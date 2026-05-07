Victoria Beckham reveals daughter Harper struggled with skin after using products she saw popularised online
The beauty mogul weighs in on teenage skin concerns, after daughter followed the extensive skincare routines glamourised on social media
With social media bigger than ever, it's become a common occurrence for teenagers to be influenced by ever-evolving beauty trends and products online – just take a step into any Sephora store and you'll likely be met with crowds of teens scouring the beauty stands.
There are certain formulas, which aren't designed to be used on young complexions, that have gained 'viral' status and have been finding their ways into the hands of under 16s, such as the best retinol creams and the best toners equipped with harsh exfoliants.
After consistent use, we're now hearing about the effects these beauty formulas can have on the skin of our children. Well, Victoria Beckham just joined the conversation as she reveals her teenage daughter Harper Seven's recent skin struggles after 'putting a lot of product' on her complexion – a concern for many parents of tweens and teens right now.Article continues below
Victoria Beckham reveals her daughter's skin struggles after following trending products
Speaking on the Aspire with Emma Grede podcast, Victoria Beckham shared her daughter, Harper Seven's skin struggles after being influenced by the extensive skincare routines that are glamourised on social media.
Victoria revealed: "She came to me two or three years ago and she was really struggling with her skin. She used to have beautiful skin, but then, like all young girls, she was enticed by certain beauty brands and she was putting a lot of product on her face that was not suitable for her skin and consequently ended up going to see a dermatologist because her skin was really, really bad."
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"I went through that journey myself, you know, I suffered with child acne, teenage acne, adult acne. I mean, every acne under the sun, I've been there, so I could really relate to her," the beauty mogul said.
Following in her mum's footsteps, Victoria revealed how her daughter then pitched her own skincare business idea in hopes of solving the problems she has experienced first-hand: "She said [...] I want to create a brand because I know what I want, what I can't find and I don't want other people to have to go through what I have been through."
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Victoria continued: "She came to me with a little PowerPoint presentation, I mean, she had two PowerPoint presentations, one about this brand that she wanted to create because she was struggling with her skin and the other one was a reason as to why I should let her have a perm."
Shop gentle teen-friendly skincare formulas
For those with teens who are wanting to trial a skincare routine, it's important to know which formulas and ingredients are gentle enough to be used on teenage skin. The key word is simplicity, simple stripped back routines of a cleanser, moisturiser and sunscreen will suffice, and more importantly using ingredients that are age-appropriate. It's also wise to always patch testing a product first before using it in order to see whether the complexion reacts.
RRP: £10
This moisturiser from Bubble boasts an array of restorative natural ingredients, such as aloe leaf juice and Hoya Lacosuna flower extract, that work together to restore the skin's essential nutrients. It's also equipped with lightweight avocado oil, which reduces redness and softens the skin, while vitamin E protects against environmental stressors and restores skin cell health. The outcome? A calm, nourished, protected and hydrated complexion.
RRP: £11.50
Our Beauty Writer with sensitive skin swears by Cetaphil's Gentle Skin Cleanser for being one of the most gentle formulas on the market. This multi-action cleanser is infused with a blend of hero skincare ingredients that not only work to balance the skin tone and fight off signs of sensitivity, but also leave the complexion feeling hydrated and refreshed.
RRP: £14.99
To complete the routine, it's important to invest in a facial sunscreen to protect the complexion from harmful UV rays. BYOMA's Ultralight Face Fluid SPF50 is a featherlight formula that offers deep hydration and a high sun protection factor of 50. Protecting the skin barrier and reducing redness, this non-greasy sunscreen instantly illuminates the skin for a brighter appearance.
Sennen is Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she shares the latest beauty launches, trending buys and personal product recommendations, from makeup and hair to skincare and nails. She is also a judge for the annual woman&home Haircare, Skincare and Beauty Awards.
Previously, Sennen achieved a First Class Fashion and Beauty Journalism degree at Birmingham City University, before undertaking her role as Junior Digital Fashion and Beauty Editor at FROW Magazine. During this position, she wrote about the latest industry news, new product launches, viral trends and thoroughly reviewed a lineup of beauty products. Since leaving FROW, Sennen has gone on to create fashion, beauty and lifestyle content with numerous brands, including Who What Wear UK, HuffPost UK and Harvey Nichols.
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