It's hard to make a gilet look chic, but Duchess Sophie proved it's possible with elegant winter styling

The country-chic wardrobe staple looked at home alongside her comfy knee high boots and elegant midi skirt

Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse's avatar
By
published
in News
Duchess Sophie on 09 December 2024
(Image credit: Pool/Max Mumby/Getty Images)

Duchess Sophie’s winter style pairs comfort and elegance beautifully. Cosy knitwear, flowing midi skirts and comfy knee high boots make for a classic combination that works all winter.

While she’s given us plenty of inspiration with her outfits this year, it’s a look from last December that we’re currently taking note of.

Visiting the Shooting Star Children’s Hospices Charity Shop in her role as Patron last Christmas, she expertly styled a festive black jumper, with long fitted sleeves and a cosy, ribbed roll neck, alongside a sleek, black gilet.

Duchess Sophie wearing black gilet, knitwear, midi skirt and knee high boots while visiting the Shooting Star Children&amp;rsquo;s Hospices Charity Shop on 09 December, 2024

(Image credit: Pool/Max Mumby/Getty Images)

Shop Sophie's style

A gilet like Sophie’s is the kind of staple that would work in anyone’s winter capsule wardrobe. It’s ideal for when you want an extra layer over your warm knitwear without the bulk of a jacket or coat. Sophie’s colour choice lends itself to pair effortlessly with everything from jeans to tailored trousers and, of course, flowing midi skirts.

Sophie’s choice of knee high black boots worked brilliantly underneath her A-line midi skirt. Not only did she do this, we presume, to keep warm in the cool December chill, but also to create a seamless look from head to toe. We also love how the soft suede of her footwear ties into the cosy feel of the faux-fur lining the collar of her gilet – a subtle styling trick that helps pull the outfit together.

Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse
Freelance news writer

Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.