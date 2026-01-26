Katie Holmes just found the perfect jumper to take us into spring - and it’s from the high street
Her jumper offers an easy way to update our wardrobe
If you're bored with your winter capsule wardrobe, adding in some new, bold knitwear is an easy and instant way to brighten your mood, and Katie Holmes just delivered the perfect inspiration to bolster our sweater selection.
Stepping out in a gorgeous harlequin sweater, the stylish star paired her 100% cashmere knit with a pair of simple, tailored trousers and some trending, leather, square-toed pumps. The simple, but stylish outfit was enough to turn heads, thanks to the dose of mood-boosting colour, and it's one that is surprisingly easy to replicate.
Even though we're used to seeing Katie Holmes in designer brands, this directional jumper is actually from British clothing brand, Boden. Available in two colourways, both of which are still in stock, Katie's jumper is the cosy piece you can wear to bolster your winter looks now and enjoy through spring too.
Katie Holmes embraces spring style in this punchy knit
Get the look
Exact Match
An exact match to Katie's, we predict this jumper is going to be a sell out. Boden's latest collection is full of amazing bright hues and plenty of harlequin prints, championing it as an early spring look that will help transition you from the gloom of winter and into bolder and brighter times.
Alternative Colourway
The same knit, but in a great clashing red/pink colourway, you know when Boden picks a hero piece, it's worth investing in. Pairing with everything from your favourite jeans to tailored trousers or fit and flare skirts, this is one not to miss out on.
Katie always manages to look effortlessly cool, and we love that she's switched from predictable jeans to tailored trousers in this particular smart casual outfit idea. While jeans are a great failsafe, switching to suit trousers can instantly elevate laidback looks.
When it comes to the spring/summer shoe trends for 2026, the squared-toe pump is a surprising break out trend, and we're not surprised to see Katie Holmes ahead of the trend in this look. A great way of adding a more contemporary feel to ballet pumps this season.
Cat-eye frames are great for elongating your face, and while we don't yet know the sunglasses trends for the year, the eyeglasses trends 2026 show that this cut is once again topping the trend charts, thanks to its universally flattering silhouette.
Half-tucking the jumper in at the waist, Katie effortlessly slips her knit over a white t-shirt, allowing the hem and neckline of her tee to just peek out from under her bright harlequin jumper. The slim trim of white adds a grounding freshness to her look, whilst the French tuck ensures Katie still creates an hourglass silhouette, even whilst wearing one of the best cashmere jumpers.
When it comes to spring/summer fashion colour trends for 2026, this jumper offers an array of bright hues, spotlighting pink and baby blue hues that are both at the forefront of the season.
While argyle knits have seen a huge resurgence this season thanks to the heritage trend, harlequin patterns feel like its spring-ready sister that we'll see carry us through the next few months in style and warmth.
Rivkie is a fashion editor, writer and stylist with twenty years' experience in the industry. Rivkie studied design and pattern cutting at the London College of Fashion, and fell in love with styling and journalism, and has covered fashion weeks in London, Paris and New York, as well as shooting editorial all over the world.
Specialising in plus size fashion, Rivkie has long championed that style is for everyBODY and has appeared on a host of radio stations and television shows, pushing for greater representation for plus size women and fashion throughout her career.
