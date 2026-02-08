A floral knit is the perfect piece to take you from winter to spring - here are the very best of the bunch
You'll look blooming gorgeous in these embellished sweaters
If you’re longing for spring but still feeling the need to layer up and stay warm right now, I think I may have just found the perfect transitional piece for you. Over the last couple of weeks, I’ve spotted jumpers adorned with floral embellishment from multiple stores, and the combination of cosy fabric and fresh blooms means that they really will act as the ideal wardrobe update to see you through the tricky in-between seasons.
Crafty embellishments not only add a luxe touch to a humble sweater but spark some joy that will bring some uplifting vibes to your outfit on even the dreariest of February days. My current favourite is from Next and features a sky-blue base and oversized white flowers, but there are plenty of options available that will suit any style and spring capsule wardrobe nicely.
Petal-powered knits are a great way to lift and refresh your end-of-winter looks, and can easily work with the key spring/summer 2026 fashion trends as the weather warms too - you can simply wear your piece with a silky slip skirt or over your favourite pastel-hued dress. Love them as much as I do? I have rounded up the best of the bunch (pun intended) below.
Shop The Jumpers
The bold monochrome colour-way and clean floral design give this cotton blend piece a very high-end design that will smarten up your old barrel leg jeans.
Prefer darker tones? This oversized jumper is the one for you. Wear it as part of a white jeans outfit like the model, and you'll be all set for weekend wow.
While the floral knits may be quite bold and busy, they are much easier to style than you might expect. I will be wearing mine over a buttoned-up white shirt and with mid blue jeans for a chilly day vibe, and then when the weather finally starts to brighten, I will use it to add a little extra warmth to my favourite block-coloured midi dress or with a denim skirt.
I would recommend avoiding any other oversized patterns in your outfit, though, as it could feel a little too much; you want to wear the clothes, not the other way around. Instead, opt for plainer, block colour pieces that will let your garden-inspired knit have its moment.
Matilda Stanley is a freelance style editor covering all things fashion, beauty and interiors. She writes and styles for both print and online and covers everything from the latest catwalk trends to bargain skincare buys. With over fifteen years of experience in the industry, Matilda has worked on TV shows including 'Gok's Fashion Fix', and written and styled for publications including Closer, Heat, Bella, Look, Woman, Good Housekeeping, Now, and The Daily Mail.
