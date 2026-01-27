H&M's latest trainer drop just combined 3 of the biggest shoe trends for 2026

We’re spoilt for choice when it comes to the spring/summer shoe trends 2026, but it's hybrid shoes that feel like the big winner when it comes to putting your best fashion foot forward. From sneakerinas - the sneaker-ballet pump combo that dominated the summer to Mary Jane-inspired trainers that helped us to see out the year in style, as we look forward to warmer weather, there is a crop of new fusions in town.

Called out as a one to watch, jazz shoes-meets trainers are the silhouette that is making a big impression right now. Taking the softness and slip-on practicality of the classic 80s dance shoe and pairing it with the slim, retro look of low-profile trainers, this smart-casual style is ideal for styling with everything from jeans to dresses.

Pioneered by the likes of Saint Lauren and Prada, as always, designer standouts have spawned a range of high-street lookalikes and pieces that emulate the trend on a budget, and H&M have been quick off the mark with its iteration of the trend.

Shop The Jazz shoe-Trainer Hybrid Trend

Budget-friendly H&M Trainers £27.99 at H&M Available in a light beige colourway or a plain, crisp white, these H&M trainers offer an easy and affordable way to incorporate the jazz shoe/trainer hybrid into your wardrobe. Designer style Saint Laurent Lewis Leather and Suede Sneakers £615 at Mytheresa These low, streamlined trainers are made in Italy from leather and suede. The elasticated heel offers flexibility and comfort, while classic colouring make them versatile. Designer style Prada Collapse Re-Nylon Suede Sneakers £720 at Farfetch An incredibly thin and flat rubber sole leans into the low-profile look of these trainers, making them lightweight and slim-fitting for a laidback look that still has plenty of polish.

The slim silhouette of low-profile trainers featured heavily on the spring/summer runways, quickly becoming one of the biggest trainer trends for 2026. It’s this sleek, streamlined shape that makes it easy to see why this style has become the go-to, as their delicate design makes them wearable with everything from tailoring to midi dresses and, of course, your favourite jeans.

While this look will be wearable in any colourway, the best white trainers are always a strong choice for the spring/summer season, offering brightness to your look and adding a timeless feel to whatever pair of shoes you choose.

Jazz shoes are defined by a sleek shape, similar to that of low-profile trainers, but they offer a much more elegant and refined look. Think of them as ballet flats with the benefit of full-foot coverage. When combined, the jazz trainer hybrid gives us an effortlessly polished shoe to wear with everything from cosy loungewear and jeans to tailored trousers and satin midi skirts.