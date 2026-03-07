This £55 lightweight M&S linen bomber jacket is the chic blazer alternative I'm wearing this spring

We are officially in that 'freezing in the morning, but warm by the afternoon stage of spring, which can be a minefield when it comes to choosing a jacket. Layering is key, as you want to be warm, but not sweaty by the evening, and while it’s a tough one to crack, I think I have just found the answer, with a gorgeous, breathable bomber jacket at M&S.

A trend-ticking hero buy from the British clothing brand is this Collarless Utility Jacket. This gorgeous piece has a subtle utility feel thanks to the soft khaki colour, oversized patch pockets, and a drawstring waist, but it still feels quite polished, as the clever silhouette and fitted cuffs create a neat, modern shape, so it’s a jacket that can be styled in plenty of ways.

On top of looking good, this updated bomber jacket feels fantastic, too. The fabric is a polyester, viscose and linen blend, which makes it wonderfully lightweight and breathable, so it can easily be thrown over a long sleeve tee or a blouse right now, and still wearable in the run up to summer.

The muted green colour is an easy tone to style, too, as khaki is a great neutral which will buddy up well with a multitude of prints and colours. I can see it being one of the items that quickly becomes a day-to-day staple, thrown over an outfit without having to overthink it. Here's how I'll wear it.

Shop the Bomber

M&S Collarless Utility Jacket With Linen £55 at M&S The short and boxy shape of this jacket will work with a wide range of outfits over the coming months, and all while being lightweight and comfy to wear. It's currently available in UK sizes 6-24. I'm a size 12 and found this one was true to size - it's quite roomy though as it's designed to have a relaxed fit, so if you are in-between sizes I'd go down rather than sizing up. The drawstring waist means that even though it is boxy, you still have good definition at your middle.

How to Style the Jacket

M&S bomber + Patterned Jeans

As I mentioned, khaki green is very easy to build outfits around as the softer hue works impressively well with a wide range of colours and patterns. There is something extra special about teaming safari-inspired green with wild cat spots, though, so the jacket will look great with a pair of leopard print jeans and trainers - this is a look that will see you through all your weekend plans.

Shop The Look

M&S bomber + Midi Dress

After a winter in the style spotlight, brown tones continue to dominate the spring/summer fashion trends of 2026, and the M&S jacket will match up well with chocolate, caramel and auburn buys. I will wear my linen jacket over a floaty midi and chunky sandals for a fancy brunch date. The jacket can easily work for after hours too - simply switch flats for some wedge heels, and you'll be all set for date night.

Shop the Look

Boden Mini Straw Tote £89 at Boden Warm weather and raffia bags go hand in hand, so it's good to invest in a woven tote early to get plenty of wear out of it. This one has chic leather trims and a handy detachable shoulder strap. Reiss Tessera Short-Sleeve Belted Midi Dress £218 at Reiss This dress also contains linen for a breezy feel, and the cleverly placed sash at the middle will cinch in your waist to create plenty of definition and shape. Nobody's Child Brown Suede Double Strap Sandals £119 at Nobody's Child My feet are practically crying out for sandal season, and this real suede pair will be the perfect way to move away from my heavy loafers and wintery boots.

M&S bomber jacket + matching trousers

Co-ord sets are a great way to create a fashion-forward outfit, and you can then get plenty of extra wear out of the pieces by teaming them with other separates in your capsule wardrobe. Opting for a matching jacket and trousers like this will make a chic alternative to a suit for the office when worn over a shirt and smart shoes. Take your duo off-duty with a slogan t-shirt underneath and a pair of bright pumps

Shop the Look

M&S Relaxed Wide Leg Trousers With Linen £40 at M&S These matching trousers are made from the same breezy material and have a gorgeous wide-leg fit that will skim over hips and thighs for a very flattering finish. Zara Striped Shirt with Volume Sleeves £29.99 at Zara Stripes are a fashion fail safe, so you will get an endless amount of wear out of this shirt. Team it with tailoring for your 9-5 and with slouchy denim for a lazy Sunday. H&M Perforated Mary Jane Ballet Pumps View at H&M (US) A peekaboo texture gives the preppy Mary Jane a new season upgrade that will make a trendy finishing touch to trousers or floaty skirts.

As well as all the above, I will try layering the jacket over a polka dot blouse and chinos, or a striped t-shirt and leather skirt combination.

There really are endless ways to wear it. The drawstring hem is handy too, as it can be tightened to pull in and sit neatly at your waist, or worn loose for a boxier shape - you can switch up your look to suit your outfit.

I'm hugely impressed with this piece and see it being a smash hit with shoppers, so don't hang around too long.