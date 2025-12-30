Duchess Sophie just mastered comfy quiet luxury for winter with suede knee boots and a timeless winter coat

Duchess Sophie is a constant source of style inspiration for us here at woman&home. But her latest look has got to be one of our favourite to date, with a gorgeous outfit that nails quiet luxury for winter.

Attending the Sunday Church Service in Sandringham on 28 December, she brought a winter-ready touch to floral prints by wearing Lexy London’s Deborah dress, whose collection of muted red, burnt orange and dusty pink shades perfectly updated its floral pattern for this cold season.

Leaning into a cosy, seasonal look, she accessorised the statement dress with her go-to Sinatra suede boots from Penelople Chilvers. In a soft, biscuit-toned suede, the knee high style was the perfect addition to the look, with the soft texture creating a winter-ready look and the muted brown colour complementing the tones of her floral dress. A wide-brimmed fedora was a practical and chic finishing touch, with Sophie’s choice of a light beige, tailored coat by Harris Wharf London tying the warm, cosy colour palette together.

(Image credit: Alamy / Joe Giddens)

Get Duchess Sophie's warm winter style

Sophie has always had a way of taking neutral tones and elevating them into beautifully put-together outfits, with her choice of versatile, brown accessories working brilliantly against the bolder colours in her floral dress. Grounding bright colours with neutrals such as her suede boots and tailored coat is a great styling trick for the winter months, with her choice of accessories making the busy print feel effortlessly sophisticated.

Opting for soft suede textures like she has done and complementing them with matching, soft fabrics like the wool-heavy materials of her coat and fedora, highlights the winter-ready feel of her look, and also adds a practical touch as they keep her warm. Her coat, with its tie waist belt, statement collared neckline, and shin-grazing length is one of the best winter coats we’ve seen her in this season, with it perfectly complementing the length of her dress.

While her coat covered much of her outfit, Sophie wore this winter-ready ensemble earlier this month when she visited the Disability Initiative on 18 December 18, in Camberley – and we got a much better look at it then.

(Image credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

The floral dress needed very little accessorising to create an eye-catching style, with her elegant suede knee high boots, whose block heel and softly pointed toe makes them a versatile pair of shoes to wear everyday or as occasion wear, being all that was needed alongside her cosy, corduroy coat to create a beautiful winter outfit.