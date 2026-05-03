Victoria Beckham reveals the one outfit Harper isn't allowed to borrow
Victoria’s only daughter hasn’t got unrestricted access to her mum’s wardrobe just yet
Many young women’s first fashion icons are their mothers, and for Harper Seven Beckham, she has the rare privilege of being the only daughter of Spice Girl, fashion mogul, and all-round icon Victoria Beckham.
However, despite recently sharing that Harper is taking after her and "loves fashion" and "would love to get her hands on those Spice Girls costumes", Victoria has ruled out one specific look.
While speaking at the Time100 Summit in New York City, Victoria revealed that the iconic black catsuit from the Say You’ll Be There music video is strictly off limits to the teenager.Article continues below
Lady Victoria said at the summit, "[Harper] loves fashion. She loves beauty. And I'm pretty sure she would love to get her hands on those Spice Girls costumes” but "not the PVC catsuit just yet."
"She's 14, okay? So we're going to wait for that".
While the look dates back to the 90s, Victoria recreated the look for a hilarious shoot with British Vogue, in celebration of the 10th anniversary of her fashion brand.
Now a teenager, Harper - the youngest of the Beckham children - has slowly become more of a presence on Victoria’s social media pages, and often appears with her famous parents at a myriad of chic, high-profile events.
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Harper, the only daughter of Victoria and David who also share sons Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz, has had a front row seat (often literally, at Fashion Week events) to the work Victoria has done building her fashion and beauty empire, and it seems she’s learnt a lot.
"She's been sitting on my lap through product development meetings since she was a baby. I mean, she is as obsessed with the products as I am," Victoria said at the summit.
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And speaking of the Spice Girls, Victoria might have hung up her microphone a long time ago - she hasn’t performed with the band since a one-off return at the 2008 Olympics Closing Ceremony - but she still carries the same message the group stood for all those years ago.
She shared the parallels she feels between the work she did as Posh Spice and the work she’s doing now as an entrepreneur.
"The Spice Girls were about girl power, and for me, my north star is empowering women. It started through empowering women through music.
"Now, I want to make women feel strong and powerful and like the most beautiful versions of themselves.
"I love to do in-store events where I'm meeting my customer and asking her how she feels in the clothes, what does she like. Those kinds of details are really, really important to me".
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Also during her interview at the summit, Victoria seemingly hinted at how she’s dealing with the ongoing fallout from her eldest son, Brooklyn, and her daughter-in-law, Nicola Peltz Beckham.
After months of speculation about the estrangement, Brooklyn hit out at his family in damning social media posts at the start of 2026, accusing his mother of "hijacking" his wedding dance and declared, "I do not want to reconcile with my family".
When asked how she deals with her personal life making headlines, Victoria replied, "This has been happening since I was 20… I have an incredible husband who supports me enormously.
"We're always there for each other and I learned a long time ago not to listen to the noise, not focus on the noise."
Jack Slater is not the Last Action Hero, but that's what comes up first when you Google him. Preferring a much more sedentary life, Jack gets his thrills by covering news, entertainment, celebrity, film and culture for woman&home, and other digital publications.
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