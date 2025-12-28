It's hard to make a gilet look chic, but Duchess Sophie proved it's possible with elegant winter styling
The country-chic wardrobe staple looked at home alongside her comfy knee high boots and elegant midi skirt
Duchess Sophie’s winter style pairs comfort and elegance beautifully. Cosy knitwear, flowing midi skirts and comfy knee high boots make for a classic combination that works all winter.
While she’s given us plenty of inspiration with her outfits this year, it’s a look from last December that we’re currently taking note of.
Visiting the Shooting Star Children’s Hospices Charity Shop in her role as Patron last Christmas, she expertly styled a festive black jumper, with long fitted sleeves and a cosy, ribbed roll neck, alongside a sleek, black gilet.
While we often see the sleeveless jacket worn with jeans and a jumper, Sophie gave it an elevated flair, styling it with an elegant black midi skirt and knee high boots.
A gilet like Sophie’s is the kind of staple that would work in anyone’s winter capsule wardrobe. It’s ideal for when you want an extra layer over your warm knitwear without the bulk of a jacket or coat. Sophie’s colour choice lends itself to pair effortlessly with everything from jeans to tailored trousers and, of course, flowing midi skirts.
Sophie’s choice of knee high black boots worked brilliantly underneath her A-line midi skirt. Not only did she do this, we presume, to keep warm in the cool December chill, but also to create a seamless look from head to toe. We also love how the soft suede of her footwear ties into the cosy feel of the faux-fur lining the collar of her gilet – a subtle styling trick that helps pull the outfit together.
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer.
