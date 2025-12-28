It's hard to make a gilet look chic, but Duchess Sophie proved it's possible with elegant winter styling

Duchess Sophie’s winter style pairs comfort and elegance beautifully. Cosy knitwear, flowing midi skirts and comfy knee high boots make for a classic combination that works all winter.

While she’s given us plenty of inspiration with her outfits this year, it’s a look from last December that we’re currently taking note of.

Visiting the Shooting Star Children’s Hospices Charity Shop in her role as Patron last Christmas, she expertly styled a festive black jumper, with long fitted sleeves and a cosy, ribbed roll neck, alongside a sleek, black gilet.

While we often see the sleeveless jacket worn with jeans and a jumper, Sophie gave it an elevated flair, styling it with an elegant black midi skirt and knee high boots.

(Image credit: Pool/Max Mumby/Getty Images)

Shop Sophie's style

Crew Clothing Lightweight Padded Gilet £27 (was £69) at Crew Clothing Not only is this sleek gilet the perfect finishing touch to any one-toned outfit in the winter, it's also super practical thanks to its hood, warm filling and pockets – it's also machine washable and can easily be packed away. Reiss Roxi Slip Midi Skirt in Black £68 (was £130) at Reiss With a comfortable elasticated waist, this 100% linen slip skirt falls in a beautiful A-line shape that emulates Sophie's sleek style perfectly. If you don't already have a plain black midi skirt on hand, you'll find a versatile staple in this Reiss one. Dune London Tayla Black Suede Stretch Knee-High Boots £159 at Dune London Sophie is a huge fan of knee high boots, especially soft, suede pairs that emulate a cosy look in the winter months. This pair from Dune London are a great, verstaile staple to get her look with and are made from real suede for a durable, luxe finish. Cotton On Body Women's Active The Mother Puffer Quilted Vest £53.39 at Nordstrom This sleek, quilted vest will pair effortlessly with any look this season, whether it's a sleek style like Sophies or a more athleisure wear-inspired look. Press-stud closures give it a streamline look, with fleece-lined pockets on hand to keep your hands warm. Mint Velvet Neutral and Black Cotton Blend Graphic Jumper £89 at Mint Velvet Like Sophie's jumper, this Mint Velvet one has a wintery feel that isn't festive, making it ideal for wearing all through the season. The black and white tones are crisp and clean, with a high neck and flattering fit making it a staple. Nobody's Child Black Satin Mila Midi Slip Skirt £55 at Nobody's Child When putting together monochrome outfits like Sophie's, playing with texture is a great way to break up too much of one colour and that makes a satin midi skirt like this Nobody's Child one a great piece to have on hand.

A gilet like Sophie’s is the kind of staple that would work in anyone’s winter capsule wardrobe. It’s ideal for when you want an extra layer over your warm knitwear without the bulk of a jacket or coat. Sophie’s colour choice lends itself to pair effortlessly with everything from jeans to tailored trousers and, of course, flowing midi skirts.

Sophie’s choice of knee high black boots worked brilliantly underneath her A-line midi skirt. Not only did she do this, we presume, to keep warm in the cool December chill, but also to create a seamless look from head to toe. We also love how the soft suede of her footwear ties into the cosy feel of the faux-fur lining the collar of her gilet – a subtle styling trick that helps pull the outfit together.