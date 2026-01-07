Winter style at its cosiest - Clodagh McKenna’s gilet, Fair Isle knit and wellies blend practicality and elegance

When we’re deciding what to wear in the snow, frost or rain, the main factor we consider is practicality, though function and style do go hand-in-hand. Just because you’ve reached for your best wellies over sleek ankle boots doesn’t mean you can’t look put-together and Clodagh McKenna just nailed warm and chic winter dressing.

The chef and This Morning star shared a video on 29th December showing her picking turnip tops for dinner and her layered look is all the inspiration we need for January styling. She wore a Mint Velvet borg-lined gilet over a roll-neck Fair Isle jumper and her corduroy trousers and green wellies finished things off perfectly.

In colder weather she’d probably have added a coat over the top, but these pieces work either way and you could even wear them at home (minus the boots).

Recreate Clodagh's Outfit

Mint Velvet Tan Bonded Reversible Gilet £165 at Mint Velvet Clodagh's exact Mint Velvet gilet is no longer available, but this one is very similar and is reversible so you get two styles in one. The funnel neckline makes it extra snuggly and it has square pockets and button fastenings up the front. Joules Cotton-Rich Cord Ankle Grazer Trousers £59 at M&S These cotton-rich corduroy trousers from Joules are a versatile choice and can be dressed up with more formal knitwear or shirts, or down with a chunky jumper. They're designed in a flattering straight-leg shape and are a trendy ankle-grazer length. Joules Fair Isle Crew Neck Jumper With Wool £69 at M&S Fair Isle jumpers come bac into fashion winter after winter and this one is primarily neutral, with very subtle pops of blue, so it's easy to style. It feels so traditional and it's made with wool and has a high neckline for warmth.

Shop Wellies

Exact Match Le Chameau Vierzonord Wellington Boots £220 at Le Chameau Clodagh isn't the only celebrity fan of Le Chameau wellies, as the Princess of Wales also owns this style. They're available in several different colours and with either blue or black linings. The waterproof gusset is adjustable and the neoprene lining is insulating. Merry People Short Tully Ankle Welly Boots £109.95 at Merry People Not everyone loves tall wellington boots and these shorter ones are stylish and don't scream "waterproof shoes". There are several colours to choose from and they feature a chunky sole and an extended wrap-around neoprene cuff. Hunter Black Downpour Knee-High Wellies £100 at M&S These waterproof Downpour wellies from Hunter. have a textile lining to help keep your feet nice and warm. The cleated sole provides excellent grip and they have the signature logo on the front for an elevated finish.

This year, Mint Velvet have brought out a very similar gilet that’s reversible, with a snuggly borg lining and tan exterior (if you wear it like Clodagh did). Unlike a winter coat which covers up most of your outfit, a gilet shows off your knitwear and so going for something neutral is a safe bet as it’ll go with any colour top.

Clodagh McKenna’s jumper was quite minimal and featured pops of burgundy, brown and pale pink on the white background. Fair Isle designs have a traditional feel and they’ve been especially popular this winter, but they always come back into fashion in the colder months.

The timelessness of the chef’s sweater worked well against the slightly more statement gilet and the brown in the pattern complemented the tan material.

Her Mango cords almost exactly matched this too and instead of smoothly tucking in her knitwear, she chose to do it loosely over the waistband which looked more relaxed. Clodagh’s outfit was all about layers and different textures, from the corduroy to the wool and borg.

This helps to give any winter ensemble more dimension, especially if you’re wearing items in very similar or the same shades. Although we didn’t get a clear glimpse of the trousers’ silhouette, they were likely straight-leg given how she was able to tuck them into her La Chameau wellies.

These are luxurious boots and the Princess of Wales has a pair in her collection too. The sleek shape elevates them and the design impressed woman&home’s Digital Fashion Ecommerce Editor, Caroline Parr, who gave them 5 stars in her Le Chameau Vierzonord boot review.

They’re lined with neoprene for extra insulation and this is a handy feature whether or not you’re wearing them in torrential rain or snow. Although they - and most wellies - come in various colours, the classic Wellington Boot colour is khaki.

It’s no wonder Clodagh went for this and the earthy tone worked well against the tan trousers and gilet. To make this outfit even warmer I’d advise wearing a thermal top under a jumper and adding an oversized coat with plenty of room for the gilet.

Mix and match your favourite knits and trousers to switch-up the look. Clodagh McKenna has worn several different Fair Isle jumpers and cardigans already this winter, so she could also recreate this outfit with different combinations throughout the rest of the season.