Olivia Colman's cosy snow boots are a favourite of Kate Middleton's - and they're now in the sale

Her Sorel snow boots are a must-have in the cold weather

Caroline Parr
By
published
in News
Olivia Colman at The Variety Studio during the 2026 Sundance Film Festival Presented by Audible at Audible Listening Lodge on January 23, 2026 in Park City, Utah
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Olivia Colman attended an event at the 2026 Sundance Film Festival in Utah last week, and the cold weather demanded a seriously cosy ensemble.

The Night Manager star wore what I can only describe as the dream winter outfit, made up of a cream cable knit jumper with bobbles on it, teamed with dark wash turn up jeans and my favourite pair of Sorel snow boots.

Olivia Colman and Peter Dinklage at the IndieWire Studio Presented by Dropbox at Sundance on January 23, 2026 in Park City, Utah

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop Olivia's look

Customer reviews on the Sorel boots are glowing, including one who wrote: "The warmest boots I’ve ever worn and great for walking in all weathers", and another, who said "I can walk for hours in these."

Olivia proved how versatile they are - they look great worn with leggings or skinny jeans tucked in, but you can team them with trending denim like barrel leg jeans, too.

Caroline Parr
Caroline Parr
Fashion Ecommerce Editor

Caroline is Fashion Ecommerce Editor for woman&home.com, and has been a fashion writer and editor for almost twelve years.

Since graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent more than a decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.

She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under-the-radar labels.

