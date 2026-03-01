I've been waiting for payday, and my online baskets are brimming with spring-ready styles. Here's everything on my wishlist

The sun is starting to creep in, the days are brighter, and most importantly, the new spring 2026 styles are quickly filling up the digital high street. And after what has felt like the longest winter, I'm ready to shop.

I've been talking about the spring/summer fashion trends 2026 for months now, and I can't wait to get stuck in. Having recovered from January, I've been looking at my wardrobe, working out what stays and what goes, and where the gaps need filling.

A digital window shopper, I am constantly adding things to my basket, and as February pay drops into my account, I'm ready to snap up the best bits for the start of the season before they sell out. This is everything I've got saved right now (and don't worry, I know I can't have it all).

My payday picks? I'm sharing everything in my baskets right now

And there you have it, that's every piece of high street loveliness currently on my shopping list. It's extensive, even more so, but it's the start of the season, and I don't like to miss out.

But how does one edit down when there is so much choice? I often start with the standout pieces, the items I suspect will sell out quickly - such as the Boden tulle skirt, or the M&S bomber. These statement looks are the ones I find fly off the shelves first, whereas the more classic pieces I can hold off on until next payday.

But that doesn't mean the staples are less important; to the contrary, they are the building blocks to a capsule wardrobe, but the head turners are great for refreshing and adding a contemporary spin. Alternatively, if you want to start small, accessories are great for reframing past-season favourites to give them an up-to-date finish.