Angela Scanlon steps into Cat Deeley's very stylish shoes on This Morning, and her trend-driven look doesn't disappoint

Filling in for Cat Deeley on This Morning, Angela Scanlon brought her fashion A-game for the daytime TV show. Stepping out in a trend-driven look, Angela is well-known for her bold styling and her look didn't disappoint.

Tapping into numerous key spring/summer fashion trends for 2026, the presenter wore a checked bomber jacket from River Island. The style has almost entirely sold out, but thanks to this season's love of bombers and check patterns, there are plenty of alternatives. Although her jacket had a funnel neck, the star wore it as a top, unzipping the tall silhouette and folding it down into a collar.

Keeping things contemporary, Angela paired her jacket with cropped flared trousers from Zara, featuring a delicate lace edging. Lace trims are big news for the start of spring, and the high street has adopted this style wholeheartedly. Completing her outfit with her signature love of quirky accessories, Angela wore a gorgeous pair of sky blue mules that added a fresh pop of colour to the otherwise muted ensemble, and a gold metal ribbon brooch.

Angela Scanlon steps in for Cat Deeley on This Morning

Get the look

With a relaxed and sporty feel that doesn't compromise on polish, Angela's contemporary ensemble is easy to recreate on the high street. While the presenter wears her bomber, almost like a sweater, as the weather warms up, this on-trend jacket style becomes the perfect outerwear piece for early spring weather.

The checked pattern gives a nod to heritage trends that have been prominent over the last six months, and show no sign of abating in the near future. Adding a lace trim trouser softens the overall look, as bomber jackets can be a little androgynous.

Finishing off her outfit with a striking shoe, the unexpected choice really works to add a burst of colour and personality to the otherwise muted outfit. The open front of the shoe teamed with the ankle grazing trouser hem also helps to lengthen Angela's legs. This slip on and off style is a partywear favourite, but if you love a mule, they're ideal for pepping up more casual denim outfits too.