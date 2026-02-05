Denise Van Outen knows jazzy knits are the way to inject some fun into winter wardrobes
We’ve tracked down the bold cardigan she wore during an appearance on Lorraine
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Daily (Mon-Sun)
woman&home Daily
Get all the latest beauty, fashion, home, health and wellbeing advice and trends, plus all the latest celebrity news and more.
Monthly
woman&home Royal Report
Get all the latest news from the Palace, including in-depth analysis, the best in royal fashion, and upcoming events from our royal experts.
Monthly
woman&home Book Club
Foster your love of reading with our all-new online book club, filled with editor picks, author insights and much more.
Monthly
woman&home Cosmic Report
Astrologer Kirsty Gallagher explores key astrological transits and themes, meditations, practices and crystals to help navigate the weeks ahead.
Denise Van Outen caught our attention with a particularly jazzy cardigan earlier this week, and the fun, patterned knit was the perfect blend of cosy and elevated for her appearance on Lorraine.
Styled with black-coated jeans and a pair of sleek, black leather knee-high boots, her bold Amara Hollie cardigan from Never Fully Dressed added a joyful pop of colour to her look.
Bold knits are really having a moment this season, with celebrities brightening up dull, winter weather with some of the most playful sweaters on the market. Take Katie Holmes’ multi-coloured harlequin jumper as just one example, or Cat Deeley's red heart knit, which offered a more understated way to incorporate colourful knits into casual looks.
Shop Bold Knitted Cardigans
EXACT MATCH
Embroidered with eye, heart and floral motifs, this head turning knit boasts an array of bold and bright colours to effortlessly inject fun into every outfit you wear this season.
Denise’s cardigan from Never Fully Dressed is a particularly good buy for those whose winter capsule wardrobes are dominated by darker hues, with its bold pops of colour grounded by a black base colour. Featuring an array of primary colours to play into the spring/summer fashion colour trends for 2026, it's very wearable, even if you’re a little daunted by the idea of dopamine dressing (dressing yourself happy).
With bright colours and modern design details, a knit like this is not only ideal for winter but can also act as a lighter alternative to coats when spring hits, so you'll get plenty of wear out of it.
Style like Denise with neutral black hues, pairing your jazzy knits with dark wash denim jeans and your favourite pair of boots. Or add more colour by picking out one of the colours in the print for your base layer, such as a dress or a bright tee.
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.