Victoria Beckham reveals daughter Harper struggled with skin after using products she saw popularised online

With social media bigger than ever, it's become a common occurrence for teenagers to be influenced by ever-evolving beauty trends and products online – just take a step into any Sephora store and you'll likely be met with crowds of teens scouring the beauty stands.

There are certain formulas, which aren't designed to be used on young complexions, that have gained 'viral' status and have been finding their ways into the hands of under 16s, such as the best retinol creams and the best toners equipped with harsh exfoliants.

After consistent use, we're now hearing about the effects these beauty formulas can have on the skin of our children. Well, Victoria Beckham just joined the conversation as she reveals her teenage daughter Harper Seven's recent skin struggles after 'putting a lot of product' on her complexion – a concern for many parents of tweens and teens right now.

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Victoria Beckham reveals her daughter's skin struggles after following trending products

Speaking on the Aspire with Emma Grede podcast, Victoria Beckham shared her daughter, Harper Seven's skin struggles after being influenced by the extensive skincare routines that are glamourised on social media.

Victoria revealed: "She came to me two or three years ago and she was really struggling with her skin. She used to have beautiful skin, but then, like all young girls, she was enticed by certain beauty brands and she was putting a lot of product on her face that was not suitable for her skin and consequently ended up going to see a dermatologist because her skin was really, really bad."

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"I went through that journey myself, you know, I suffered with child acne, teenage acne, adult acne. I mean, every acne under the sun, I've been there, so I could really relate to her," the beauty mogul said.

Following in her mum's footsteps, Victoria revealed how her daughter then pitched her own skincare business idea in hopes of solving the problems she has experienced first-hand: "She said [...] I want to create a brand because I know what I want, what I can't find and I don't want other people to have to go through what I have been through."

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Victoria continued: "She came to me with a little PowerPoint presentation, I mean, she had two PowerPoint presentations, one about this brand that she wanted to create because she was struggling with her skin and the other one was a reason as to why I should let her have a perm."

Shop gentle teen-friendly skincare formulas

For those with teens who are wanting to trial a skincare routine, it's important to know which formulas and ingredients are gentle enough to be used on teenage skin. The key word is simplicity, simple stripped back routines of a cleanser, moisturiser and sunscreen will suffice, and more importantly using ingredients that are age-appropriate. It's also wise to always patch testing a product first before using it in order to see whether the complexion reacts.