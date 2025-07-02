8 brilliant new must-reads for July 2025, chosen by our books editor

Summer is well and truly here, and relaxing with a good book is top of our to-do list. So whether you’re heading off on holiday or enjoying quiet afternoons in the garden, we’re here to help you find the latest must-read that everyone will be talking about this summer.

The good news is there’s been a bumper crop of new releases. I've whittled down my booklist and reckon you’ll love these 8 brilliant new reads – whether you opt for a hardback, paperback or Kindle edition.

There’s thought-provoking fiction in Emily Edwards' Private Lives – a great one for book club discussions. And if your children enjoyed the Horrible Histories books, you might be curious to read Terry Deary’s first foray into crime fiction – yes, his trademark wit is still in evidence. Add in a fascinating feminist retelling, spine-tingling suspense, and captivating character-driven reads, and you’ll soon see you’re spoilt for choice. Happy reading.

Book of the month

It’s another thought-provoking, ‘discuss and debate’ novel from Emily Edwards. Following The Herd – a timely novel about vaccinating children – comes a beachside read that will prompt you to ask anyone nearby what they would do.

Seb has just landed his dream job as a head teacher at the local school and is happily married to Rosie. But when single mum Abi turns up looking for a fresh start in the small town of Waverly, it seems Seb’s happy domestic life may be about to unravel. Should his private life remain his business or should it become a public scandal?

MORE GREAT READS FOR JULY