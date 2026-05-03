‘I get very lonely’: Jane Horrocks reveals feeling isolated in later life, struggling to find a sense of purpose

The actress also 'doesn't know' if her children would be there for her if she needed them

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Jane Horrocks on the Experience is Everything podcast
(Image credit: Experience is Everything podcast)

While there's been a shift towards celebrating midlife and later life, and there's a lot more positivity surrounding the 'second act' years, there's still a certain amount of difficulty that comes with these years.

Loneliness can be rife, and empty nesters can also be dealing with caring for and saying goodbye to ageing parents, while adjusting to a very big shift in their purpose in life.

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Coping with an empty nest, parents passing and splitting up with a partner - Jane Horrocks bears all - YouTube Coping with an empty nest, parents passing and splitting up with a partner - Jane Horrocks bears all - YouTube
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With more heartbreaking honesty, Jane says, "Clearing my family home was the worst thing that I've ever done. In fact, it was worse than losing my mum because it held so many memories. It was it was a very, very tricky time, a very sad time."

With her parents gone and her children living their own lives, Jane is asked directly whether she feels lonely.

The actress's simple response to this is, "Yeah. Very." When questioned about how she tackles loneliness, Jane says, "I try and shift the energy, whether it be going out, meeting up with people - I'm not good with my own company."

She explains, "So rather than plummet into a very dark place, I try and do something about it."

Jenni suggests that if Jane really needed them, her children would be there for her. Sadly, she reveals "I don't know" whether they would or not. "I have no idea, I don't know," she adds with brutal honestly.

Jane's relationship with Nick Vivian broke down while she was going through the dark time of losing her parents. She shares that she's since had another relationship but it didn't work out because she "isn't very good at commitment."

She believes this is because she's always been independent and came to rely just upon herself, and now doesn't want to rely on anybody else.

Jane says she still doesn't know what her sense of purpose is. "I've got to be patient and not press that," she says, adding, "It's an unknown entity what's next, I think it's just trusting that what will be."

She concludes with the same candour she's shown throughout the entire interview, "I won't be in any place of resistance of just allowing the next stage to unfold."

Lucy Wigley
Lucy Wigley
Entertainment Writer

Lucy is a multi-award nominated writer and blogger with seven years’ experience writing about entertainment, parenting and family life. Lucy worked as a freelance writer and journalist at the likes of PS and moms.com, before joining GoodtoKnow as an entertainment writer, and then as news editor. The pull to return to the world of television was strong, and she was delighted to take a position at woman&home to once again watch the best shows out there, and tell you why you should watch them too.

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