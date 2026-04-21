What Anne Hathaway stopped doing in her 40s – and why she’d never go back

Anne Hathaway might be stepping back into the well-heeled shoes of the world of fashion with the upcoming The Devil Wears Prada sequel, but she’s more than happy treading her own path when it comes to ageing.

Just like Andi Sachs, the character she first played in the original 2006 movie, Anne isn’t afraid to go against the grain. While many in her industry might fear getting older, the Oscar winner embraces it, particularly the perspective it gives her.

"One of the things that I love about being in my 40s is I don’t get so swept up in things anymore," she recently told People.

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"I used to really not understand that phrase 'Take it with a grain of salt.' There’s no salt. Every high was so high, every low was so low. And now I really value the chill. It’s hard won, and I really value it."

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

When asked how she feels about getting older, Anne, 43, had a refreshingly laid back answer. "You have to be more serious about how you take care of yourself", she added, "But other than that, it's just the same stuff, right? You’re still you and life’s still life and music’s still good and dancing’s still fun.

"I just think that when you’re in your 40s, you’ve had the opportunity to see how certain decisions bore fruit over time. And so you can assess if you want to continue making those decisions or if you want to make new ones.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Another thing people pick up with age? Beauty secrets and tips. When asked about some of hers, Anne revealed, "I like all the massages. I love a [sculpting] facial."

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And while she might be perfectly content with ageing, you can still want to look your very best - which comes down to a few tricks, like knowing how lighting works. Offering up some classic Hollywood advice, she shared, "Just understand your lighting, like that’s the number one thing because all of those things will not make a difference if you do not know how to find your light.

"Bad lighting is so mean and cruel, and as you age, you need lighting that’s a little bit more intelligent. So be aware of lighting. Genuinely ageing doesn’t bother me, bad lighting does."

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Looking young is one thing, but keeping her body active and strong in her 40s requires a bit more than lighting.

For Anne, she relies on a routine of ballet, HIIT, Pilates and yoga exercises.

Still, the real secret is her mentality. As she shared, “I’ve never been this age. So let’s just figure it out. You still never know what’s coming around the corner.”

For Anne, there’s lots coming around the corner. Not only will The Devil Wears Prada 2 release on May 1, she will star in Christopher Nolan’s hotly anticipated adaptation of The Odyssey later this year.