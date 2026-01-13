Suede trainers are set to be big news for spring 2026, and this £50 pair looks just like Isabel Marant's trending style

It might not feel like it yet, but spring is just around the corner, and we’re gearing up our wardrobes for the transition. The trainer trends 2026 are bound to be a key player in our early new season looks, and suede styles are currently charting with high fashion currency.

Spotted at the runway as part of an athleisure trend, this laidback style is one worth replicating, but with designer silhouettes comes a high price tag, which is why I was super excited when I spotted thes River Island’s brown suede trainers.

A great lookalike for Isabel Marant’s senny perforated suede sneakers, but at a fraction of the price, both styles boast a slim, pared-back look as well as a light tan suede body. A surefire sell-out, the River Island design is under £50, and will easily finish off any look from jeans to midi dresses this season.

Shop River Island's Alternative For Isabelle Marant's Suede Trainers

When it comes to River Island vs the Isabel Marant design, there is a price difference of over £300. But both pairs are crafted from tan suede, with a rubber sole of a similar hue for a sleek and refined style. They also share the same shape, with a rounded toe and low-sitting profile, making them ideal to wear with jeans.

The River Island pair lean further into a polished look with tonal laces, while Isabel Marant's design is sportier, thanks to the white laces that tie in the brand’s logo on the tongue. The River Island pair also benefits from gingham print details at the top of the laces, which brings in a playful spring finish.

Athleisure promises to be one of the biggest spring/summer fashion trends for 2026, and we're excited. Luxury labels such as Loewe and Jil Sander are offering their own take on sleek, modern trainer styles, worn with slouchy, comfortable laidback looks - who said fashion can't be cosy?

One of the defining spring/summer shoe trends for 2026, this look has been translated from the runway to more accessible trainer brands such as adidas, Puma and Onitsuka Tiger, who are delivering slim fit, suede trainers with wearable, minimalist designs, and the River Island pair is simply an extension of this sportswear shift.

