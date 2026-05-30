Why Victoria Beckham is more accepting of herself in her 50s: 'You can achieve great things as you get older'

Victoria Beckham inspired generations of women and young girls to channel their girl power and spice up their lives, but it’s only with age that she’s found that same sense of confidence and acceptance with herself.

The Spice Girl turned fashion icon offered a revealing look at her own inner battles in a new interview with The Times, sharing, "I've spent most of my life feeling that I am not good enough and not liking how I look."

Fortunately, now 52, she’s at a place where she’s embraced it all. "I think the great thing about getting older is I now accept the way that I look. It's better than the alternative, let's be honest".

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Talking all things beauty and image, Lady Victoria added, "The great thing about getting older is you really care less about what other people think. I can own the narrative now."

Delving into how she keeps up with her own health and beauty routines in her 50s, Victoria added, "I also don't think you have to give up just because you're 50. That doesn't mean you have to compromise. You can still look good."

"I don't do anything differently now with regards to my workout. In fact, I do more now than what I was doing when I was 20 and 30. Just because you get older, it doesn't mean you're limited to what you can do.

"You can achieve great things as you get older."

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(Image credit: Marc Piasecki/GC Images/Getty)

In the past, Victoria has offered a look into her own personal fitness and beauty habits, including a daily 3-step workout routine that focuses on a balance between cardio, weights and mobility.

She shared that the routine involves a Stairmaster workout, followed by weight training and ending with mobility stretches.

Elsewhere in her interview, Victoria - who has a best-selling beauty and makeup line in addition to her fashion empire - takes umbrage with the idea of selling anti-aging as a benefit.

Of the market for lotions and potions said to turn back the clock, she said, "I don't believe that anything topical can stop the aging process, right? Unless I'm missing something. So I think it's quite negative."

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This isn’t the first time that Victoria has shared her thoughts on ageing. After she turned 50 in 2024, Victoria spoke with Harper’s Bazaar where she opened up on the biggest changes she’d notice in herself, and noticing that she had begun caring less about negative comments and public scrutiny.

She said, “I’ve been doing this too long. I suppose I did when I was growing up but, nowadays, there’s just too much going on; too busy; too many kids to worry about. I woke up at 50, and I gave a s*** less".