Stacey Dooley’s chunky slingback sandals are the versatile everyday shoe we’re relying on for warmer weather

If you could only have one pair of shoes in your spring/summer wardrobe, the most versatile choice you could make would be a pair of flat, black sandals. There is little they won’t go with and, as Stacey Dooley proved in her latest Instagram snap, they’re far from boring.

Despite the sun-drenched backdrop, Stacey’s Prada sandals had our full attention. Crafted in black leather, the sporty slingback style features statement, puffy straps and chunky soles that make them a perfect everyday sandal for warmer weather.

Her exact style is no longer available to buy, but there are plenty of black, chunky sandals that emulate the look and will go with everything from denim shorts and jeans to maxi dresses and even tailored trousers, too.

While thong sandals are set to be one of the biggest spring/summer shoe trends for 2026, your feet will thank you for having a more practical and comfortable pair of supportive sandals like Stacey’s Prada pair on hand. With their chunky flatform soles, not only do they add height, but a soft footbed adds cushioning, making styles like these some of the most comfortable sandals for women.

The padded straps across the foot do the same job in providing extra comfort and support, with the slingback strap being another supportive and stylish addition.

The real brilliance of black, strappy sandals comes in their versatility. No matter what pieces dominate your spring capsule wardrobe, be that jeans, dresses, mini or maxi skirts, you can always trust that they’re going to work with your outfit. Plus, if you’re heading off on a holiday and there’s only space for one pair of shoes in your suitcase, this style can do it all.