Helen Mirren declares candyfloss pink the colour trend not to ignore this spring, in her latest red carpet look

It might be January, but that doesn't mean our diary is totally devoid of invitations, so if you're still RSVPing, or the start of spring looks like it will be busy with events once more, then take note of Dame Helen Mirren's latest red carpet look, as it gives a little window into upcoming trends.
The stylish star looked incredible while attending the Golden Eve event in Los Angeles, wearing a show-stopping floor-length gown in candyfloss pink. Adding extra wow factor to the waist cinching, draped dress, Helen styled her look with a statement necklace, a matching Ahikoza clutch and a pair of Sole Bliss suede heels.
Attending to collect a 'Cecile B.DeMille award', Helen's custom-made dress was by British clothing brand, Stella McCartney, and subsequently the gorgeous dress is no longer available to buy. However, taking note of the colour and the figure flattering silhouette, we've found some great alternatives to help you get your spring occasionwear looks in order.
No matter what the season or year, pastel tones are always on trend in warmer months, but for the spring/summer fashion colour trends 2026, sugary pink hues are right at the forefront. A real favourite with the fashion set right, it will be a key look for the coming months, so investing in a dress like Helen's is a very good idea.
When it comes to styling powdery hues, it's always best to team your pastels with other soft shades of yellow, green or baby blue, and silver accessories will complement them nicely. Alternatively, you could add plenty more oomph to the delicate colour by adding a stronger pink as a finishing touch or a bold print like a floral jacket that picks up on the existing pink tones in your dress.
