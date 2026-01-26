Cat Deeley proves this fashion favourite works in all weathers - you don't have to wait to break out the florals

Her leather accessories finish off her outfit beautifully

Cat Deeley wearing Farm Rio midi skirt on This Morning on 26 January, 2026
(Image credit: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)
Bring an air of spring to our screens this morning, Cat Deeley looked delightful in a Farm Rio cream rococo flowers lace buttoned midi skirt on This Morning today, and it served as a stark reminder that you don't have to wait until spring to break out floral prints.

With a bright cream base, her chic midi skirt had an elegant bloom print that had a tapestry-like effect. Designed to have a figure-elongating finish, the two front panels were symmetrical, drawing the eye down her silhouette, adding inches to her height, regardless of heel height.

Cat Deeley wearing Farm Rio midi skirt on This Morning on 26 January, 2026

(Image credit: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

Shop Cat's Winter Take on Florals

Usually, the reserve of the spring season, floral prints can still be a backbone of winter capsule wardrobes too. It's a print that never truly falls out of favour, with the exact bloom style reinvented to suit the mood of the season, and Cat's Rococo-inspired design is truly glorious.

The elevated print is ideal for everything from work attire to date night outfit ideas, as floral prints always deliver an air of romance, so if you're looking for something for February 14th, this could be the perfect match.

Pairing her pretty, figure-flattering skirt with a tucked-in white blouse, Cat effortlessly creates an hourglass silhouette, even highlighting her cinched middle with a tan leather belt, which simultaneously ties in the presenter's trusty boots.

