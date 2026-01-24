Jump to category:
Davina McCall’s weather-ready boots show us just how good winter attire can look, because practical doesn't mean boring

The presenter's chic take on cold weather dressing really worked

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Davina McCall has single-handedly tried to banish the bad rep of outdoorsy, practical dressing. Styling out a cold-weather look on the red carpet, the presenter embraced warm layers and sporty, utilitarian items and made it look unbelievably cool, too.

The presenter managed to find the perfect balance between trend-ticking and cosy at an event back in November, by layering a fine knit roll neck under a corduroy jumpsuit and then upped the warmth factor with a pair of Sorel boots, a colour pop beanie and a Delta Roam robe in a khaki hue. The look proved just how fun and fashion-forward outdoor attire can be, and although she wore it a couple of months ago, Davina served us some great inspiration to get us through the end of winter in style, especially with a cold snap on the way.

davina mccall wearing a jumpsuit, coat and sorel winter boots

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A look like Davina's really does prove that staying warm doesn't mean you have to compromise on looking good. Opting for chunky snow boots will mean you don't have to worry while leaving the house on a frosty morning or during a snow day, and the stylish design details mean they are easy to style up with.

Wear your fleecy-lined kicks to finish anything and everything from barrel leg jeans to your most comfy leggings. Adding any of the best winter coat trends 2025/2026 to finish off your cold-weather ensemble.

With another cold snap heading in our direction, our winter capsule wardrobes are still working hard, and alongside your best wool jumpers, cosy jeans and chunky socks, a pair of snow boots is well worth the investment. The styles don't change vastly from year to year and are designed for the elements; you'll find dealing with the terrain so much easier in the long run.

Matilda Stanley
Matilda Stanley

Matilda Stanley is a freelance style editor covering all things fashion, beauty and interiors. She writes and styles for both print and online and covers everything from the latest catwalk trends to bargain skincare buys. With over fifteen years of experience in the industry, Matilda has worked on TV shows including 'Gok's Fashion Fix', and written and styled for publications including Closer, Heat, Bella, Look, Woman, Good Housekeeping, Now, and The Daily Mail.

