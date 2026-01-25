Duchess Sophie's favourite colour is a huge trend for spring and you can start wearing this elegant pastel right now
Blush pink is going to be everywhere and she's being showing us exactly how to style it for years
The royals’ style is all about timelessness and yet one of the biggest spring/summer fashion colour trends for 2026 couldn’t be more perfect for Duchess Sophie. Blush pink is set to have a resurgence and if there’s a pastel pink outfit to be worn, you know the Duchess of Edinburgh will be the one stepping out in it.
Look back at her ensembles over the years and you’ll notice just how much Sophie loves blossom hues and she wears them for both engagements and more low-key outings. If you’re wanting to switch up your winter capsule wardrobe with a few spring-like colours but don’t want to be cold, Sophie has the answer - jumpers.
Shop Our Blush Pink Picks
This classic ME+EM shirt is now available in this smokey pink hue and is made from cotton-blend corduroy. It's imbued with lyocell for a super-soft, fluid drape and the voluminous sleeves fall to half-shirred cuffs. The frilled collar would look lovely poking out over a jumper or vest.
Satin can be tricky to keep pristine and smooth, but this Mango skirt has a deliberately textured finish which takes the hassle out of things. The soft pink shade is delicate and you could style this with a plain white jumper and knee-high boots until spring arrives.
Just because you’re wrapped up warm doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy pastel hues and the senior royal has several knits in her collection. Last year at the Royal Windsor Horse Show, the Duchess wore a light crew-neckline sweater with a pleated white midi skirt and long navy overcoat.
Yes, this event took place in May, but with a thicker coat and knee-high boots you could easily recreate a similar outfit that’s more wintery. She wore a very similar outfit with a ruffle-necked pink jumper to the Westmorland County Show in 2021 and Sophie showcased a simple way to style blush pink when it’s not the primary outfit colour.
Lighter neutrals like white, cream and tan complement pastel pinks without overwhelming them, whereas black or grey can often be too stark. A pink jumper and white jeans outfit would be gorgeous for late winter into spring, or you could style a pastel skirt or trousers with a white knit.
The key - as Duchess Sophie has shown - is to go for soft contrasts and this way the blush pink is balanced and looks elegant. Of course, as a fan of pink, she’s often gone all-out with the colour and made a statement too.
When the King’s sister-in-law opts for a pink look for formal events, she typically matches her accessories to her dress. We saw this at a service of Thanksgiving for Queen Elizabeth in 2022 and at the Order of the Garter service last June.
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
A pink clutch, hat and shoes finished off these ensembles in style and the royals all love incorporating colour coordination to give a polished feel. This head-to-toe approach with blush pink won’t be for everyone, no matter how much of a trend it is, so I’d advise going for the same light neutrals as she did at the Windsor Horse Show.
Alternatively, if you’re already considering wedding guest outfits for the coming months, why not pair a blush pink frock, skirt or jumpsuit with metallics? Gold, silver and rose gold all work beautifully with pastels and if you want maximum impact, pick whichever one echoes the undertones of your outfit.
Gold and rose gold tend to be warmer, whilst silver is cool-toned. With patterned pink clothing you can have even more fun and choose shoes, bags and jackets that tie in with another of the colours. The Duchess of Edinburgh has also done this before and it looks equally put-together.
As spring edges closer, I can only imagine how many pink outfit pieces Sophie will be spotted wearing and until then, knitwear and layering items are great to get ahead of the trend.
Emma is a Royal Editor with nine years of experience in publishing. She specialises in writing about the British Royal Family, covering everything from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her extensive royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the latest royal outing or unmissable show to add to your to-watch list, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.