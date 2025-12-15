Reese Witherspoon's nostalgic red and white fair isle jumper is a great choice for Christmas Day outfit inspiration
Reese Witherspoon embraces heritage chic styling with a cosy red and white fair isle sweater that delivers nostalgic charm in droves
While we love playing around with trends and changing up our style, there’s nothing quite like traditional fair isle knitwear in the winter, especially in the run-up to Christmas
We’ve seen a few takes on this classic knit this season, from neutral greys to bright and unexpected colours. But Reese Witherspoon's iteration, in classic red and white, has all the hallmarks of nostalgia that really warms our hearts at this time of year
Sharing a clip to Instagram, Reese is wearing a now-sadly-discontinued fair isle sweater from Vineyard Vine. Teaming the timeless jumper with black tailored trousers and gold hoop earrings, Reese's easy-breezy styling made this classic knit and trouser combination a great idea for Christmas Day. Minimal styling, maximum Christmas cheer, what's not to love?
Shop Fair Isle Knitwear
When it comes to British clothing brands, Boden offers some superb knitwear, particularly when it comes to heritage-inspired fair isles. This red and white iteration offers a strong likeness to Reese's sweater, delivering plenty of festive feeling.
A mix of cream, red and neon pink tones creates a striking fair isle pattern on this cosy, turtleneck knit. With an apres ski style, this bold jumper is perfect for pairing with simple denim jeans, in your favourite silhouette for those long Boxing Day walks.
Made from a soft lambswool blend, this jumper is on hand to keep you cosy all winter, with its versatile tones making it easy to style too. The sleek silhouette makes it ideal for wearing with everything from jeans to a directional midi skirt, try half-tucking the waistband to add shape.
Knitted jumpers are staples in our winter capsule wardrobes, but cardigans like this one are super versatile layering pieces and can still be beautifully patterned.
Not only is red a perfect colour for the festive season, but the tomato red hue of Reese’s jumper in particular is one of the biggest fashion colour trends for autumn/winter 2025.
Worn alongside darker or neutral tones, a single piece of red clothing can immediately uplift an otherwise neutral outfit, making a jumper like Reese’s an ideal addition to any wardrobe this winter. Plus, the fair isle pattern is timeless, so it can be worn year after year without any fear of it going out of style.
As well as being a classic, the jumper style is also versatile. On hand to be paired with jeans, tailored trousers or skirts of all lengths, knitted jumpers with relaxed, flattering silhouettes like Reese’s work with almost anything. Paired with slim black trousers and red kitten heels, you’ve got a perfect look to add to your smart casual outfit ideas, while jeans and a pair of your best white trainers turn the jumper into downtime wear.
