Katie Holmes just found the perfect jumper to take us into spring - and it’s from the high street

Her jumper offers an easy way to update our wardrobe

Katie Holmes in bright harlequin jumper and shades
(Image credit: Photo by Michael Simon/Getty Images)
If you're bored with your winter capsule wardrobe, adding in some new, bold knitwear is an easy and instant way to brighten your mood, and Katie Holmes just delivered the perfect inspiration to bolster our sweater selection.

Stepping out in a gorgeous harlequin sweater, the stylish star paired her 100% cashmere knit with a pair of simple, tailored trousers and some trending, leather, square-toed pumps. The simple, but stylish outfit was enough to turn heads, thanks to the dose of mood-boosting colour, and it's one that is surprisingly easy to replicate.

Katie Holmes embraces spring style in this punchy knit

Katie Holmes wearing harlequin Boden jumper, shades and flat shoes, carrying a coffee

(Image credit: Photo by Michael Simon/Getty Images)

Get the look

Half-tucking the jumper in at the waist, Katie effortlessly slips her knit over a white t-shirt, allowing the hem and neckline of her tee to just peek out from under her bright harlequin jumper. The slim trim of white adds a grounding freshness to her look, whilst the French tuck ensures Katie still creates an hourglass silhouette, even whilst wearing one of the best cashmere jumpers.

When it comes to spring/summer fashion colour trends for 2026, this jumper offers an array of bright hues, spotlighting pink and baby blue hues that are both at the forefront of the season.

While argyle knits have seen a huge resurgence this season thanks to the heritage trend, harlequin patterns feel like its spring-ready sister that we'll see carry us through the next few months in style and warmth.

Rivkie Baum
Rivkie Baum
Fashion channel editor

Rivkie is a fashion editor, writer and stylist with twenty years' experience in the industry. Rivkie studied design and pattern cutting at the London College of Fashion, and fell in love with styling and journalism, and has covered fashion weeks in London, Paris and New York, as well as shooting editorial all over the world.


Specialising in plus size fashion, Rivkie has long championed that style is for everyBODY and has appeared on a host of radio stations and television shows, pushing for greater representation for plus size women and fashion throughout her career. 

