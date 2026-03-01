An embroidered jacket is a must for the spring months, and this patterned design is my favourite of the season so far
The crafty jacket will breathe new life into your outfits to get you ready for sunshine
I have a thing about jackets. I already own far too many, but I just can't help myself when I see a new season style that I really love. A speedy way to pull an outfit together, a trophy jacket adds a contemporary feel to any look, and the latest piece to send my heart a-flutter is an embroidered design by FatFace.
I had actually been browsing the new printed spring sweatshirt styles from the brand when I stumbled across this design. The fresh white base, combined with intricate embroidery in joyful shades, feels ideal for this time of year. The button-free, boxy shape and lightweight cotton fabric give it a relaxed vibe, but the crafty needlework adds a hint of glamour, making it easy to dress up or down.
The jacket will make a style statement, but in a very wearable and chic way and although it's quite a busy design, it can be buddied up with a whole host of outfits. I am already dreaming of how I will be wearing it in the sunshine, and I've rounded up some key ways to style it below.
Shop the Jacket
The subtle quilting on the fabric and pretty needlework give this jacket a very designer vibe that will easily lift your look. It's made from 100% cotton to keep it breathable, and it can be washed in the machine, which is a big bonus. It's available in sizes 6-24, and there is a petite version to help you find your perfect fit.
How to Style The Jacket
FatFace Jacket + Midi Dress
Another item that I have had my eye on is this collared jersey dress by Boden, and I can see the rich blue colour working beautifully under the patterned jacket. Add raffia accessories and some pretty pumps in a similar hue, and you'll be all set for a sunny weekend.
Shop The Look
FatFace Jacket + Jeans
One of the reasons that I love a bold jacket is that it can instantly add polish and flair to my slouchy basics. The FatFace piece will pep up everyday stripes and wide-leg denim in the most effortless way, to take a low-key combination into going out territory.
Shop the Look
The best way to style wide leg jeans? Balance the wider proportions with fitted tops and shorter length jackets to avoid looking swamped in fabric.
FatFace Jacket + Slip Skirt
RSPD'd to a big day and in need of a new outfit? The FatFace jacket most definitely feels fancy enough for a wedding or a party. Use it to pep up plainer items like a slip skirt and cami in complementary shades of pink or yellow, or try wearing it over a plainer dress before adding heels. The fresh white colour will look gorgeous by day, and the cotton material won't be too hot to wear, but will provide enough extra coverage once the sun goes down.
Shop the Look
I already own plenty of jackets, but there is something special about this piece that will make me feel like spring has sprung on even the most dreary of days.
It's light, bright and very wearable, so it can be added to your spring capsule wardrobe with ease and with a host of pastel-leaning shades, it's easy to team with everything from tailoring to jeans, and even slip on over a shift dress for a breathable, but arty feel.
Matilda Stanley is a freelance style editor covering all things fashion, beauty and interiors. She writes and styles for both print and online and covers everything from the latest catwalk trends to bargain skincare buys. With over fifteen years of experience in the industry, Matilda has worked on TV shows including 'Gok's Fashion Fix', and written and styled for publications including Closer, Heat, Bella, Look, Woman, Good Housekeeping, Now, and The Daily Mail.
