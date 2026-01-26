Cat Deeley proves this fashion favourite works in all weathers - you don't have to wait to break out the florals
Her leather accessories finish off her outfit beautifully
Bring an air of spring to our screens this morning, Cat Deeley looked delightful in a Farm Rio cream rococo flowers lace buttoned midi skirt on This Morning today, and it served as a stark reminder that you don't have to wait until spring to break out floral prints.
With a bright cream base, her chic midi skirt had an elegant bloom print that had a tapestry-like effect. Designed to have a figure-elongating finish, the two front panels were symmetrical, drawing the eye down her silhouette, adding inches to her height, regardless of heel height.
Styling the skirt with a spring-ready blouse, Cat's cream button-down had a tie at the neck that she left open and relaxed, giving the polished ensemble an overall laidback but elevated feel. Adding winter nods, Cat finished her look with a pair of tan knee-high boots and a coordinating belt to highlight her waist and pull the palette together. A chic and pretty ensemble that can be worn year through, this is one of my favourite Cat Deeley outfits to date.
Shop Cat's Winter Take on Florals
EXACT MATCH
As is the case with many of the items Cat wears on This Morning, we're expecting this skirt to sell out quickly. It's such a versatile staple, with its soft cream lace, Rococo floral pattern and flattering midi silhouette making it perfect for dressing up or down.
Usually, the reserve of the spring season, floral prints can still be a backbone of winter capsule wardrobes too. It's a print that never truly falls out of favour, with the exact bloom style reinvented to suit the mood of the season, and Cat's Rococo-inspired design is truly glorious.
The elevated print is ideal for everything from work attire to date night outfit ideas, as floral prints always deliver an air of romance, so if you're looking for something for February 14th, this could be the perfect match.
Pairing her pretty, figure-flattering skirt with a tucked-in white blouse, Cat effortlessly creates an hourglass silhouette, even highlighting her cinched middle with a tan leather belt, which simultaneously ties in the presenter's trusty boots.
