This designer lookalike for the Chloé Paddington bag is one of the best I've seen. I'm adding this affordable high street bag to my collection
The luxe bag will make a chic addition to your accessory collection
After its original huge success back in the mid-noughties, the iconic Chloé Paddington bag was re-released last year, and it's already become a firm favourite all over again. The soft leather and slouchy shape, complete with top handles and an oversized padlock, is instantly recognisable, with a relaxed and lived-in vibe that complements any outfit in the chicest way.
Of course, with a bag as popular as this one, it doesn’t take long for the high street brands to catch on and come up with their own more-affordable iterations, and we think we have found the best designer lookalike out there right now, with a piece by BDG at Urban Outfitters.
This bag has a very similar silhouette to the Paddington, and also features chunky metal hardware and a mini lock and key detail, and although it's made from faux leather, it has a slouchy matte finish that looks very much like the real deal. There’s a black option, as well as a gorgeous blush pink and powder blue colourway, and all of them have a very high-end feel, but thankfully come in with a very accessible price tag of just £45.
Whether you want to treat yourself to one of the best designer bags or recreate the look for less, you can find your new season statement piece below.
Shop the Bags
This matte-finish doppelganger will add an equally laid-back and relaxed finishing touch to your outfit but for a much smaller spend. It has two internal compartments and a pocket, and also fastens with a chunky zip. Wear it as it is, or try knotting a silky scarf on one handle for even more style points.
Shop More Bags
One of the best affordable designer bags, this smaller piece will make a classic finishing touch to your day-to-night looks and features a little lock and key detail that we really love.
Following on from other 00's bags, including the Fendi Baguette and the Balenciaga City Bag, returning to the spotlight recently, it's no surprise that the Chloé Paddington is having a second moment in the sun.
Nostalgia has been a key driving force behind numerous trends and shapes in recent months, and the fanfare around many of the bags from that period has spawned a host of chic and affordable lookalikes, meaning that even if your budget isn't designer, if you're after a little bit of the luxury look, the high street has you covered.
Featuring a relaxed shape and soft, slouchy style, this type of handbag is ideal for everyday wear, with plenty of space for the essentials and internal pockets to help you organise everything you have inside. While the original Chloe Paddington was a pretty heavy piece of arm candy, thanks to that infamous padlock, the newer version is lighter, but the lookalike is lighter still, as it uses a metal ring detail and small padlock and key to accent the design, rather than the weightier design of the designer iteration.
A statement handbag can be a brilliant way to update your look overall, and whether you go for one of the colour trends of 2026, use the latest handbag trends to guide you, or opt for a timeless shape and neutral colourway, never underestimate the power of those finishing accessories.
Matilda Stanley is a freelance style editor covering all things fashion, beauty and interiors. She writes and styles for both print and online and covers everything from the latest catwalk trends to bargain skincare buys. With over fifteen years of experience in the industry, Matilda has worked on TV shows including 'Gok's Fashion Fix', and written and styled for publications including Closer, Heat, Bella, Look, Woman, Good Housekeeping, Now, and The Daily Mail.
