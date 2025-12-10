Tired of sequins and velvet? Duchess Sophie’s carol concert outfit is the understated alternative to see you through winter

We have to wait until Christmas Eve to watch the Princess of Wales’s carol concert, but for fashion-lovers the day itself was a sight to behold. Every year guests go all-out and Duchess Sophie is always one to look out for.

This year she stuck to a failsafe combination of a midi dress, long coat and her best knee-high boots from Gianvito Rossi. However, this description alone doesn’t do it justice. There’s a reason the Duchess of Edinburgh is such a big fan of these items and her Together at Christmas 2025 look was exceptionally elegant, mixing burgundy, red and tan tones.

If you’re in need of Christmas party outfits that don’t involve any sequins or sparkles, something like this would be perfect. The colours felt festive but not so much that Sophie couldn’t re-wear her Alaia coat and Lexy London dress post-Christmas.

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Recreate Sophie's Outfit

Mango Handmade Oversized Wool-Blend Coat £139.99/$249.99 at Mango Handmade from a wool-mix fabric, this cosy coat is designed to be oversized. This makes it great for layering over knitwear, though it would also look gorgeous with a midi dress like Sophie's. It's got a double-button fastening, lapels and two side pockets. Boden Natalia Carnation Print Tea Dress £119/$179 at Boden This tea dress comes in both regular and petite lengths and you can get 15% off with the code RHDT. The carnation pattern is feminine and delicate, without feeling too 'spring-summer', thanks to the cranberry-red background tone. It's got a fit-and-flare shape and practical pockets. Dune Tan Tayla Knee-High Stretch Suede Boots £159/$220 at Dune The Tayla suede boots are a style Dune brings back year after year although they come in several colours, it's this warm tan shade that's the most similar to Duchess Sophie's boots. They're made from premium suede and have a stretch panel at the back to ensure both comfort and a great fit. Zara Burgundy Oversized Coat With Wool £109/$169 at Zara Made with wool, this oversized coat also has a smart lapel collar, long sleeves with drop-shoulders and front flap pockets. It fastens with buttons at the front and is single-breasted. Throw on with everything from jeans and a jumper to a flowy midi dress for a smart-casual outfit. Boden Violet Midi Dress In Firecracker Red £87.60/$118.80 (was £146/$198) at Boden Currently reduced in the sale, this bright red patterned dress is a piece that can be worn in the warmer months as well as in winter - all you need is a change of accessories. I'd style this with knee-high boots and a long coat to create a Sophie-esque ensemble. Boden Acorn Stretch Block Heel Knee-High Boots £129/$199 at Boden Polished and sleek, these faux suede knee-high boots are a timeless way to elevate your winter looks. They have a sturdy block heel and are finished with a pointed toe. The added stretch is is a bonus and the neutral colour is incredibly versatile and would complement many hues.

She actually debuted her coat at Easter and it fell to maxi-length, with a streamlined silhouette and double-breasted cut. It cinches in at the waist and flares out which is a great shape if you’re wearing a flowy skirt or dress underneath like she was.

The deep burgundy colour was so rich and gorgeous, but the Duchess lifted the colour palette with her red dress and boots. Although I love a full jewel-toned outfit, going for some lighter pieces with darker colours brightens things up and gives each item more definition.

Duchess Sophie’s dress was holly berry-red with pops of blue and had a paisley-esque floral print and ruffled neckline. It reminded me of the purple paisley print dress she wore to Together at Christmas in 2024 and she also wore that with her Gianvito Rossi Piper boots.

(Image credit: Photo by Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)

The Lexy London frock is a wintery take on a floral dress and something like this is far more versatile than your quintessential Christmas party number. With a jumper or cardigan over the top it would become much more relaxed and yet it works just as well as a smart-casual outfit too.

The Duchess of Edinburgh wore heeled knee-highs with it and although it’s easy to think of black boots as the ultimate wearable option, I actually think tan or brown ones can be better. They are a softer alternative and work with just as many colours without being such a stark contrast.

Sophie’s boots were suede which also added texture and the warm undertones of the tan colour complemented both her burgundy coat and red dress. She accessorised with a matching dark red clutch bag from Sophie Habsburg and statement earrings.

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)

Her outfit was elegant, low-key Christmassy and, most importantly, easy to re-style to suit different occasions outside of this event and season. I wouldn’t be surprised to see each of these clothing pieces get re-worn by the Duchess throughout winter.

Her next big festive appearance outside of engagements will of course be Christmas Day when the Royal Family walk to church from Sandringham House and back. Last year Duchess Sophie wore forget-me-not blue with brown heeled boots and the year before was a green and tan outfit.

She’ll most likely wear a colour other than burgundy or red for some variety after Together at Christmas, though her trusty Piper boots could make a reappearance.