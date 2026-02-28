Duchess Sophie just reminded us why we always come back to floral midi dresses as a staple when winter melts into spring

Spring is fast approaching and yet we all know that the transition between seasons can be tricky to dress for, as the weather is so unpredictable. That’s why it’s so handy to have certain items in your spring capsule wardrobe that will work with a variety of different shoe and jacket options. For Duchess Sophie, this is undeniably a floral dress.

They’re a staple for spring/summer and yet you can also style them with layers to make them warmer. This wasn’t something she needed to worry about on 25th February, as the Duchess of Edinburgh was in Kenya and went all-out summery with espadrilles.

Like so many of her floral frocks, this piece was by one of the best British clothing brands and she’s had the Beulah London design in her collection since April 2025.

(Image credit: Jane Barlow/PA Images via Alamy)

Shop Floral Dresses Like Sophie's

Boden Florence Linen Blend Dress £199 at Boden Crafted from a breathable linen-cotton blend material, this stunning midi dress has long blouson sleeves and a detachable tie-waist belt. The shape is fit-and-flare and the side seam pockets are a practical addition. Nobody's Child Floral Verona Dress £40 (was £79) at Nobody's Child You can currently get this stunning blue floral dress with an extra 15% off by using the code SPRING15 and it's available in both petite and regular lengths. The short flutter sleeves add a feminine feel that complements the floral print and seam detailing adds soft volume to the skirt. Ghost Mia Floral Crepe V-Neck Dress £95 at Ghost This V-neck Ghost frock is inspired by classic tea dresses and falls to midi-length. It's made from the brand's signature satin fabric and is cut on the bias for a flattering fit, with a V-neckline and elbow-length sleeves. These are gently gathered to create volume at the shoulder.

Complete The Look

Phase Eight Wedge Espadrilles £99 at Phase Eight Espadrille wedges are a timeless addition to any wardrobe as they seamlessly blend style and comfort. This pair from Phase Eight have a delicate tie detail at the ankle to keep them secure on your feet and a closed toe. Pair with everything from dresses to your favourite jeans. Penelope Chilvers Metallic Espadrilles £139 at Penelope Chilvers These Mary Jane espadrilles are the same design as Duchess Sophie's but in a metallic champagne tone that is far easier to style than you might think. The wedge gives some elevation without compromising on comfort. The combination of the soft leather and jute detailing is so pretty. Monica Vinader Siren Muse Hoops £135 at Monica Vinader You can't go wrong with a pair of simple hoops and these earrings are the medium-size Siren design from Monica Vinader. You can also get them in silver and these ones are made from 18k gold vermeil on silver. Add charms to switch up the look of them or wear on their own.

It’s their Sienna dress, with a stunning bouquet print on a midnight blue base colour. Usually we’d be drawn to light tones and pastels for spring, but there’s something so chic about a dark floral dress. They feel naturally a bit more sophisticated and the contrast between the background colour and the pink, orange and red botanical motifs on Sophie’s dress really made the detailing in the pattern pop.

Having a deep base colour also balanced out the boldness of the other shades which helped to create an elegant feel. The Duchess’s Sienna dress was her favourite midi-length and had puffed sleeves and a tie-waist belt for extra shaping. It’s a clever move to go for something with mid-length sleeves, as they are great for slightly chillier days without giving too much coverage.

"There's a reason everyone keeps coming back to floral print midi dresses," says woman&home’s Digital Fashion Ecommerce Editor, Caroline Parr. "Find a good one, and it will be the workhorse of your wardrobe."

(Image credit: Jane Barlow/PA Images via Alamy)

She adds, "Team it with white trainers or espadrilles like Sophie when the sun is shining, but add a pair of tights, boots and a chunky cardigan when fool's spring fades away."

Caroline’s suggestions show exactly how versatile a floral midi dress like Sophie’s really is and you can also add your best trench coat or a denim jacket, depending on how formal or casual you want your ensemble to be. Of course, given that she was dressing for a Woman in Leadership Reception hosted by Acting British High Commissioner to Kenya Dr Ed Barnett, it’s no wonder she wanted to look quite smart.

Duchess Sophie reached for her go-to warm weather shoes - espadrilles - and these were her Mary Jane wedges from Penelope Chilvers. Sadly, you can’t buy these exact white espadrilles anymore, but the brand does still make them in a gorgeous metallic champagne tone.

(Image credit: Jane Barlow/PA Images via Alamy)

The King’s sister-in-law finished off her look for the reception with a pair of delicate hoop earrings and a turquoise bracelet. Her blonde tresses were tied back loosely and Sophie struck the perfect balance between looking put-together and not too formal.

She was pictured happily chatting with guests at the reception, which was held at the British High Commission Residence in Nairobi on Day 1 of her two-day trip to Kenya. The event brought together distinguished women leaders from across the country, ranging from business leaders to Cabinet Secretaries, government officials, civil society representatives and media leaders.