Kate Middleton's ravishing red dress is the elegant winter outfit I'd love her to re-wear as she turns 44
The Princess of Wales is known for her timeless style and this January look from 2013 wouldn't look out of place in 2026
There are some items the Princess of Wales has worn over and over again and others we’ve only seen once or twice. Her ravishing red Whistles dress falls into the second category and yet it’s so elegant that it still sticks out in my mind.
Kate wore this frock just two days after her birthday in 2013 and now, as she turns 44, I’m taking a trip down fashion memory lane and hoping this piece is pulled out again this year. The design was so timeless it certainly wouldn’t look out of place in 2026, with its fit-and-flare shape and V-neckline.
The long sleeves were cuffed and flowy and the black belt accentuated the waist by drawing the eye with its colour contrast. Although the Princess has been loving neutral tones recently, red and blue remain go-to bright shades she wears all year round.
The hue of the Whistles dress is a big autumn/winter fashion colour trend for 2025/2026 and feels wintery without being festive, as it’s slightly more muted than a classic, true red. Even if you don't usually wear colourful clothing, a pop of red (whether a dress, jumper or accessory) is worth having in your winter capsule wardrobe.
It’s complemented by easy-to-wear tones like black, camel and white and also looks great with denim. Kate chose to go for a red and black outfit 13 years ago, when she went to view a new portrait of herself done by artist Paul Emsley at the National Portrait Gallery.
She matched her belt, court shoe heels and clutch bag to give her ensemble a cohesive, minimal feel. This is something the Princess of Wales often does and keeping to just a few colours within an outfit and incorporating some coordination is a simple way to achieve a sophisticated style.
Kate added a dainty silver necklace and left her glossy brunette hair loose, with a swishy blow-dried finish. If she was wearing this dress again in 2026 I’d imagine she’d go for black knee-high boots for a smooth, leg-elongating silhouette and wear her hair in gentle waves instead.
If she was venturing outside, the Princess would likely add a long black or red coat over the top to tie in with the rest of her look. Something like this would make a gorgeous date night outfit or, dare I say, a birthday outfit. Kate typically celebrates her birthday privately, so we’ll never know what she might wear to mark the occasion as she turns 44.
On 8th January, the Princess of Wales made a surprise pre-birthday outing with Prince William to the Charing Cross Hospital. The couple, who are joint Patrons of NHS Charities Together, met with members of staff, volunteers and patients and learnt more about how the hospital was responding to the increased pressure during the winter virus season.
The future King and Queen also joined a roundtable with NHS charity CEOs and Trustees, philanthropists and policy makers to discuss the important role of philanthropy in the NHS. It’s understood that the visit was set to be a solo one for William, but that Kate wished to go to show her support and give thanks to NHS staff.
