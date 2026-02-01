Olivia Colman's cosy snow boots are a favourite of Kate Middleton's - and they're now in the sale
Her Sorel snow boots are a must-have in the cold weather
Olivia Colman attended an event at the 2026 Sundance Film Festival in Utah last week, and the cold weather demanded a seriously cosy ensemble.
The Night Manager star wore what I can only describe as the dream winter outfit, made up of a cream cable knit jumper with bobbles on it, teamed with dark wash turn up jeans and my favourite pair of Sorel snow boots.
They're a tan version of the waterproof Torino style that the Princess of Wales has worn, and I have them in black, too. I can attest to the fact that the cosy fleecy lining makes every chilly day better - not just snow days. They're currently up to 48% off at Amazon (depending on size), which is a discount you don't want to miss out on. Race you to the checkout...
Shop Olivia's look
Exact match
There are several versions of the Torino boots, but this is the style I can personally recommend. Known as duck boots, they have a practical, rubber lower shell and a suede upper to make sure your feet are warm and dry. Wear them with turn up jeans à la Olivia to show them off in all their glory.
Olivia's exact knit is from the Stella McCartney Pre-Fall 2026 collection, so you'll have to wait a while (and save up!) for the exact match. In the meantime, this M&S lookalike is fabulous.
I really rate Mint Velvet's knitwear, and the British clothing brand also has an amazing pair of turn up jeans if you're keen to copy Olivia's full look.
These look really similar to the jeans Olivia is wearing, and they perfectly tap into the denim trends 2026, both in cut and colour.
Next's denim is really underrated, and I really like the shape of these. If you're wondering what the differences between boyfriend vs mom jeans are, we've got you covered.
Customer reviews on the Sorel boots are glowing, including one who wrote: "The warmest boots I’ve ever worn and great for walking in all weathers", and another, who said "I can walk for hours in these."
Olivia proved how versatile they are - they look great worn with leggings or skinny jeans tucked in, but you can team them with trending denim like barrel leg jeans, too.
Caroline is Fashion Ecommerce Editor for woman&home.com, and has been a fashion writer and editor for almost twelve years.
Since graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent more than a decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.
She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under-the-radar labels.
