Kate Moss just added her signature cool-girl spin to one of spring’s must-have prints
The model used her footwear to give a traditional pattern a 2026 upgrade
For as long as I can remember, Kate Moss has done her own thing with key trends and has used some of her iconic ‘It Girl’ expertise to give the latest looks a unique and fun rework. She's done it again by giving traditional polka dots an unexpected gothic footnote while at an event in Los Angeles.
Wearinga silky, navy dress covered in white spots with a lace trim, which ticked off one of the key spring/summer fashion trends of 2026, the star layered her slip under a matching jacket.
Wearing a matching combination by Self Portrait, which is currently available for pre-order, Kate added a grungey spin to the wedding-guest-ready ensemble by pairing it with black, lace-up ankle boots, adding her distinctive style signature to the otherwise polished outfit.
Polka dots are never far from the style spotlight, and they seem particularly popular this season. If polka dot jeans feel a bit of a leap, then Kate's feminine take on the trend is a great starting point.
Add strappy heels and a clutch to your dotty design for one of the best wedding guest dresses or as an answer to what to wear to the races, and then swap stilettos for trainers and a preppy cardigan to give your spots a low-key spin.
Once autumn comes around again, you can layer your piece under a jumper and finish with boots too. Buy a polka dot piece now, and I guarantee you'll be wearing it on repeat.
And don't forget just how important your footwear is in setting the scene for your outfit. A pair of lace-up boots like Kate's will instantly add a grungier edge to the poshest of ensembles, while a pair of white trainers adds a laidback finish that gives a smart-casual spin. But for all-out glam? A pair of heels or some ballet pumps is the way to go.
