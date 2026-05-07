I'm feeling so nostalgic, I shopped the first Stella McCartney x H&M collab, here's what I'm looking to buy now, 20 years later

When Stella McCartney teamed up with H&M for a high street collaboration in 2005, eager fashion fans slept outside of stores, and computers went into meltdown as shoppers tried to get their hands on the collection. And now, 21 years later, we can expect the same frenzy after it was revealed that the British designer was teaming up for a second drop, featuring everything from glittery dresses and hoodies to affordable designer handbags that echo her famous mainline designs.

With a campaign fronted by Renee Rapp, Angelina Kendall and Adwoa Aboah and designs inspired by McCartney's archive, it feels like a catwalk collection rather than a cheap imitation, which makes this revival not just tinged with nostalgia, it actually feels like a chance to get your hands on some serious style buys.

As a young fashion assistant, I fondly remember the scramble to get my hands on the collection and while last time I was unlucky, this time I'm bolstering my chances by doing my research so that I can be ready to pounce on the best bits to add to my spring capsule wardrobe. Arriving in selected stores and online on May 7th at 9am, it's sure to sell out - make sure you don't end up empty-handed.

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Shop the collection

If there's an archive piece from Stella McCartney's main collection that you missed, you might be in luck when it comes to this high street collaboration.

Stella says: “I see this collection as a journey through my fashion history. It is a true mix of current classics and some of my old favourites that showcase my first forays into fashion and the development of my signatures. It’s playful, strong, sparkling, joyful, refined.”

Classics are also reimagined in a new way, as seen with the black faux leather bags from the upcoming collection, which mirror the designer's iconic Falabella bags with their chain-detailed sides, and the same chain detailing also appears on clothing within the collection, as well as affordable jewellery pieces.

When the designer first launched her brand, she was accused of being a nepo baby, thanks to her famous father, Paul McCartney. But she has beyond proved her fashion credentials in this tough industry. Stella makes a playful reference to this with a skinny rib vest emblazoned with 'Rock Royalty', a cheeky wink to her former critics who have long conceded that the designer has earned her space as one of the premium British fashion brands.

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With everything from dresses and tees to sharp tailoring, this collaboration truly feels like a best of compilation of Stella McCartney's designs and brings her signature style to a new audience, thanks to affordable prices that start from as little as £27.99. I may have missed out last time, but there's no way I'll be empty-handed this time. See you in the queue.