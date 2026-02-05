Denise Van Outen knows jazzy knits are the way to inject some fun into winter wardrobes

Denise Van Outen caught our attention with a particularly jazzy cardigan earlier this week, and the fun, patterned knit was the perfect blend of cosy and elevated for her appearance on Lorraine.

Styled with black-coated jeans and a pair of sleek, black leather knee-high boots, her bold Amara Hollie cardigan from Never Fully Dressed added a joyful pop of colour to her look.

Bold knits are really having a moment this season, with celebrities brightening up dull, winter weather with some of the most playful sweaters on the market. Take Katie Holmes’ multi-coloured harlequin jumper as just one example, or Cat Deeley's red heart knit, which offered a more understated way to incorporate colourful knits into casual looks.

(Image credit: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

Shop Bold Knitted Cardigans

Denise’s cardigan from Never Fully Dressed is a particularly good buy for those whose winter capsule wardrobes are dominated by darker hues, with its bold pops of colour grounded by a black base colour. Featuring an array of primary colours to play into the spring/summer fashion colour trends for 2026, it's very wearable, even if you’re a little daunted by the idea of dopamine dressing (dressing yourself happy).

With bright colours and modern design details, a knit like this is not only ideal for winter but can also act as a lighter alternative to coats when spring hits, so you'll get plenty of wear out of it.

Style like Denise with neutral black hues, pairing your jazzy knits with dark wash denim jeans and your favourite pair of boots. Or add more colour by picking out one of the colours in the print for your base layer, such as a dress or a bright tee.