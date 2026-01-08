Jump to category:
Helen Mirren declares candyfloss pink the colour trend not to ignore this spring, in her latest red carpet look

The actress looked incredible in a baby pink gown and it's a pretty look to try for a big day

Matilda Stanley's avatar
By
published
in News
a headshot of helen mirren
(Image credit: Getty Images)
It might be January, but that doesn't mean our diary is totally devoid of invitations, so if you're still RSVPing, or the start of spring looks like it will be busy with events once more, then take note of Dame Helen Mirren's latest red carpet look, as it gives a little window into upcoming trends.

The stylish star looked incredible while attending the Golden Eve event in Los Angeles, wearing a show-stopping floor-length gown in candyfloss pink. Adding extra wow factor to the waist cinching, draped dress, Helen styled her look with a statement necklace, a matching Ahikoza clutch and a pair of Sole Bliss suede heels.

HELENE MIRREN WEARING A LONG PINK GOWN

(Image credit: Getty Images)

No matter what the season or year, pastel tones are always on trend in warmer months, but for the spring/summer fashion colour trends 2026, sugary pink hues are right at the forefront. A real favourite with the fashion set right, it will be a key look for the coming months, so investing in a dress like Helen's is a very good idea.

When it comes to styling powdery hues, it's always best to team your pastels with other soft shades of yellow, green or baby blue, and silver accessories will complement them nicely. Alternatively, you could add plenty more oomph to the delicate colour by adding a stronger pink as a finishing touch or a bold print like a floral jacket that picks up on the existing pink tones in your dress.

Matilda Stanley
Matilda Stanley

Matilda Stanley is a freelance style editor covering all things fashion, beauty and interiors. She writes and styles for both print and online and covers everything from the latest catwalk trends to bargain skincare buys. With over fifteen years of experience in the industry, Matilda has worked on TV shows including 'Gok's Fashion Fix', and written and styled for publications including Closer, Heat, Bella, Look, Woman, Good Housekeeping, Now, and The Daily Mail.

