Olivia Colman's cosy snow boots are a favourite of Kate Middleton's - and they're now in the sale

Olivia Colman attended an event at the 2026 Sundance Film Festival in Utah last week, and the cold weather demanded a seriously cosy ensemble.

The Night Manager star wore what I can only describe as the dream winter outfit, made up of a cream cable knit jumper with bobbles on it, teamed with dark wash turn up jeans and my favourite pair of Sorel snow boots.

They're a tan version of the waterproof Torino style that the Princess of Wales has worn, and I have them in black, too. I can attest to the fact that the cosy fleecy lining makes every chilly day better - not just snow days. They're currently up to 48% off at Amazon (depending on size), which is a discount you don't want to miss out on. Race you to the checkout...

Shop Olivia's look

Exact match Sorel Torino Waterproof Boots From £78.69 (was £150) at Amazon There are several versions of the Torino boots, but this is the style I can personally recommend. Known as duck boots, they have a practical, rubber lower shell and a suede upper to make sure your feet are warm and dry. Wear them with turn up jeans à la Olivia to show them off in all their glory.

Customer reviews on the Sorel boots are glowing, including one who wrote: "The warmest boots I’ve ever worn and great for walking in all weathers", and another, who said "I can walk for hours in these."

Olivia proved how versatile they are - they look great worn with leggings or skinny jeans tucked in, but you can team them with trending denim like barrel leg jeans, too.

