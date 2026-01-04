Duchess Sophie proved warm winter outfits can still be elegant with shearling jacket and wide-leg trousers

The royals have their go-to winter outfits like anyone else, though we only tend to see the more formal pairings of tailored coats and knee-high boots. This combination is perfect for smart-casual outings or when you want to feel especially put-together.

However, even they stray from this formula occasionally and Duchess Sophie’s shearling jacket is a more relaxed alternative that still looks chic. She wore an Indi & Cold reversible shearling jacket for a visit to The Lighthouse to help volunteers in December 2021 and it’s such a different option for her that it sticks out in my mind.

Shearling or borg-lined jackets feel so cosy and come back into fashion winter after winter, no matter what other winter coat trends are around. They’re usually neutral which always helps boost an item’s versatility and the Duchess of Edinburgh wore her jacket with the cream shearling on the inside.

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo - Pool/Getty Images)

Shop Borg Jackets

Zara Reversible Double-Faced Jacket £79.99/$129 at Zara This Zara jacket is reversible, so you can enjoy having the faux shearling on the inside or change it round to have it fully fluffy on the outside. It fastens with buttons at the front and the dark chocolate brown colour is not only versatile, but on trend. Nobody's Child Tan Faux-Shearling Aspen Jacket £60/$116 (was £149/$286) at Nobody's Child With a relaxed silhouette that makes it perfect for layering over knitwear, this jacket is a snuggly option when you don't want to wear a full coat. It's single-breasted, lined with faux shearling and has delicate detailing on the pockets. Zara Cream Reversible Shearling Jacket £69.99/$119 at Zara This reversible jacket features a high collar and long sleeves, as well as handy front pockets. The design combines tan faux suede and cream borg fabric and this jacket would look great thrown on with everything from jumper dresses to jeans.

Complete The Look

Boden High-Rise Dark Blue Wide-Leg Jeans £64.26/$80.09 (was £119/$179) at Boden Dark blue denim is always popular in the colder months and it's got a slightly smarter feel which is great if you want a day-to-night outfit. These jeans have a comfy wide-leg silhouette and are high-rise. Use the code TSAL in the UK and RHDT in the US to get an extra 10% off the price. House of Bruar Merino Roll-Neck Jumper £59.95/$ at House of Bruar House of Bruar makes this roll-neck jumper in so many pretty colours, including this chestnut-brown hue that's very similar to Sophie's knit. The merino wool it's made from is known for its breathability, softness and elasticity. Boden Tan Chelsea Block Heel Ankle Boots £72/$101.69 (was £160/$225) at Boden Made from gorgeous suede, these Chelsea boots are a style you can reach for year after year. The block heel adds elevation without being too much for the daytime and the elasticated sides make them easy to slip on and off.

The outside was bolder, with a micro dogtooth pattern, though the brown and grey hues meant it was still simple to style. It had buttons running down the front and a lapel collar, as well as buttoned cuffs to minimise the amount of cold air that could get in.

The straight silhouette meant it was great for layering over knitwear and Duchess Sophie wore a chestnut-brown jumper with her outerwear. This was a roll-neck, ribbed design and although the shade of brown didn’t match the jacket’s dogtooth pattern, it was within the same colour palette and complemented it.

The senior royal showcased a blend of style and practicality with these pieces, as the jumper provided warm coverage that balanced out the lower V-neckline of her jacket. Although you could easily add a scarf instead if you love crew neck jumpers, with a chunkier shearling or borg jacket, going for a streamlined high-neck jumper instead can look more sleek and put-together.

(Image credit: Photo by UK Press Pool/UK Press via Getty Images)

If you wanted something like Sophie’s outfit to wear in the snow you could also add a thermal top under the jumper for extra warmth, and thermal leggings under your trousers. This is easier to do with wide-leg designs and the Duchess of Edinburgh went for what look to be wide trousers for her visit to The Lighthouse.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

They could easily pass for indigo jeans too and I’d advise going for denim over tailored trousers to make this kind of winter style more casual. Sophie finished off her ensemble with her Prada ankle boots which had a sturdy block heel and gently pointed toe.

The colour of her shoes matched her jumper and this cohesion tied the whole look together. She didn’t carry a bag during this visit but I can imagine her sticking to the theme and picking out a tan clutch or shoulder bag if one was needed.

(Image credit: Photo by UK Press Pool/UK Press via Getty Images)

Sadly, this engagement in December 2018 was the one and only time we’ve seen the Duchess of Edinburgh wear her shearling jacket publicly, though that could simply be because it is a more casual design.

Sophie looked polished yet not too formal as she helped volunteers to serve food and drinks and made care packages for children. The Lighthouse is a community hub that hosts a variety of creative projects to support, encourage and empower those in need. The Duchess became their Patron in 2022 and regularly gives time volunteering there.