Angela Scanlon steps into Cat Deeley's very stylish shoes on This Morning, and her trend-driven look doesn't disappoint
From bomber jackets to lace trims, this chic outfit has it all
Filling in for Cat Deeley on This Morning, Angela Scanlon brought her fashion A-game for the daytime TV show. Stepping out in a trend-driven look, Angela is well-known for her bold styling and her look didn't disappoint.
Tapping into numerous key spring/summer fashion trends for 2026, the presenter wore a checked bomber jacket from River Island. The style has almost entirely sold out, but thanks to this season's love of bombers and check patterns, there are plenty of alternatives. Although her jacket had a funnel neck, the star wore it as a top, unzipping the tall silhouette and folding it down into a collar.
Keeping things contemporary, Angela paired her jacket with cropped flared trousers from Zara, featuring a delicate lace edging. Lace trims are big news for the start of spring, and the high street has adopted this style wholeheartedly. Completing her outfit with her signature love of quirky accessories, Angela wore a gorgeous pair of sky blue mules that added a fresh pop of colour to the otherwise muted ensemble, and a gold metal ribbon brooch.
Angela Scanlon steps in for Cat Deeley on This Morning
Get the look
Exact match
Lace trims are a great way of upping the ante on spring capsule wardrobe heroes and this pair of mini flared trousers is testament to that. The added feminine detail is one we're seeing on knitwear and dress hems too.
Lace trim not for you? This slim fit pair of M&S trousers are guaranteed to become part of your capsule wardrobe, whatever the weather. The flattering narrow fit coupled with the ankle grazing hemline are a winner.
Exact match
A quirky bag, an unexpected shoe, Angela understands the power of a surprising accessory choice, and these bright blue mules prove it. This silhouette is one of the key spring/summer shoe trends for 2026 too.
With a relaxed and sporty feel that doesn't compromise on polish, Angela's contemporary ensemble is easy to recreate on the high street. While the presenter wears her bomber, almost like a sweater, as the weather warms up, this on-trend jacket style becomes the perfect outerwear piece for early spring weather.
The checked pattern gives a nod to heritage trends that have been prominent over the last six months, and show no sign of abating in the near future. Adding a lace trim trouser softens the overall look, as bomber jackets can be a little androgynous.
Finishing off her outfit with a striking shoe, the unexpected choice really works to add a burst of colour and personality to the otherwise muted outfit. The open front of the shoe teamed with the ankle grazing trouser hem also helps to lengthen Angela's legs. This slip on and off style is a partywear favourite, but if you love a mule, they're ideal for pepping up more casual denim outfits too.
Rivkie is a fashion editor, writer and stylist with twenty years' experience in the industry. Rivkie studied design and pattern cutting at the London College of Fashion, and fell in love with styling and journalism, and has covered fashion weeks in London, Paris and New York, as well as shooting editorial all over the world.
Specialising in plus size fashion, Rivkie has long championed that style is for everyBODY and has appeared on a host of radio stations and television shows, pushing for greater representation for plus size women and fashion throughout her career.
