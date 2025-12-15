Reese Witherspoon's nostalgic red and white fair isle jumper is a great choice for Christmas Day outfit inspiration

Reese Witherspoon embraces heritage chic styling with a cosy red and white fair isle sweater that delivers nostalgic charm in droves

reese witherspoon
(Image credit: Getty Images)
While we love playing around with trends and changing up our style, there’s nothing quite like traditional fair isle knitwear in the winter, especially in the run-up to Christmas

We’ve seen a few takes on this classic knit this season, from neutral greys to bright and unexpected colours. But Reese Witherspoon's iteration, in classic red and white, has all the hallmarks of nostalgia that really warms our hearts at this time of year

Shop Fair Isle Knitwear

Not only is red a perfect colour for the festive season, but the tomato red hue of Reese’s jumper in particular is one of the biggest fashion colour trends for autumn/winter 2025.

Worn alongside darker or neutral tones, a single piece of red clothing can immediately uplift an otherwise neutral outfit, making a jumper like Reese’s an ideal addition to any wardrobe this winter. Plus, the fair isle pattern is timeless, so it can be worn year after year without any fear of it going out of style.

As well as being a classic, the jumper style is also versatile. On hand to be paired with jeans, tailored trousers or skirts of all lengths, knitted jumpers with relaxed, flattering silhouettes like Reese’s work with almost anything. Paired with slim black trousers and red kitten heels, you’ve got a perfect look to add to your smart casual outfit ideas, while jeans and a pair of your best white trainers turn the jumper into downtime wear.

Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse
Freelance news writer

Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.

