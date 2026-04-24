I'm a fashion editor - here's what I'm buying from the first Victoria Beckham x Gap capsule collection

Once known primarily for its denim staples and hoodies, high street favourite Gap is about to get a serious injection of cool with its latest collaboration. The brand has teamed up with none other than Victoria Beckham to create a 38-piece capsule collection, which launches today (24.04.2026) online and in selected stores at 9am. Featuring everything from what might be the best trench coat I've seen on the high street to cool barrel leg jeans and the perfect white tee, this collection sees classic basics reimagined through the eyes of a pop icon turned iconic British designer.

If you're looking to solve the never-ending question of what should I wear today? Let VB take some of the pressure off with her chic take on spring capsule wardrobe classics.

If you've been paying attention to the spring/summer fashion trends 2026, you'll spot some items that are definitely inspired by Victoria Beckham's mainline collection, where prices run into four figures - but thanks to this collaboration, you can snap up VB-designed styles from as little as £25.

Shop the collection

Gap X Victoria Beckham Mid Wash Denim Jacket £95 at Gap A classic denim jacket is the perfect lightweight warm weather layer. Wear it over your best summer dresses or go for double denim, matching it to your jeans. Gap X Victoria Beckham White Logo T-Shirt £30 at Gap In a neat, fitted shape with a slightly cropped length, this might well be the perfect white cotton t-shirt. I'll be snapping up two to be on the safe side. Gap X Victoria Beckham Khaki Green Parka Jacket £130 at Gap Practical AND stylish? This parka does both - with a hood to keep you dry in showers and a cool oversized fit tempered by a drawn-in waist, this is top of my list. Victoria Beckham x Gap Beige Cotton Trench Coat £250 at Gap At first glance, this trench coat could easily be mistaken for a similar design from VB's mainline collection but it has a much more purse-friendly price tag. Victoria Beckham x Gap Arc Barrel Leg Jeans £85 at Gap If there's one thing Gap is known for, it's denim - the Arc barrel leg style features a high rise fit with a slight stretch, perfect for everyday wear. Victoria Beckham x Gap Canvas Weekend Bag £130 at Gap It's not all just clothes - this oversized cotton canvas duffel is the ideal weekend bag or for those days when you're carrying everything but the kitchen sink.

The first in a series of collections in what will become a multi-season collaboration, Victoria Beckham's first focus has been reimagining the building blocks of your wardrobe. Styles inspired by the latest denim trends 2026 can be seen in the collection, from straight-legs and capris to denim jackets, as well as utilitarian styles such as a gorgeous khaki jacket that's gone straight to the top of my shopping list, as well as matching cargo trousers and skirts.

Another item that I'll definitely be snapping up is a white tee. Beckham herself has integrated this simple staple as part of her signature style. While one from her mainline collection will set you back £95, her version for Gap starts at a very reasonable £25, and features a similar, slightly cropped shape. Perfect for tucking into jeans without extra bulk.

I can't help but eye up the trench coat too. At £250, it's one of the most expensive items in the collection, but I'm drawn to the oversized cut, which creates a high-end look. If you're wondering how to style a trench coat for everyday, this design hits just below the knee, making it ideal for wearing with wide-leg trousers or midi dresses. It can even work over jeans and a blazer as an extra layer.

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Before turning her hand to catwalk-worthy designs, Victoria Beckham once famously joked that the airport was her runway, and if you're heading on holiday, to the gym or simply running errands, the former Spice Girl has you covered with a collection of cosy matching sweats that are ideal for throwing on for early morning workouts or catching flights.

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Available in timeless navy or grey, team one of the super soft hoodies with your most comfortable jeans and for a low-key look, and don't forget to accessorise - the cool oversized cotton canvas duffle makes the perfect stylish weekend travel bag.

With this being only the first in a multi-season partnership, we can't wait to see how Victoria Beckham transforms our favourite Gap staples for seasons to come - available online and in Covent Garden and Westfield White City, snap up this collection while you can.