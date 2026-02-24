Angela Scanlon steps into Cat Deeley's very stylish shoes on This Morning, and her trend-driven look doesn't disappoint

From bomber jackets to lace trims, this chic outfit has it all

Angela Scanlon in black blazer
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Filling in for Cat Deeley on This Morning, Angela Scanlon brought her fashion A-game for the daytime TV show. Stepping out in a trend-driven look, Angela is well-known for her bold styling and her look didn't disappoint.

Tapping into numerous key spring/summer fashion trends for 2026, the presenter wore a checked bomber jacket from River Island. The style has almost entirely sold out, but thanks to this season's love of bombers and check patterns, there are plenty of alternatives. Although her jacket had a funnel neck, the star wore it as a top, unzipping the tall silhouette and folding it down into a collar.

Angela Scanlon steps in for Cat Deeley on This Morning

&#039;This Morning&#039; TV show, London, UK Ben Shephard, Angela Scanlon, Jenna Meek By Ken McKayITVShutterstock People Angela Scanlon, Ben Shephard, Jenna Meek

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Get the look

With a relaxed and sporty feel that doesn't compromise on polish, Angela's contemporary ensemble is easy to recreate on the high street. While the presenter wears her bomber, almost like a sweater, as the weather warms up, this on-trend jacket style becomes the perfect outerwear piece for early spring weather.

The checked pattern gives a nod to heritage trends that have been prominent over the last six months, and show no sign of abating in the near future. Adding a lace trim trouser softens the overall look, as bomber jackets can be a little androgynous.

Finishing off her outfit with a striking shoe, the unexpected choice really works to add a burst of colour and personality to the otherwise muted outfit. The open front of the shoe teamed with the ankle grazing trouser hem also helps to lengthen Angela's legs. This slip on and off style is a partywear favourite, but if you love a mule, they're ideal for pepping up more casual denim outfits too.

Rivkie Baum
Fashion channel editor

Rivkie is a fashion editor, writer and stylist with twenty years' experience in the industry. Rivkie studied design and pattern cutting at the London College of Fashion, and fell in love with styling and journalism, and has covered fashion weeks in London, Paris and New York, as well as shooting editorial all over the world.


Specialising in plus size fashion, Rivkie has long championed that style is for everyBODY and has appeared on a host of radio stations and television shows, pushing for greater representation for plus size women and fashion throughout her career. 

