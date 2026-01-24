Davina McCall’s weather-ready boots show us just how good winter attire can look, because practical doesn't mean boring

Davina McCall has single-handedly tried to banish the bad rep of outdoorsy, practical dressing. Styling out a cold-weather look on the red carpet, the presenter embraced warm layers and sporty, utilitarian items and made it look unbelievably cool, too.

The presenter managed to find the perfect balance between trend-ticking and cosy at an event back in November, by layering a fine knit roll neck under a corduroy jumpsuit and then upped the warmth factor with a pair of Sorel boots, a colour pop beanie and a Delta Roam robe in a khaki hue. The look proved just how fun and fashion-forward outdoor attire can be, and although she wore it a couple of months ago, Davina served us some great inspiration to get us through the end of winter in style, especially with a cold snap on the way.

Davina's boots are from Sorel, the Canadian brand, loved by big names including Kate Middleton and Phoebe Waller-Bridge. They will be a snuggly footnote to your daytime looks over the coming weeks, and you can find them below, as well as some similar alternatives.

Shop the Look

Exact Match Delta Roam The Beaufort Robe Forest Green £155 at Debenhams This waterproof, fleece-lined, unisex robe will keep you protected from the harshest of weathers, and the cool khaki colour, complete with red interior, gives it a contemporary feel. Exact Match Sorel Winter Carnival Boot Waterproof Boots £105 at Amazon It looked like Davina was wearing this style of boot with a contrast set of laces. They are completely waterproof, lined with insulated felt and have a chunky sole that provides plenty of grip. &Other Stories Belted Utility Jumpsuit £119 at &Other Stories Layer a jumpsuit like this one over fine knitwear like the star for now, and then once spring arrives, simply wear it as it is with ballet flats, a silky scarf and oversized sunglasses.

Shop More Winter Boots

Dare2b Women's Northstar Snow Boots £74.26 at Amazon This very similar style will keep your toes warm and dry while being comfy to wear as they are designed to be lightweight and supportive. Mountain Warehouse Waterproof Fleece Lined Lace Up Winter Snow Boots £22.99 at Debenhams Designed with frosty weather in mind, these hard-working boots have a high traction sole to keep slipping to a minimum. Free People L.L.Bean Wicked Good Lodge Boots £148 at Free People This softer lace-up pair give the classic snow boot a boho vibe that will sit well with everything from skinny jeans to a floaty dress on a chilly day.

A look like Davina's really does prove that staying warm doesn't mean you have to compromise on looking good. Opting for chunky snow boots will mean you don't have to worry while leaving the house on a frosty morning or during a snow day, and the stylish design details mean they are easy to style up with.

Wear your fleecy-lined kicks to finish anything and everything from barrel leg jeans to your most comfy leggings. Adding any of the best winter coat trends 2025/2026 to finish off your cold-weather ensemble.

With another cold snap heading in our direction, our winter capsule wardrobes are still working hard, and alongside your best wool jumpers, cosy jeans and chunky socks, a pair of snow boots is well worth the investment. The styles don't change vastly from year to year and are designed for the elements; you'll find dealing with the terrain so much easier in the long run.