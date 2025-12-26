Kate Middleton just gave 2025’s biggest colour trend a royal-approved spin with her classic Christmas Day look

The Royal Family’s walk to church on Christmas morning is one of the highlights of the festive season for royal fans, with the procession often being the only public appearance many of them will make over Christmas and New Year. And the family made it a memorable one as they made their way back to Sandringham House, not only delighting the thousands lined up to see them, but us at home, with their warm smiles and elegant winter outfits.

Of course, all eyes were on Princess Catherine. And it was heartwarming to see her wear her Blazé Milano brown tartan coat – the same one she wore for a visit to the Royal Marsden Hospital back in January when she announced she was in remission. Catherine elevated the soft, trending colour of her statement coat with matching brown accessories – Demellier London’s The Small Hudson bag, a pair of chocolate brown knee highs, brown leather gloves, and a Juliette Botterill Millinery felt lace percher hat.

It’s not the first time brown tones, which are one of the biggest fashion colour trends for autumm/winter 2025, have been endorsed by the Royals. Catherine loves the soft, neutral shade that can emulate both a quiet luxury or a country-chic feel, depending on how it's styled, with her coat dress being the epitome of elegance on the sunny, Christmas morning.

(Image credit: Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)

Get Kate's look

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen Kate carrying Demellier London’s The Small Hudson bag, with the mini style being a favourite of hers. Made from mocha brown suede, it’s a seriously chic accessory that can be worn alongside matching brown tones such as Kate’s coatdress, or with lighter neutrals to bring in some depth to an outfit.

Not only did her handbag tie into her own outfit, but Kate's accessorising also coordinated with that of her daughter, Princess Charlotte. Opting for lighter neutral tones, the young royal wore a beige coatdress with pops of brown at the collar and sleeves to complement her mum’s look.

(Image credit: Henry NICHOLLS / AFP via Getty Images)

Kate's appearance at the Christmas Day walk wasn't all about her outfit, with royal experts highlighting how her 'dependable' presence held the family together on the day.

Speaking about Kate’s appearance on the walk to Fox News Digital, British royals expert Hilary Fordwich said, "Princess Catherine anchored the walk, as she always does. She, along with the rest of the royal family, is projecting solid, dependable continuity. It’s exactly what the royal family needs right now after a year of ghastly Andrew scandals."

It’s something she’s always done, though, whether the family is facing scandal or not, royal commentator Amanda Matta added: "Since 2011, Catherine has certainly become the focal point of the annual walk to church services. Her habit of coordinating her family’s outfits creates not only a visual anchor within the larger procession, but also a reminder that there’s a real family at the center of the spectacle.”