A floral knit is the perfect piece to take you from winter to spring - here are the very best of the bunch

If you’re longing for spring but still feeling the need to layer up and stay warm right now, I think I may have just found the perfect transitional piece for you. Over the last couple of weeks, I’ve spotted jumpers adorned with floral embellishment from multiple stores, and the combination of cosy fabric and fresh blooms means that they really will act as the ideal wardrobe update to see you through the tricky in-between seasons.

Crafty embellishments not only add a luxe touch to a humble sweater but spark some joy that will bring some uplifting vibes to your outfit on even the dreariest of February days. My current favourite is from Next and features a sky-blue base and oversized white flowers, but there are plenty of options available that will suit any style and spring capsule wardrobe nicely.

Petal-powered knits are a great way to lift and refresh your end-of-winter looks, and can easily work with the key spring/summer 2026 fashion trends as the weather warms too - you can simply wear your piece with a silky slip skirt or over your favourite pastel-hued dress. Love them as much as I do? I have rounded up the best of the bunch (pun intended) below.

(Image credit: Next)

Shop The Jumpers

While the floral knits may be quite bold and busy, they are much easier to style than you might expect. I will be wearing mine over a buttoned-up white shirt and with mid blue jeans for a chilly day vibe, and then when the weather finally starts to brighten, I will use it to add a little extra warmth to my favourite block-coloured midi dress or with a denim skirt.

I would recommend avoiding any other oversized patterns in your outfit, though, as it could feel a little too much; you want to wear the clothes, not the other way around. Instead, opt for plainer, block colour pieces that will let your garden-inspired knit have its moment.