Kate Garraway on the power of a kind word from a ‘stranger at the right moment’ as she honours the ‘magic’ of The King's Trust
Kate spoke about experiencing first-hand how important it is to receive support and kindness during 'challenges'
Whoever we are, whatever our circumstances may be, everybody needs a little bit of love and support sometimes. And, sometimes, a kind word from a stranger can make all the difference.
No one understands this quite like Kate Garraway after the "challenges" she’s faced in the past few years.
The Good Morning Britain presenter glammed up for the 50th celebration of the King’s Trust where she spoke with woman&home and praised the work the charity has been doing for the last five decades.
Having "the right help and a little bit of love and support at the right time can make all the difference", Kate shared. And this can be as simple as having someone share a kind word when you need it most, and that someone is "sometimes a stranger saying it at the right moment".
It’s fair to say that Kate wasn’t just waxing lyrical. She knows first-hand what a difference a kind word can make after losing her husband, Derek Draper, in 2024 after a years’ long battle with Covid complications.
Kate shared, "Like everybody, I’ve had some challenges" while praising the work of the King’s Trust in giving people someone to talk to when they need it, especially now "we’re in a world where it feels like that can be in short supply".
The King's Trust was founded in 1976 by King Charles, at the time still the Prince of Wales, to help vulnerable young people. Its aim is to support 11-to-30-year-olds facing difficulties with school, the law, unemployment, disability, homelessness, and other issues.
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Over 1.3 million young people have benefited from the work of the trust over the decades, and to celebrate its 50th anniversary, several famous faces and benefactors of the charity took part in an evening of inspiring music, comedy, and stories at the Royal Albert Hall.
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Both personally and as part of ITV’s Good Morning Britain, Kate has long been involved in the work of the trust and championing the volunteers who are "the engine” of the charity, and without them, "the kind of magic" doesn't happen.
She praised the amazing work she's seen over the years as fostering "generations of goodwill".
Having an awareness of the importance of the work is why Kate added she was happy to get glammed up for the evening despite already having worked on both Good Morning Britain and her radio show.
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She joked, "We've had a good spruce up for the because it's such a special night".
Still, she’s likely looking forward to getting into bed at the end of the evening. A bed, which, if she were queen for the day, someone else would’ve made.
When asked what she would do if she were made queen for the day, Kate’s answer was more relatable than regal - she replied, "Not having to make my own bed would be a joy. There's nothing nicer than getting into sheets you haven't changed."
Jack Slater is not the Last Action Hero, but that's what comes up first when you Google him. Preferring a much more sedentary life, Jack gets his thrills by covering news, entertainment, celebrity, film and culture for woman&home, and other digital publications.
Having written for various print and online publications—ranging from national syndicates to niche magazines—Jack has written about nearly everything there is to write about, covering LGBTQ+ news, celebrity features, TV and film scoops, reviewing the latest theatre shows lighting up London’s West End and the most pressing of SEO based stories.
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