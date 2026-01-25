Duchess Sophie's favourite colour is a huge trend for spring and you can start wearing this elegant pastel right now

The royals’ style is all about timelessness and yet one of the biggest spring/summer fashion colour trends for 2026 couldn’t be more perfect for Duchess Sophie. Blush pink is set to have a resurgence and if there’s a pastel pink outfit to be worn, you know the Duchess of Edinburgh will be the one stepping out in it.

Look back at her ensembles over the years and you’ll notice just how much Sophie loves blossom hues and she wears them for both engagements and more low-key outings. If you’re wanting to switch up your winter capsule wardrobe with a few spring-like colours but don’t want to be cold, Sophie has the answer - jumpers.

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images // Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Shop Our Blush Pink Picks

Mango Pink Perkins-Neck Sweater £35.99/$69.99 (was £49.99/$89.99) at Mango We might all want to believe that spring means no more jumpers, but in reality a knit like this is perfect for those colder days and still has a seasonal feel thanks to the colour. This jumper has a straight silhouette with chunky hems and a high perkins neck. Mint Velvet Washed Pink Wide Jeans £110/$199 at Mint Velvet Why not try something a little different to blue and black jeans this year and add this pink pair to your collection? They're a comfy wide-leg style, with a high-rise waist and five pocket detailing. You can get them in three lengths and they're 100% cotton. ME+EM Corduroy Winter Blouse £125/$265 at ME+EM This classic ME+EM shirt is now available in this smokey pink hue and is made from cotton-blend corduroy. It's imbued with lyocell for a super-soft, fluid drape and the voluminous sleeves fall to half-shirred cuffs. The frilled collar would look lovely poking out over a jumper or vest. Mint Velvet Pink Wool Blend Jumper £79/$135 (was £110/$199) at Mint Velvet This knit has a longline silhouette and would drape beautifully over everything from midi skirts to jeans and leggings. It's now reduced in the sale and is made from a snuggly wool-blend, with a crew neckline and ribbed trims. Mango Creased-Effect Satin Skirt £25.99/$39.99 (was £49.99/$89.99) at Mango Satin can be tricky to keep pristine and smooth, but this Mango skirt has a deliberately textured finish which takes the hassle out of things. The soft pink shade is delicate and you could style this with a plain white jumper and knee-high boots until spring arrives. Nobody's Child Floral Atlas Dress £65/$130 at Nobody's Child With a dusty pink base colour and intricate floral pattern running all over, this dress is a gorgeous outfit option for spring/summer events like weddings or garden parties. It has short flutter sleeves, a lined bodice and an elasticated waist.

Just because you’re wrapped up warm doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy pastel hues and the senior royal has several knits in her collection. Last year at the Royal Windsor Horse Show, the Duchess wore a light crew-neckline sweater with a pleated white midi skirt and long navy overcoat.

Yes, this event took place in May, but with a thicker coat and knee-high boots you could easily recreate a similar outfit that’s more wintery. She wore a very similar outfit with a ruffle-necked pink jumper to the Westmorland County Show in 2021 and Sophie showcased a simple way to style blush pink when it’s not the primary outfit colour.

Lighter neutrals like white, cream and tan complement pastel pinks without overwhelming them, whereas black or grey can often be too stark. A pink jumper and white jeans outfit would be gorgeous for late winter into spring, or you could style a pastel skirt or trousers with a white knit.

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby - Pool via Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty // Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

The key - as Duchess Sophie has shown - is to go for soft contrasts and this way the blush pink is balanced and looks elegant. Of course, as a fan of pink, she’s often gone all-out with the colour and made a statement too.

When the King’s sister-in-law opts for a pink look for formal events, she typically matches her accessories to her dress. We saw this at a service of Thanksgiving for Queen Elizabeth in 2022 and at the Order of the Garter service last June.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

A pink clutch, hat and shoes finished off these ensembles in style and the royals all love incorporating colour coordination to give a polished feel. This head-to-toe approach with blush pink won’t be for everyone, no matter how much of a trend it is, so I’d advise going for the same light neutrals as she did at the Windsor Horse Show.

(Image credit: Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty // Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Alternatively, if you’re already considering wedding guest outfits for the coming months, why not pair a blush pink frock, skirt or jumpsuit with metallics? Gold, silver and rose gold all work beautifully with pastels and if you want maximum impact, pick whichever one echoes the undertones of your outfit.

Gold and rose gold tend to be warmer, whilst silver is cool-toned. With patterned pink clothing you can have even more fun and choose shoes, bags and jackets that tie in with another of the colours. The Duchess of Edinburgh has also done this before and it looks equally put-together.

As spring edges closer, I can only imagine how many pink outfit pieces Sophie will be spotted wearing and until then, knitwear and layering items are great to get ahead of the trend.