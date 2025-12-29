Here are the 5 trainer trends 2026 will be defined by – from hybrid designs to luxurious suede textures
If you're buying trainers in the New Year, make it one of these
The trainer trainers 2026 are more exciting than ever. Designers continued to blur the line between shoe categories, with hybrid styles being favoured. Mary Jane and ballet-inspired trainers appeared at Prada and Miu Miu, pairing delicate straps and rounded toes with practical soles offering an easy way to bring femininity into everyday dressing.
Playful textures are a key theme running through the trainer trends 2026; fuzzy shearling and faux-fur trainers are making appearances everywhere. You may find yourself swapping out your best white trainers for something more textural, with faux-fur, shearling and soft satins overtaking classic nylon designs. Suede still reigns, reflecting fashion's obsession with texture, not only in outerwear and handbags, but suede trainers have appeared at brands including Dries Van Noten, Chloe and even Gucci's 2026 collections.
Elsewhere, slimline silhouettes continue to appeal to those who prefer minimalist soles over chunky platforms, appearing on the foot almost like a ballet slipper instead of something bulkier. At the opposite end of the spectrum, technical trainers remain firmly on the agenda, which means that Salomon lovers can rejoice if they've already got a wardrobe full of its iconic trail-runners.
Trainer Trends 2026: Hybrid styles
Hybrid shoe styles have been making waves in the fashion world since early 2025, and they show no signs of slowing down in 2026. From trainer-loafer hybrids to sneakerinas, designer fashion labels are backing this trend, with notable styles from Chloe and Miu Miu. Notably, Mary-Jane-esque trainers featuring rounded toes, feminine straps and practical soles are being favoured, with brands such as adidas and Puma championing this style.
Crafted with leather and textile uppers, these shoes combine style and practicality. Offering a low-profile, slim silhouette and a versatile cream colourway, this hybrid trainer can be styled in a myriad of ways. From pairing with everyday denim to styling with midi skirts, the options are endless.
Trainer Trends 2026: Textural appeal
Whilst the autumn/winter fashion colour trends 2025 were key influencers on the trainer trends, in 2026, it's all about texture. Fuzzy shearling, faux fur and even beaded embroidery are textures that are set to dominate next season. We've already spotted faux pony-hair and shearling accents making appearances, including those from brands such as Bottega Veneta, COS and adidas. Dries Van Noten's spring/summer 2026 runway featured beaded lace-up trainer designs, too.
These chocolate brown trainers have a streamlined shape that feels effortlessly chic; they're crafted from rich pony hair-effect leather and feature practical soles. If you're looking for brown outfit ideas, these are a playful way to add texture to your attire.
Trainer Trends 2026: Technical styles
Technical trainers remain a strong part of trainer trends 2026, driven by the ongoing love of practicality and performance, meaning that your most comfortable trainers are an on-trend choice for the upcoming season. Designers like Salomon, Asics, and Nike continue to dominate, while fashion houses such as Coperni have showcased elevated, utility-driven designs as part of their latest collections. Expect to see technical trainers in spring 2026 styled with contrasting feminine skirts and dresses.
These trainers feature a chunky sole that's designed to shield your feet against the elements. They also have a rugged, all-terrain outsole to work together to ensure a reliable feel underfoot. Style these with floaty midi-skirts for a contrasting appeal.
Trainer Trends 2026: Slim silhouettes
Slim, low-profile trainers are becoming more and more popular. Brands like adidas (with the ongoing revival of Sambas), Puma and Onitsuka Tiger are leading this trend, while luxury labels such as Loewe and Jil Sander offer pared-back, minimalist takes. These trainers are appealing because they feel lightweight, refined and easy to style. They work especially well with the best wide-leg jeans, skirts and dresses, offering balance without overpowering an outfit.
Made in Japan, these trainers are created with detailed craftsmanship. They are made from several fabrics, including suede and smooth leather for the upper, and they are hand-dyed. This dried rose shade is a subtle yet feminine choice. Pick from a range of colourful hues, including a bitter lemon shade.
These trainers combine two of the trainer trends 2026, offering a slimline silhouette and traditional ballet shoe features. They're made from leather overlaid with suede and have gummed soles for added practicality. These are more of an investment piece, however, they would work with a range of outfits, from laid-back denim to floaty slip skirts and spring dresses.
Add a playful touch to your outfits this season and next with these zebra-striped trainers. Perfect for those who love the animal print trend, or for those wanting to try it out. The beauty of statement shoes is that they immediately liven up your look; these will work seamlessly with denim shades, dark neutrals and even bright pastels.
Trainer Trends 2026: Suede stays
Suede trainers are enjoying a comeback for 2026. Suede adds a subtle luxury feel to classic silhouettes. High-street favourites like COS, Arket and M&S have followed designer brands, offering a range of tones that feel timeless rather than trend-led. Suede trainers work effortlessly with tailoring, knitwear and dresses, making them an elevated everyday choice.
These suede trainers have a retro appeal that will add fashion points to just about any outfit. They are also a striking lookalike for Dries Van Noten's suede and leather trainers, too, offering a designer feel for a high-street price. Pair these trainers with your best suede jacket, some dark denim flares, for a perfectly retro feel.
These suede slimline trainers are the type of shoe that will pair with just about anything, from sleek tailored trousers to your everyday denim. The sporty lace-up design and slim silhouette have a retro appeal, whilst the versatile black shade adds a contemporary edge.
Made with a luxurious suede, these trainers feel both elevated and casual. This playful green shade offers a quick and easy way to add some colour to otherwise neutral looks. They also come in more shades, including a warm brown. We'd recommend snapping up your size quickly before these sell out.
As we step into 2026, the trainer trends are all about versatility and playful design features. Think softer, brighter colours, interesting textures and fun hybrid designs. Expect to see much more of the slim, retro styles in suede and soft satins, whilst also keeping an eye out for "sneakerinas" and Mary-Jane-esque trainer silhouettes.
Ultimately, trainers are now acting as statement pieces that define an entire outfit. Gone are the days of simplistic designs and shades. Even pared-back styles are doing more, using colour and texture to elevate everyday styling.
