Stacey Dooley’s chunky slingback sandals are the versatile everyday shoe we’re relying on for warmer weather

Chic and comfortable - what's not to love?

Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse's avatar
By
published
in News
Stacey Dooley
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to category:

If you could only have one pair of shoes in your spring/summer wardrobe, the most versatile choice you could make would be a pair of flat, black sandals. There is little they won’t go with and, as Stacey Dooley proved in her latest Instagram snap, they’re far from boring.

Despite the sun-drenched backdrop, Stacey’s Prada sandals had our full attention. Crafted in black leather, the sporty slingback style features statement, puffy straps and chunky soles that make them a perfect everyday sandal for warmer weather.

Article continues below

Shop Black Slingback Sandals

While thong sandals are set to be one of the biggest spring/summer shoe trends for 2026, your feet will thank you for having a more practical and comfortable pair of supportive sandals like Stacey’s Prada pair on hand. With their chunky flatform soles, not only do they add height, but a soft footbed adds cushioning, making styles like these some of the most comfortable sandals for women.

The padded straps across the foot do the same job in providing extra comfort and support, with the slingback strap being another supportive and stylish addition.

The real brilliance of black, strappy sandals comes in their versatility. No matter what pieces dominate your spring capsule wardrobe, be that jeans, dresses, mini or maxi skirts, you can always trust that they’re going to work with your outfit. Plus, if you’re heading off on a holiday and there’s only space for one pair of shoes in your suitcase, this style can do it all.

Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse
Freelance news writer

Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.