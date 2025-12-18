I love blazers, but Duchess Sophie just wore a gorgeous navy velvet alternative that's caught my eye

Blazers are a clothing staple for the Royal Family all year round, but the Duchess of Edinburgh just ditched this go-to for another style that's caught my eye. She joined the people of Alderney this week to celebrate the 80th Anniversary of their Homecoming in 1945, after they had previously been evacuated to the mainland ahead of German Occupation in 1940.

Duchess Sophie delivered a message on behalf of the King and her outfit was respectful with a festive twist in the form of her velvet jacket. Like many of her favourite pieces, it's by a British clothing brand - Laurie and Jules - and the Beatriz design is tailored to perfection.

Unlike a blazer which typically has lapels and feels structured, the silhouette of this cropped jacket is still fitted yet softer and very feminine. There are pinch pleats down the front and cuffs, as well as on the stand collar too.

A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily) A photo posted by on

Shop Velvet Jackets Like Sophie's

M&S Velvet Cotton Rich Tailored Collarless Blazer £70/$139 at M&S This sophisticated green blazer is crafted from a cotton-rich velvet for a soft and sumptuous feel. It's designed to be fitted and has a contemporary collarless neckline. The jacket fastens with five tonal buttons and is complete with two neat front pockets. Mango Burnt Orange Velvet Jacket With Buttons £89.99/$149.99 at Mango Crafted from burnt orange velvet, this jacket has a stand-up collar, straight shape and two flap pockets at the front. It secures with buttons and the warm colour makes a lovely change to neutral jackets, but is still easy to style with different tones like brown, camel and white. Tahari ASL Black Quilted Crop Velvet Jacket £59.61/$77.40 (was £99.34/$129) at Nordstrom The quilting on this cropped collarless jacket enhances the velvet and gives it a very luxurious look. It's lined and has a rounded neckline and glamorous gold-toned buttons running up the front and on the pockets.

Shop Accessories

Dune Caramel Tayla Knee-High Boots £111/$154 (was £159/$220) at Dune The Tayla suede boots are a style Dune brings back year after year and the caramel shade is on sale right now. The soft, warm-toned colour is very similar to Duchess Sophie's boots and this design features an elasticated panel at the back for comfort. Exact Match Penelope Chilvers Sinatra Suede Boot £251/$406 (was £359/$580) at Penelope Chilvers Duchess Sophie's Sinatra suede knee-high boots are an investment item you can bring out year after year and they're currently on sale. The design comes in several shades, though the neutral biscuit tone she wears is a colour that'll work for winter right through to spring too. Zara Black City Bag With Metal Handle £29.99/$59.90 at Zara This box-shaped city bag has a croc print embossed finish and a double handle with a metal detail. It closes with a zip to keep your belongings safe and you can carry it by the top handle strap or wear it with the detachable crossbody chain to be hands-free.

It's made from cotton velvet and the distinctive sheen of this fabric instantly makes an item feel special and sumptuous. Velvet is a popular choice for autumn/winter and jewel tones like navy blue and burgundy accentuate the texture and shine most.

The Duchess of Edinburgh's navy jacket had contrasting silver buttons for a touch more glamour and metallics are the neutrals of party season. Christmas party outfits wouldn't be the same without a touch of sparkle and gold and silver accessories bring this in abundance.

Sophie could easily re-wear her velvet jacket as part of an occasionwear outfit and the beauty of this particular shape is that it's elevated without being too formal. You could throw on a collarless or stand-collar jacket with a jumper dress and knee-high boots, or make it more casual with jeans and a jumper.

(Image credit: Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Sometimes blazers can feel a bit much and their silhouettes don't always sit seamlessly over a dress or skirt. In contrast, a slightly cropped, fitted option like the Duchess's jacket can drape easily over the waistband of high-rise items or accentuate the waist when worn with a frock.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In Alderney, the senior royal paired her velvet outerwear with pink palazzo trousers by Emilia Wickstead. She loves contrasting colours (her favourite pairing is green and purple), though if you're not as much of a fan of it, go for neutral tones or jeans instead.

Duchess Sophie carried a black and tan Emilio Perera Julie Bag and she proved what I've always said about wide-leg trousers - they're a great style no matter the season. They're roomy enough to layer under in the winter and this is exactly what she did.

(Image credit: Photo by Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)

The Duchess of Edinburgh wore her knee-high suede Sinatra boots from Penelope Chilvers and though you could only see them from the ankle-down, they kept her cosy on this December day. Her jacket was undeniably the focal point and she’s worn this blazer alternative before, including at the Royal Windsor Horse Show.

On this recent occasion she looked very smart and put-together as she spoke with the people of Alderney and delivered His Majesty’s message.

"Homecoming Day reminds us of the sacrifices made by those Islanders and the challenges they overcame when they returned to rebuild their community and their homes. It is thanks to their valiant efforts to restore the island that all those who now reside in Alderney continue to enjoy its peaceful way of life," she declared.