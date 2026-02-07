Jump to category:
The Spanish Valentine's tradition I'm adopting this year - book lovers, lean-in

Roses wilt, chocolates disappear, and perfume eventually runs dry, but a book stays on the shelf (and in your heart) for years

A selection of valentine's day book recommendations on a pink background with love hearts in the corners
Forget the flowers, chocolates, perfumes, and jewellery, I want books for Valentine's Day. And, as it turns out, I'm not alone. In Spain, it's traditional to gift books on 14th February. It's charming, it's wholesome, and it's carved a welcome position in my traditions already.

Valentine's Day is a great excuse to buy loved ones - be it a partner, a best friend, or a special lady in your life - a gift. I know, lots of people lament the commercialisation of love, but if you're not spending £100 on roses and, instead, you're taking the day as an opportunity to share one of your favourite reads with someone special, that can't be a bad thing, can it?

I've asked industry experts for the books that they would share with their loved one on Valentine's and their recommendations will have your TBR stack of books piled up by your bed. From classic romance, the best audiobooks of 2026, literary classics, historical books, and love letters to mother earth, these are the books that people recommend for Valentine's Day. I've already got a basket full on Amazon.

The books we'll be gifting this Valentine's Day

Roses wilt, chocolates disappear, and perfume eventually runs dry, but a great book? That stays on the shelf (and in the heart) for years. This Valentine’s Day, I’m happily borrowing a page from Spain’s playbook and choosing stories over stereotypes. Whether it sparks conversation, shared reading time, or simply a quiet moment of escape, a thoughtfully chosen book is a love letter in its own right, and one I’ll be gifting again and again. And, if you want more regular recommendations, you can sign up to our monthly woman&home book club newsletters.

