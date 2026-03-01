Fair Isle jumpers are still going strong for early spring, and Clodagh McKenna's heritage knit shows off the look perfectly
There's still a chill in the air and this traditional sweater is the chic way to keep cosy
There is something about a Fair Isle knit that manages to feel both traditional and contemporary simultaneously. While the patterned jumper is most often associated with wintery weather, there is absolutely a place for a Scandi-style sweater in your early spring wardrobe too - it’s just down to how you style it.
And if you need inspiration, check out one of Clodagh McKenna's latest looks. The star teamed her soft grey and brown-hued ME+EM knit with a pair of blue jeans, and the combination is such a winner for these early sunny days.
This time of year can be a hard one to navigate style-wise, but jeans and knitwear or any of your best wool jumpers with a floaty midi skirt deliver the ultimate cosy-meets-breezy ensemble. Always popular in wintery weather, and it's one of those capsule wardrobe staples that defy seasonal trends.
Shop the Jumper
Exact Match
This snuggly soft design is made from a blend of merino wool and alpaca yarn to keep you warm, without any itchy or rough feel against skin. It comes with a very handy detachable snood to create a high neck line, which will give it a different spin come winter and means you'll get plenty of extra style mileage out of one hero buy.
Shop More Jumpers
When it comes to jumpers for this transitional time of year, it's best to stick to real wool materials as they will be more breathable than a synthetic yarn, and will be much more comfortable as the weather starts to gradually warm.
Wear yours with everything from denim to linen bottoms and add some chunky gold jewels to give your traditional piece a fresh and modern update. Once spring has fully sprung, make sure you read up on the best way to store wool jumpers properly, so it'll still be in perfect condition for next autumn too.
Matilda Stanley is a freelance style editor covering all things fashion, beauty and interiors. She writes and styles for both print and online and covers everything from the latest catwalk trends to bargain skincare buys. With over fifteen years of experience in the industry, Matilda has worked on TV shows including 'Gok's Fashion Fix', and written and styled for publications including Closer, Heat, Bella, Look, Woman, Good Housekeeping, Now, and The Daily Mail.
