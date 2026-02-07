This designer lookalike for the Chloé Paddington bag is one of the best I've seen. I'm adding this affordable high street bag to my collection

After its original huge success back in the mid-noughties, the iconic Chloé Paddington bag was re-released last year, and it's already become a firm favourite all over again. The soft leather and slouchy shape, complete with top handles and an oversized padlock, is instantly recognisable, with a relaxed and lived-in vibe that complements any outfit in the chicest way.

Of course, with a bag as popular as this one, it doesn’t take long for the high street brands to catch on and come up with their own more-affordable iterations, and we think we have found the best designer lookalike out there right now, with a piece by BDG at Urban Outfitters.

This bag has a very similar silhouette to the Paddington, and also features chunky metal hardware and a mini lock and key detail, and although it's made from faux leather, it has a slouchy matte finish that looks very much like the real deal. There’s a black option, as well as a gorgeous blush pink and powder blue colourway, and all of them have a very high-end feel, but thankfully come in with a very accessible price tag of just £45.

Whether you want to treat yourself to one of the best designer bags or recreate the look for less, you can find your new season statement piece below.

Shop the Bags

Chloé Paddington Leather Shoulder Bag £2050 at MYTHERESA This updated classic really is up there with the best 'it bags' from the last couple of decades and has been carried by stars including Alexa Chung and Katie Holmes. It's real leather and is fully lined, complete with an internal pocket and a zip top fastening. BDG Karlie Lock Shoulder Bag £45 at Urban Outfitters This matte-finish doppelganger will add an equally laid-back and relaxed finishing touch to your outfit but for a much smaller spend. It has two internal compartments and a pocket, and also fastens with a chunky zip. Wear it as it is, or try knotting a silky scarf on one handle for even more style points.

Shop More Bags

Next Black Charm Buckle Hand Held Bag £46 at Next This practical piece has handy pockets at the front and inside, and features similar gold hardware which gives it a very designer-feel. Free People Sabo East West Bag £140 at Free People The soft and supple real leather gives this one a vintage aesthetic that will work particularly well with a boho-inspired dress and boot outfit. Marc Jacobs The Cinch Satchel £250 at Very One of the best affordable designer bags, this smaller piece will make a classic finishing touch to your day-to-night looks and features a little lock and key detail that we really love.

Following on from other 00's bags, including the Fendi Baguette and the Balenciaga City Bag, returning to the spotlight recently, it's no surprise that the Chloé Paddington is having a second moment in the sun.

Nostalgia has been a key driving force behind numerous trends and shapes in recent months, and the fanfare around many of the bags from that period has spawned a host of chic and affordable lookalikes, meaning that even if your budget isn't designer, if you're after a little bit of the luxury look, the high street has you covered.

Featuring a relaxed shape and soft, slouchy style, this type of handbag is ideal for everyday wear, with plenty of space for the essentials and internal pockets to help you organise everything you have inside. While the original Chloe Paddington was a pretty heavy piece of arm candy, thanks to that infamous padlock, the newer version is lighter, but the lookalike is lighter still, as it uses a metal ring detail and small padlock and key to accent the design, rather than the weightier design of the designer iteration.

A statement handbag can be a brilliant way to update your look overall, and whether you go for one of the colour trends of 2026, use the latest handbag trends to guide you, or opt for a timeless shape and neutral colourway, never underestimate the power of those finishing accessories.