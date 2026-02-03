Cat Deeley kicks off February in style, her leather skirt, cosy knit and knee-high boots are perfect for early spring
Not only is her faux-leather skirt on sale, but so are her luxe knee-high boots
Cat Deeley delivered the ultimate early spring style inspiration as she stepped out to present her first February episode of This Morning. Wearing an affordable high-street ensemble, plus on-sale accessories, the TV presenter looked cosy but luxurious in a laser cut, leather-look skirt, chunky cream knit and chic knee-high boots.
Her full outfit was a testament to some of the best British clothing brands, with her PU cutwork midi skirt from The Very Collection taking a starring role in the overall look. Currently on sale for under £40, the A-line silhouette and midi length hem were so wearable, while the cut-out detail added a designer feel to the look.
Cat styled the skirt with a gorgeous Mint Velvet cream bobble detail knit jumper, which gave a subtle nod to recent heritage trends, and finished off the ensemble with a pair of Anine Bing tall Tania boots, which played subtly into the western-inspired accents we’re seeing pop up in the spring/summer shoe trends for 2026.
This chunky, knitted jumper not only looks so cosy but, with its high neckline and bobble trim, is also extremely elevated. The cream tone is so versatile, and it will work with more tailored or casual looks, such as denim.
We couldn't believe it when we found Cat's skirt and, after double-checking, realised it could be snapped up for just £39. The supple, soft faux leather is given such a designer-level finish thanks to the laser cut detailing.
This is your last chance to snap up Cat's boots in Anine Bing's final sale. Made from 100% leather, they have a slightly squared toe and chunky Cuban heel that gives them a subtle western-inspired look, without compromising on versatility.
The bouclé-style knit of this wool jumper gives it a very similar texture to Cat's knitwear, just with a plainer and sleeker finish due to the lack of embellishments. The high neck makes it appear just as cosy.
While Cat's skirt gets added interest thanks to the cut-out detailing at the hem, this faux leather midi from River Island has pleated section to lean into heritage-inspired silhouettes, such as traditional kilt cuts for a directional finish.
When it comes to a winter capsule wardrobe, the best knee-high boots are a key player, and it's a shoe silhouette that Cat Deeley regularly turns to for presenting duties on This Morning. Smart, elegant and ideal for teaming with skirts or dresses, the star's Anine Bing boots are a staple that you'll wear again and again.
While we often suggest wearing knee-high or above-the-knee boots with shorter hemlines, they work really well with midi silhouettes too, adding an elegant spin to Cat's A-line silhouette. That will work through winter and into early spring.
Leather was a key fabrication in autumn and winter, but for the spring/summer fashion trends 2026, this fabric is going nowhere, and while designers primarily opted for lighter colourways, black leather and leather-look pieces will still hold their fashion currency in the months to come.
Although leather has a reputation as a tough fabric, think biker jackets and even leather trousers, finishing these looks with cosy, textured knitwear adds a softness that makes leather and faux leather more appealing and easier to wear. The contrast of hard and cosy is an easy style hack that never dates.
