This £55 lightweight M&S linen bomber jacket is the chic blazer alternative I'm wearing this spring
The breathable fabric makes this trending piece both stylish and comfortable to wear as the weather warms up
We are officially in that 'freezing in the morning, but warm by the afternoon stage of spring, which can be a minefield when it comes to choosing a jacket. Layering is key, as you want to be warm, but not sweaty by the evening, and while it’s a tough one to crack, I think I have just found the answer, with a gorgeous, breathable bomber jacket at M&S.
A trend-ticking hero buy from the British clothing brand is this Collarless Utility Jacket. This gorgeous piece has a subtle utility feel thanks to the soft khaki colour, oversized patch pockets, and a drawstring waist, but it still feels quite polished, as the clever silhouette and fitted cuffs create a neat, modern shape, so it’s a jacket that can be styled in plenty of ways.
On top of looking good, this updated bomber jacket feels fantastic, too. The fabric is a polyester, viscose and linen blend, which makes it wonderfully lightweight and breathable, so it can easily be thrown over a long sleeve tee or a blouse right now, and still wearable in the run up to summer.
The muted green colour is an easy tone to style, too, as khaki is a great neutral which will buddy up well with a multitude of prints and colours. I can see it being one of the items that quickly becomes a day-to-day staple, thrown over an outfit without having to overthink it. Here's how I'll wear it.
Shop the Bomber
The short and boxy shape of this jacket will work with a wide range of outfits over the coming months, and all while being lightweight and comfy to wear. It's currently available in UK sizes 6-24. I'm a size 12 and found this one was true to size - it's quite roomy though as it's designed to have a relaxed fit, so if you are in-between sizes I'd go down rather than sizing up. The drawstring waist means that even though it is boxy, you still have good definition at your middle.
How to Style the Jacket
M&S bomber + Patterned Jeans
As I mentioned, khaki green is very easy to build outfits around as the softer hue works impressively well with a wide range of colours and patterns. There is something extra special about teaming safari-inspired green with wild cat spots, though, so the jacket will look great with a pair of leopard print jeans and trainers - this is a look that will see you through all your weekend plans.
Shop The Look
Straight leg jeans are a winner for most body types, and trying the shape with a wash of bold leopard print is a fresh way to wear them. It's a chic way to style leopard print that feels fashion-forward and contemporary.
I love my best white trainers, but colourful kicks can feel fun in the sunshine and give a nod to the trainer trends for 2026. Use this khaki pair as a cheerful footnote to just about any outfit.
M&S bomber + Midi Dress
After a winter in the style spotlight, brown tones continue to dominate the spring/summer fashion trends of 2026, and the M&S jacket will match up well with chocolate, caramel and auburn buys. I will wear my linen jacket over a floaty midi and chunky sandals for a fancy brunch date. The jacket can easily work for after hours too - simply switch flats for some wedge heels, and you'll be all set for date night.
Shop the Look
M&S bomber jacket + matching trousers
Co-ord sets are a great way to create a fashion-forward outfit, and you can then get plenty of extra wear out of the pieces by teaming them with other separates in your capsule wardrobe. Opting for a matching jacket and trousers like this will make a chic alternative to a suit for the office when worn over a shirt and smart shoes. Take your duo off-duty with a slogan t-shirt underneath and a pair of bright pumps
Shop the Look
As well as all the above, I will try layering the jacket over a polka dot blouse and chinos, or a striped t-shirt and leather skirt combination.
There really are endless ways to wear it. The drawstring hem is handy too, as it can be tightened to pull in and sit neatly at your waist, or worn loose for a boxier shape - you can switch up your look to suit your outfit.
I'm hugely impressed with this piece and see it being a smash hit with shoppers, so don't hang around too long.
Matilda Stanley is a freelance style editor covering all things fashion, beauty and interiors. She writes and styles for both print and online and covers everything from the latest catwalk trends to bargain skincare buys. With over fifteen years of experience in the industry, Matilda has worked on TV shows including 'Gok's Fashion Fix', and written and styled for publications including Closer, Heat, Bella, Look, Woman, Good Housekeeping, Now, and The Daily Mail.
