Reese Witherspoon's nostalgic red and white fair isle jumper is a great choice for Christmas Day outfit inspiration

While we love playing around with trends and changing up our style, there’s nothing quite like traditional fair isle knitwear in the winter, especially in the run-up to Christmas

We’ve seen a few takes on this classic knit this season, from neutral greys to bright and unexpected colours. But Reese Witherspoon's iteration, in classic red and white, has all the hallmarks of nostalgia that really warms our hearts at this time of year

Sharing a clip to Instagram, Reese is wearing a now-sadly-discontinued fair isle sweater from Vineyard Vine. Teaming the timeless jumper with black tailored trousers and gold hoop earrings, Reese's easy-breezy styling made this classic knit and trouser combination a great idea for Christmas Day. Minimal styling, maximum Christmas cheer, what's not to love?

A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) A photo posted by on

Shop Fair Isle Knitwear

Not only is red a perfect colour for the festive season, but the tomato red hue of Reese’s jumper in particular is one of the biggest fashion colour trends for autumn/winter 2025.

Worn alongside darker or neutral tones, a single piece of red clothing can immediately uplift an otherwise neutral outfit, making a jumper like Reese’s an ideal addition to any wardrobe this winter. Plus, the fair isle pattern is timeless, so it can be worn year after year without any fear of it going out of style.

As well as being a classic, the jumper style is also versatile. On hand to be paired with jeans, tailored trousers or skirts of all lengths, knitted jumpers with relaxed, flattering silhouettes like Reese’s work with almost anything. Paired with slim black trousers and red kitten heels, you’ve got a perfect look to add to your smart casual outfit ideas, while jeans and a pair of your best white trainers turn the jumper into downtime wear.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors