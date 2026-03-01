Fair Isle jumpers are still going strong for early spring, and Clodagh McKenna's heritage knit shows off the look perfectly

There is something about a Fair Isle knit that manages to feel both traditional and contemporary simultaneously. While the patterned jumper is most often associated with wintery weather, there is absolutely a place for a Scandi-style sweater in your early spring wardrobe too - it’s just down to how you style it.

And if you need inspiration, check out one of Clodagh McKenna's latest looks. The star teamed her soft grey and brown-hued ME+EM knit with a pair of blue jeans, and the combination is such a winner for these early sunny days.

This time of year can be a hard one to navigate style-wise, but jeans and knitwear or any of your best wool jumpers with a floaty midi skirt deliver the ultimate cosy-meets-breezy ensemble. Always popular in wintery weather, and it's one of those capsule wardrobe staples that defy seasonal trends.

Shop the Jumper

Exact Match ME+EM Fair Isle Knit + Snood £250 at ME+EM This snuggly soft design is made from a blend of merino wool and alpaca yarn to keep you warm, without any itchy or rough feel against skin. It comes with a very handy detachable snood to create a high neck line, which will give it a different spin come winter and means you'll get plenty of extra style mileage out of one hero buy.

Shop More Jumpers

FatFace Cassie Grey Grey Fair Isle Jumper £22 (was £56) at FatFace This lighter grey piece will look particularly special with a pair of off-white jeans and some shiny brown loafers. Finery London Fair Isle Crew Neck Jumper £59 at M&S Pop this one over a buttoned up white shirt and some grey tailored trousers, and you'll have a chic new look for the office. Hush Brushed Fair Isle Mohair Blend Sweater £190.76 at Nordstrom A flash of pink brightens the traditional sweater, giving it a sunny day vibe that pairs well with a pastel-toned slip skirt.

When it comes to jumpers for this transitional time of year, it's best to stick to real wool materials as they will be more breathable than a synthetic yarn, and will be much more comfortable as the weather starts to gradually warm.

Wear yours with everything from denim to linen bottoms and add some chunky gold jewels to give your traditional piece a fresh and modern update. Once spring has fully sprung, make sure you read up on the best way to store wool jumpers properly, so it'll still be in perfect condition for next autumn too.