

5. La Roche-Posay Cicaplast Balm B5 Multi-Purpose Repairing Balm

RRP: £10.90

Widely regarded as one of the best La Roche Posay products on the market, the Cicaplast B5 balm needs a spot in your bathroom cabinet - if it's not already front and centre. It's thick and soothing, helping to intensely hydrate your skin and repair its natural barrier with ingredients like Thermal Spring Water and 5% panthenol. Digital Beauty Writer, Naomi swears by it for her dry skin, especially in the winter months.

Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré Moisturiser, pictured on a white background
6. Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré Moisturiser

RRP: £21.99

A French pharmacy fave that has gained social media fame, the Embryolisse Lait-Crème is rich in fatty acids and vitamins to moisturise the skin and accelerate cell renewal. It's reparative, intensely nourishing and, like many of the other products in this roundup, it's multi-purpose. You can use it as a simple daily moisturiser, a hydrating face mask, a primer and even as a cream to remove your makeup.

NUXE Very Rose Hydrating Lip Balm, pictured on a white background
7. NUXE Very Rose Hydrating Lip Balm

RRP: £13

Another NUXE number, this lip balm features rose oil, shea butter and beeswax to lock in hydration, leaving your lips soft and lightly tinted with a petal pink hue. It's also vanilla-scented.

LA ROCHE-POSAY ANTHELIOS UVMUNE 400 INVISIBLE FLUID NON-PERFUMED SUNCREAM SPF50+
8. La Roche-Posay Anthelios UVMune 400 Invisible Fluid Non-Perfumed Suncream SPF50+

RRP: £20

A cult favourite if ever we saw one, the La Roche-Posay Anthelios SPF50+ is universally beloved for its lightweight, non-greasy finish that shields your skin from harmful UVA and UVB rays, whilst playing well under makeup. It's touted as one of the best facial sunscreens and our beauty team is among its many fans.

Roger&Gallet Fleur de Figuier Body Lotion, pictured on a white background
9. Roger&Gallet Fleur de Figuier Body Lotion

RRP: £16.50

Roger&Gallet's perfumes are French pharmacy favourites but the brand also boasts a range of shower gels and lotions in the hero scents. This body cream features shea butter and hydrates the skin, without leaving a greasy film - and it's perfect for layering with the Fleur de Figuier perfume or a similar floral fragrance.

Iconic and underrated French skincare brands to invest in

If a few of the above already feature in your routine or don't quite fit what you're searching for, we've rounded up other popular French skincare brands, along with the lesser-known and underrated options, for you to explore.

Naomi Jamieson
Naomi Jamieson
Digital Beauty Writer

Naomi is a Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she covers everything from makeup to skincare but specialises, particularly, in fragrance and nail trends. Through her work, Naomi shares her trend expertise and personal product recommendations. She is also a judge for woman&home's annual hair, skincare and beauty awards.

Previously, she worked as a Lifestyle News Writer for My Imperfect Life magazine, where she used her savvy for TikTok to bring readers the latest beauty buzzwords, fashion movements and must-have products.

Before that, Naomi split her time between both GoodTo and My Imperfect Life, whilst training for her Gold Standard diploma in Journalism with the NCTJ, for which she earned a Distinction. Interestingly though, Naomi actually has a background in design, having studied Illustration at Plymouth University but leapt into the media world in 2020, to pursue her passion for writing. Now, when she isn’t reporting on the best perfumes and latest beauty releases, you can find her drinking copious cups of coffee and probably online shopping...

