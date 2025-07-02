8 brilliant new must-reads for July 2025, chosen by our books editor
These are the new novels everyone will be talking about this summer
Summer is well and truly here, and relaxing with a good book is top of our to-do list. So whether you’re heading off on holiday or enjoying quiet afternoons in the garden, we’re here to help you find the latest must-read that everyone will be talking about this summer.
The good news is there’s been a bumper crop of new releases. I've whittled down my booklist and reckon you’ll love these 8 brilliant new reads – whether you opt for a hardback, paperback or Kindle edition.
There’s thought-provoking fiction in Emily Edwards' Private Lives – a great one for book club discussions. And if your children enjoyed the Horrible Histories books, you might be curious to read Terry Deary’s first foray into crime fiction – yes, his trademark wit is still in evidence. Add in a fascinating feminist retelling, spine-tingling suspense, and captivating character-driven reads, and you’ll soon see you’re spoilt for choice. Happy reading.
Book of the month
It’s another thought-provoking, ‘discuss and debate’ novel from Emily Edwards. Following The Herd – a timely novel about vaccinating children – comes a beachside read that will prompt you to ask anyone nearby what they would do.
Seb has just landed his dream job as a head teacher at the local school and is happily married to Rosie. But when single mum Abi turns up looking for a fresh start in the small town of Waverly, it seems Seb’s happy domestic life may be about to unravel. Should his private life remain his business or should it become a public scandal?
MORE GREAT READS FOR JULY
You never know who you’ll meet on a late-night train, but Tony didn’t think one of the three strangers in his carriage would be a murderer. The mysterious Mr Brown wasn’t joking when he announced his profession of ‘hitman’, and now is in a quandary – can he trust them? When the first body turns up, it’s down to local ‘plod’ Aline to work out just what connects the ‘strangers on a train’.
Captivating from the first sentence, when Joan Liang’s first marriage implodes, she doesn’t foresee the path her life will take. She certainly doesn’t see herself married to an older, wealthy man and living in California. Cue the challenges that come from trying to fit in and feeling unsatisfied. A beautiful character study spanning an entire life while navigating the joys, sorrow, and surprises that life can throw our way.
Moving to Larkin Lodge should be a fresh start for Emily and Freddie, but noises in the night, windows opening and foul smells plague them both. The trouble is, the couple have their own dark secrets, as do most of their friends and neighbours. As Emily looks for answers, she discovers something that will change her life forever. Provoking you to ask if life would be easier if we only had our positive traits, it’ll be the summer read everyone is talking about.
Born to celebrated intellectuals, Mary Wollstonecraft Godwin’s life was destined to be fascinating. In this powerful feminist retelling, we meet 18-year-old Mary and her stepsister Claire in 1816, as they flee London for Lake Geneva. Along with Mary’s lover, Percy Shelley, the two arrive at Lord Byron’s villa. When it is suggested they each write a supernatural tale, something inside Mary begins to form…
Be transported to the buzz of the Edinburgh Fringe in this sharp and funny debut about male theatre critic Alex, who gives female stand-up Hayley a damning review – and then has a one-night stand with her. When Hayley realises what has happened, she vows to get her revenge. Compelling, multilayered and rich with brilliant characters.
Emily is separated from her wealthy, man-baby husband Jack when she encounters her first love, Gen, at a party. It’s clear the pair have unfinished business, but they struggle to admit their true feelings – and a new relationship could scupper mother-of-two Emily’s custody battle with Jack. A tender romance that explores heartbreak, integrity and second chances.
Settle in for the long haul with this smouldering historical novel that’s filled with as much beauty and small details as it is intrigue. World War Two has come to America and June, manager of luxury hotel the Avallon, finds herself playing host to captured Nazi diplomats in the mountains of West Virginia. Between clashing loyalties and Tucker, an FBI agent listening at the walls for secrets, June’s delicate balancing act threatens to come unstuck.
