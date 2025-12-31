This chic M&S saddle bag looks just like Charles & Keith – and it’s £100 cheaper

When on the hunt for a chic and versatile everyday bag, you can’t go wrong with a saddle bag silhouette. Defined by a sleek, curved silhouette and fold-over flap, the style is not only sophisticated but also functional, as the shape is inspired by the compact bags used on horse saddles, hence the name.

Often styled as a crossbody bag, this design is best for everyday or casual wear, as the roomy, often wider silhouette is ideal for essentials. One of the most famous and best designer bags in this style is the Chloe saddle bag, and this ever-popular silhouette has ensured that there are plenty of high street versions too.

A standout is undoubtedly the Gabine leather saddle bag by Charles & Keith. Made of leather, this sleek, curved bag boasts luxe gold hardware, with bold buckle details that mean you can change the strap between a short, shoulder style or a longer, crossbody strap. Minimal and timeless, the sophisticated design is one you can wear year-round, but the M&S buckle detail crossbody saddle bag, is incredibly similar and a fraction of the price.

Shop M&S Lookalike for Charles & Keith Saddle Bag

By opting for faux leather over real leather, M&S has created a super affordable style that emulates all the luxe touches of the Charles & Keith bag. A sleek, curved shape, front flap closure with magnetic fastening, it's really all about the statement buckle detail and stitched front flap that makes the high street bag look far more expensive than it is.

Both of these bags emulate one of the best designer bags, the Chloe Saddle Bag, which is often refreshed in new colourways and fabrications, but is a constant style from the French fashion house. Known as 'Marcie', the bag, alongside the Chloe Paddington, is perhaps the most famous handbag silhouette from the brand, but with the high-end designer version costing just over £1,000, it's a great style to emulate with lookalikes.

Thanks to its timeless style, a saddle bag is a great addition to any winter capsule wardrobe, transitioning effortlessly through the seasons. While the shape may not be part of the core spring/summer handbag trends for 2026, it's a classic shape that is essentially always 'in' fashion.

The Charles & Keith and M&S iterations are both available in versatile dark brown and oat-white shades, with Charles & Keith offering a wider range of hues, including black, plum, and toffee, too. They also both come with both a shoulder and a crossbody strap, which are removable for a more customisable wear.

While the Charles & Keith style is more expensive than the M&S alternative, it’s still in the realm of affordable bags, clocking in under £200, making it a luxe leather alternative to high-end designer looks.

If you've not heard of Charles & Keith, this affordable accessories brand is gaining traction fast for its designer-looking styles, quality fabrics and affordable price points. Spotted on the likes of Claudia Winkleman and Nicole Kidman, you'll be in great shopping company.