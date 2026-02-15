Spotted: polka dot jeans are the surprising new denim trend taking over the high street. Here's how I'm wearing it
Dotty styles look set to be big news as we head into spring
What do you get when you combine a style staple with a classic print? The answer is this season’s most playful wardrobe update - and that’s a pair of polka dot jeans. Dots are appearing on denim all over the high street right now, and it’s an easy and relaxed way to introduce the perennial print into your looks for the coming weeks.
I have clocked statement spots on everything from slouchy wide-legs to skinny fit denim, so you can tick off some of the biggest denim trends of 2026 with a cheerful and uplifting twist, and there are plenty of options when it comes to colour too. I'm loving the rich chocolate and black-hued pair from Mango, but there are also timeless monochrome styles available, and they will all make a bold yet wearable base for your off-duty outfits as we move towards spring.
I predict dotty denim to be everywhere during sunnier months, so if you want to beat the crowd and get ahead of the trend, you can find some hero styles below, along with some easy and chic ways to wear them.
Shop the Look
White jeans outfits are great for the warmer weather and this dotted pair will do the job nicely. They are available in short, regular and long leg lengths too.
Whether it is real or faux, a leather jacket will bring a smarter spin to playful polka dots that will work well as a new take on your date night outfits.
While polka dots are quite bold, they have a very timeless and vintage feel to them that makes them all the easier to style and build outfits around. If you're unsure of what to go for, the key to keeping them looking chic is to buddy up your dotty bottoms with a block colour, and simpler items on top, as this will avoid your ensemble becoming overly busy and will let your jeans have their moment.
If you do want to mix your prints, though, try adding a Breton stripe top in similar tones, or you could even wear a polka dot top with your patterned denim to make double the statement.
Dotty denim is coming in all hues and sizes, so for a calmer, more muted take, opt for smaller spots, but for the bold, larger dots are rife on the high street too. This fun and playful look is one that doesn't take itself too seriously and will be finished off nicely by a pair of trainers for laidback cool.
Matilda Stanley is a freelance style editor covering all things fashion, beauty and interiors. She writes and styles for both print and online and covers everything from the latest catwalk trends to bargain skincare buys. With over fifteen years of experience in the industry, Matilda has worked on TV shows including 'Gok's Fashion Fix', and written and styled for publications including Closer, Heat, Bella, Look, Woman, Good Housekeeping, Now, and The Daily Mail.
