Tired of sequins and velvet? Duchess Sophie’s carol concert outfit is the understated alternative to see you through winter

She stuck to a tried and tested outfit formula of a long coat, patterned dress and knee-high boots

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh smiles as she attends the &#039;Together At Christmas&#039; Carol Service at Westminster Abbey on December 05, 2025
(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)
Emma Shacklock's
By
published
in News

We have to wait until Christmas Eve to watch the Princess of Wales’s carol concert, but for fashion-lovers the day itself was a sight to behold. Every year guests go all-out and Duchess Sophie is always one to look out for.

This year she stuck to a failsafe combination of a midi dress, long coat and her best knee-high boots from Gianvito Rossi. However, this description alone doesn’t do it justice. There’s a reason the Duchess of Edinburgh is such a big fan of these items and her Together at Christmas 2025 look was exceptionally elegant, mixing burgundy, red and tan tones.

If you’re in need of Christmas party outfits that don’t involve any sequins or sparkles, something like this would be perfect. The colours felt festive but not so much that Sophie couldn’t re-wear her Alaia coat and Lexy London dress post-Christmas.

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh attends the &#039;Together At Christmas&#039; Carol Service at Westminster Abbey on December 5, 2025

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Recreate Sophie's Outfit

She actually debuted her coat at Easter and it fell to maxi-length, with a streamlined silhouette and double-breasted cut. It cinches in at the waist and flares out which is a great shape if you’re wearing a flowy skirt or dress underneath like she was.

The deep burgundy colour was so rich and gorgeous, but the Duchess lifted the colour palette with her red dress and boots. Although I love a full jewel-toned outfit, going for some lighter pieces with darker colours brightens things up and gives each item more definition.

Duchess Sophie’s dress was holly berry-red with pops of blue and had a paisley-esque floral print and ruffled neckline. It reminded me of the purple paisley print dress she wore to Together at Christmas in 2024 and she also wore that with her Gianvito Rossi Piper boots.

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh gets into a car after attending the &#039;Together At Christmas&#039; Carol Service at Westminster Abbey on December 5, 2025

(Image credit: Photo by Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)

The Lexy London frock is a wintery take on a floral dress and something like this is far more versatile than your quintessential Christmas party number. With a jumper or cardigan over the top it would become much more relaxed and yet it works just as well as a smart-casual outfit too.

The Duchess of Edinburgh wore heeled knee-highs with it and although it’s easy to think of black boots as the ultimate wearable option, I actually think tan or brown ones can be better. They are a softer alternative and work with just as many colours without being such a stark contrast.

Sophie’s boots were suede which also added texture and the warm undertones of the tan colour complemented both her burgundy coat and red dress. She accessorised with a matching dark red clutch bag from Sophie Habsburg and statement earrings.

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh waves as she arrives to attend the &#039;Together At Christmas&#039; Carol Service at Westminster Abbey on December 05, 2025

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)

Her outfit was elegant, low-key Christmassy and, most importantly, easy to re-style to suit different occasions outside of this event and season. I wouldn’t be surprised to see each of these clothing pieces get re-worn by the Duchess throughout winter.

Her next big festive appearance outside of engagements will of course be Christmas Day when the Royal Family walk to church from Sandringham House and back. Last year Duchess Sophie wore forget-me-not blue with brown heeled boots and the year before was a green and tan outfit.

She’ll most likely wear a colour other than burgundy or red for some variety after Together at Christmas, though her trusty Piper boots could make a reappearance.

