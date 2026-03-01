I've been waiting for payday, and my online baskets are brimming with spring-ready styles. Here's everything on my wishlist
Spring fashion officially starts now, and thanks to payday, I'm ready to head to checkout
The sun is starting to creep in, the days are brighter, and most importantly, the new spring 2026 styles are quickly filling up the digital high street. And after what has felt like the longest winter, I'm ready to shop.
I've been talking about the spring/summer fashion trends 2026 for months now, and I can't wait to get stuck in. Having recovered from January, I've been looking at my wardrobe, working out what stays and what goes, and where the gaps need filling.
A digital window shopper, I am constantly adding things to my basket, and as February pay drops into my account, I'm ready to snap up the best bits for the start of the season before they sell out. This is everything I've got saved right now (and don't worry, I know I can't have it all).
My payday picks? I'm sharing everything in my baskets right now
I saw a woman wearing this on the tube the other day and immediately sensed it was from M&S. This British clothing brand is just so good at translating the trends and making them seriously accessible and the bomber jacket is one of 2026's biggest jacket styles.
I had a sneak peek of the spring/summer 2026 John Lewis collection, so I already have a pretty good idea of what I'll be buying, and I love this pleated skirt. A little bit utilitarian, but with hugely timeless qualities, I'd team it with the M&S bomber and a tucked in shirt or knit.
I think this dress is going to sell out exceptionally fast. A contemporary take on the shirt dress, it's ideal for those looking to create hourglass curves. The waist shaping and buckle details will help to cinch you in, and despite being a maximalist, I love the elegant colour palette.
I love a big catch-all tote and I think that Zara do some of the best high street styles. They often have a very designer look and feel (like this tan one) but come in at a much more manageable price. I'll use this one for all my work items, to keep everything stylish.
The spring/summer shoe trends 2026 are all about hybrid shoes, the sneakerina is a combination of a ballet pump and sneaker, and one of the most comfortable shoes I own (I have them in white). And while I largely wear a rotation of the best white trainers, a black pair of pumps will help to add polish to numerous outfits.
Don't underestimate the power of a cotton shirt. Breathable, instantly stylish in a laidback, capsule wardrobe kind of way, I love the androgynous look to this striped number. I'd actually wear it with the tulle Boden skirt.
Shirt dresses are a spring capsule wardrobe staple and I'd wear this design with tights and a pair of tan suede knee high boots. Adding a roll neck underneath offers versatility for cooler weather and is a great way of adding more colour to the look.
In my opinion Hobbs make some of the best trench coats and this khaki one is a timeless colourway. I'm still wearing Hobbs trenches that are at least 10 years old.
And there you have it, that's every piece of high street loveliness currently on my shopping list. It's extensive, even more so, but it's the start of the season, and I don't like to miss out.
But how does one edit down when there is so much choice? I often start with the standout pieces, the items I suspect will sell out quickly - such as the Boden tulle skirt, or the M&S bomber. These statement looks are the ones I find fly off the shelves first, whereas the more classic pieces I can hold off on until next payday.
But that doesn't mean the staples are less important; to the contrary, they are the building blocks to a capsule wardrobe, but the head turners are great for refreshing and adding a contemporary spin. Alternatively, if you want to start small, accessories are great for reframing past-season favourites to give them an up-to-date finish.
Rivkie is a fashion editor, writer and stylist with twenty years' experience in the industry. Rivkie studied design and pattern cutting at the London College of Fashion, and fell in love with styling and journalism, and has covered fashion weeks in London, Paris and New York, as well as shooting editorial all over the world.
Specialising in plus size fashion, Rivkie has long championed that style is for everyBODY and has appeared on a host of radio stations and television shows, pushing for greater representation for plus size women and fashion throughout her career.
