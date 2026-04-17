''You may have heard about my daughter because she's a global phenomenon,' Carol Vorderman on home life and a remarkable journey to space
The broadcaster talks about her proud moments as a mum - and why she wouldn't live anywhere but Bristol
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There is nothing that makes Carol Vorderman’s face light up more than talking about her children, Cameron, 28, and Katie, 33. She is fiercely proud of both, whom she shares with her ex-husband of ten years, businessman Patrick King.
“Cameron and I live together in a townhouse in Bristol, and it works perfectly,” she says. “We get on so well, but we can also have our own space if we want it. It’s like semi-independent living - we can do our own thing very easily - and I love it. We live very, very happily together, and we always have a laugh. He’s amazing.”
Meanwhile, Carol’s daughter has followed in her incredibly brainy footsteps as a prominent scientist and entrepreneur.
Katie King is now one of the leading lights of the tech industry as CEO of BioOrbit, a space-tech company focused on producing pharmaceuticals in space to improve drug treatments (yes, really).
“You may have heard about my daughter because she’s a global phenomenon!” Carol laughs. “She’s absolutely extraordinary. Dr Katie King, PhD. Last year she won both the UK and the world’s top female innovator awards, and she’s considered so highly globally.”
While the world has been caught up in the excitement around Artemis II, Katie has also been forging her own path to space. Having already achieved an extraordinary amount, this summer her career is set to (literally) skyrocket.
“In June, it’s Katie’s first rocket launch to the International Space Station. It’s wonderful, and she’s learned so much in these last two years since founding the company. She’s doing phenomenal things, and both of my kids are great people, which is the most important thing.”
And, while many might assume Carol is based in London for work, she has called Bristol home for 20 years and has no plans to leave. “I love where I live. I absolutely adore Bristol, and I don’t want to live anywhere else. It’s like a magical kingdom to me!”
In her latest cover interview, Carol talks to womanhome about staying positive, plastic surgery, and the chronic illness that changed her life.
The Change a Girl’s Life campaign is supported by founding partner The White Company and headline partner The Watches of Switzerland Group. For more information, visit The Kings Trust.
You can read Carol's full interview in the May 2026 issue of woman&home magazine, - on sale now. Subscribe to the magazine for £6 for 6 issues.
Jordan is a freelance writer, editor, consultant, and ghostwriter with over 25 years' magazine and newspaper experience. She's also a New York Times and Sunday Times bestselling ghostwriter, having co-authored over 40 books to date.
Her career began at Smash Hits in 1993, where Jordan started as an intern and worked her way up to a coveted features editor role - interviewing countless musicians along the way. Jordan then found herself as associate editor at Heat magazine. Following this role, Jordan took her well-honed feature writing and interviewing skills and went freelance. Her words have appeared in a myriad of high-profile publications including The Sun, Grazia, Stylist, and The Mirror.
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