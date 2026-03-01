I've been waiting for payday, and my online baskets are brimming with spring-ready styles. Here's everything on my wishlist

Spring fashion officially starts now, and thanks to payday, I'm ready to head to checkout

Rivkie Baum's avatar
By
published
in News
selection of spring shopping products from: M&amp;S, Vivaia, Boden, Mango, Zara, &amp;OtherStories, Jaeger
(Image credit: Rivkie Baum, M&S, Vivaia, Boden, Mango, Zara, &OtherStories, Jaeger)

The sun is starting to creep in, the days are brighter, and most importantly, the new spring 2026 styles are quickly filling up the digital high street. And after what has felt like the longest winter, I'm ready to shop.

I've been talking about the spring/summer fashion trends 2026 for months now, and I can't wait to get stuck in. Having recovered from January, I've been looking at my wardrobe, working out what stays and what goes, and where the gaps need filling.

My payday picks? I'm sharing everything in my baskets right now

And there you have it, that's every piece of high street loveliness currently on my shopping list. It's extensive, even more so, but it's the start of the season, and I don't like to miss out.

But how does one edit down when there is so much choice? I often start with the standout pieces, the items I suspect will sell out quickly - such as the Boden tulle skirt, or the M&S bomber. These statement looks are the ones I find fly off the shelves first, whereas the more classic pieces I can hold off on until next payday.

But that doesn't mean the staples are less important; to the contrary, they are the building blocks to a capsule wardrobe, but the head turners are great for refreshing and adding a contemporary spin. Alternatively, if you want to start small, accessories are great for reframing past-season favourites to give them an up-to-date finish.

Rivkie Baum
Rivkie Baum
Fashion channel editor

Rivkie is a fashion editor, writer and stylist with twenty years' experience in the industry. Rivkie studied design and pattern cutting at the London College of Fashion, and fell in love with styling and journalism, and has covered fashion weeks in London, Paris and New York, as well as shooting editorial all over the world.


Specialising in plus size fashion, Rivkie has long championed that style is for everyBODY and has appeared on a host of radio stations and television shows, pushing for greater representation for plus size women and fashion throughout her career. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.