Olivia Colman demonstrates why this denim and knitwear outfit formula is just about the most versatile look you can own
The actress added a fresh spin to her off-duty look with a brightly-hued knitted cardigan.
Cheerful pieces that will lift your look while feeling cosy to wear are a total winner at this time of year, and Olivia Colman’s forest green cardigan is a perfect example. The actress opted for some colour-pop knitwear while filming this year’s ‘Great British Bake Off’ Christmas special, and it’s a wonderfully wearable look that we can all emulate.
The star layered her cardigan over a simple t-shirt and jeans combination, and it was enough to lift her whole outfit, offering a bright and fresh feel. The rich green hue has a lovely festive aesthetic that will work for any daytime plans over the coming days nicely, but without feeling overly Christmassy, so you can wear it on repeat in the new year too.
It looks like Olivia was wearing a woolly piece by Toast, which has sadly sold out now, but you can find some similar styles below that will work equally well to lift your cold-weather outfits.
This similar button down will pep up your old barrel leg jeans nicely. Knot a silky scarf in a contrast tone around your neck for a fun and preppy spin.
If you ever wonder 'what colour suits me?', a classic green tone is a good place to start as it's universally flattering and can feel traditional while injecting some uplifting colour into your look. In addition to this, if you feel your skin has an overly red tinge to it, greens are actually fantastic for helping to tone that down, so a green knit has added benefits.
When it comes to styling, grassy tones are very versatile. Wear your cardigan with other green pieces for a colour-drenched effect, or match your knit with warm neutrals like oatmeal or caramel for a modern spin. For more of a statement, add other primary shades or match your woolly wonder with bold patterns like animal print or polka dots.
Bright knitwear is a great addition to a winter capsule wardrobe, practical and stylish. A burst of colour will always help to lift your look, particularly on the greyest of days and a cardigan is ideal for taking through the year for when a speedy extra layer is needed. As always, jeans are a timeless basic to help you build a multitude of looks, simple pick your favourite leg shape and get experimenting.
