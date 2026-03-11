Kate Moss gives grey tailoring a spring makeover with this bold colour pairing at Paris Fashion Week

A consistent front-row guest at Paris Fashion Week, Kate Moss has been gracing the French capital with an array of iconic outfits over the past week. From a bohemian printed dress paired with lace-up boots to a polka dot blouse and pencil skirt combination, her off-runway wardrobe is worth seeing.

However, one look in particular has caught our attention. Attending Tom Ford's 2026 show in Paris, she was spotted in a sharp grey blazer, matching skirt and the chicest plum-coloured blouse. Soft greys are a key part of the spring/summer fashion colour trends, and her choice of blouse gives her grey tailoring a fashion-forward feel.

There's something undeniably chic about smart grey shades; however, styling them in a way that doesn't feel too 'boardroom' is an art form, and it's one Kate is well-versed in. Jewel tones, particularly purple, can really make grey hues pop, as the model demonstrates.

The outfit featured a long grey blazer worn over a plum high-neck blouse, which drapes into front pleats and a matching midi-length grey skirt. She finished the look with black patent stilettos and a burgundy leather clutch.

Soft grey shades have emerged as one of this season's most versatile neutrals, with brands including The Row, Miu Miu and Gucci embracing its appeal. Plus, if you're wondering what to pair it with, Moss's choice of a rich plum is a particularly striking option; however, other saturated shades, such as cerulean blue, are also worth experimenting with.

Moss's skirt suit also offers a warm-weather-friendly alternative to the best women's trouser suits. While tailored trousers can sometimes feel too heavy in rising temperatures, a midi-skirt creates the same structured silhouette with a more breathable finish, making it a perfect choice for spring.