Katie Holmes just found the perfect jumper to take us into spring - and it’s from the high street

If you're bored with your winter capsule wardrobe, adding in some new, bold knitwear is an easy and instant way to brighten your mood, and Katie Holmes just delivered the perfect inspiration to bolster our sweater selection.

Stepping out in a gorgeous harlequin sweater, the stylish star paired her 100% cashmere knit with a pair of simple, tailored trousers and some trending, leather, square-toed pumps. The simple, but stylish outfit was enough to turn heads, thanks to the dose of mood-boosting colour, and it's one that is surprisingly easy to replicate.

Even though we're used to seeing Katie Holmes in designer brands, this directional jumper is actually from British clothing brand, Boden. Available in two colourways, both of which are still in stock, Katie's jumper is the cosy piece you can wear to bolster your winter looks now and enjoy through spring too.

Katie Holmes embraces spring style in this punchy knit

(Image credit: Photo by Michael Simon/Getty Images)

Get the look

Half-tucking the jumper in at the waist, Katie effortlessly slips her knit over a white t-shirt, allowing the hem and neckline of her tee to just peek out from under her bright harlequin jumper. The slim trim of white adds a grounding freshness to her look, whilst the French tuck ensures Katie still creates an hourglass silhouette, even whilst wearing one of the best cashmere jumpers.

When it comes to spring/summer fashion colour trends for 2026, this jumper offers an array of bright hues, spotlighting pink and baby blue hues that are both at the forefront of the season.

While argyle knits have seen a huge resurgence this season thanks to the heritage trend, harlequin patterns feel like its spring-ready sister that we'll see carry us through the next few months in style and warmth.