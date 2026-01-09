Kate Middleton's ravishing red dress is the elegant winter outfit I'd love her to re-wear as she turns 44

There are some items the Princess of Wales has worn over and over again and others we’ve only seen once or twice. Her ravishing red Whistles dress falls into the second category and yet it’s so elegant that it still sticks out in my mind.

Kate wore this frock just two days after her birthday in 2013 and now, as she turns 44, I’m taking a trip down fashion memory lane and hoping this piece is pulled out again this year. The design was so timeless it certainly wouldn’t look out of place in 2026, with its fit-and-flare shape and V-neckline.

The long sleeves were cuffed and flowy and the black belt accentuated the waist by drawing the eye with its colour contrast. Although the Princess has been loving neutral tones recently, red and blue remain go-to bright shades she wears all year round.

(Image credit: Photo by John Stillwell - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Shop Red Dresses Like Kate's

Hobbs Beryl Red Peony Dress £89.10/$171.50 (was £159/$355) at Hobbs Currently on sale, this fabulous red dress could be worn all year round simply by adjusting your accessories. For winter, I'd style this with tights, boots and a sleek neutral coat. It has three-quarter length sleeves, a tie waist belt and neat mandarin collar. Phase Eight Marilyn Puff Sleeve Dress £63.75/$114.75 (was £149/$270) at Phase Eight This frock is the perfect outfit for a date night or special celebration. The hot red shade would look amazing with neutrals or metallics and the design features a feminine V-neckline, length puffed sleeves and a flowing skirt. Boden Ros Panelled Cord Dress £79.20/$127.20 (was £99/$159) at Boden Falling to knee-length, this corduroy dress would work well for the daytime and can also be dressed up for evenings out. It comes in regular and long lengths, is fit-and-flare and has a detachable waist belt for added shaping.

Shop Accessories

Milisente Velvet Envelope Clutch £17.99/$24.16 at Amazon Affordable and timeless, this clutch bag from Amazon is one of those pieces that's incredibly handy to have in your collection whenever you have an event coming up. It's roomy enough for your essentials and you can tuck the strap in or use it to carry the bag cross-body. & Other Stories Mid-Waist Leather Belt £37/$49 at & Other Stories Add some extra structure to your dresses with this sleek black belt. It's crafted from leather with a croc-effect finish and you can choose from several different colours. It features a gold-toned equestrian buckle and adjustable stud closures at the back. Next Suede Forever Comfort Boots £79/$134 at Next Nowadays if Kate were to recreate her 2013 outfit I'd expect her to swap the court shoe heels for tights and boots like these. Suede, block-heel knee-highs are a go-to for her and these ones have a flattering pointed toe and Next's Forever Comfort® cushioned footbed.

The hue of the Whistles dress is a big autumn/winter fashion colour trend for 2025/2026 and feels wintery without being festive, as it’s slightly more muted than a classic, true red. Even if you don't usually wear colourful clothing, a pop of red (whether a dress, jumper or accessory) is worth having in your winter capsule wardrobe.

It’s complemented by easy-to-wear tones like black, camel and white and also looks great with denim. Kate chose to go for a red and black outfit 13 years ago, when she went to view a new portrait of herself done by artist Paul Emsley at the National Portrait Gallery.

She matched her belt, court shoe heels and clutch bag to give her ensemble a cohesive, minimal feel. This is something the Princess of Wales often does and keeping to just a few colours within an outfit and incorporating some coordination is a simple way to achieve a sophisticated style.

(Image credit: Photo by John Stillwell - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Kate added a dainty silver necklace and left her glossy brunette hair loose, with a swishy blow-dried finish. If she was wearing this dress again in 2026 I’d imagine she’d go for black knee-high boots for a smooth, leg-elongating silhouette and wear her hair in gentle waves instead.

If she was venturing outside, the Princess would likely add a long black or red coat over the top to tie in with the rest of her look. Something like this would make a gorgeous date night outfit or, dare I say, a birthday outfit. Kate typically celebrates her birthday privately, so we’ll never know what she might wear to mark the occasion as she turns 44.

(Image credit: Photo by Isabel Infantes - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

On 8th January, the Princess of Wales made a surprise pre-birthday outing with Prince William to the Charing Cross Hospital. The couple, who are joint Patrons of NHS Charities Together, met with members of staff, volunteers and patients and learnt more about how the hospital was responding to the increased pressure during the winter virus season.

The future King and Queen also joined a roundtable with NHS charity CEOs and Trustees, philanthropists and policy makers to discuss the important role of philanthropy in the NHS. It’s understood that the visit was set to be a solo one for William, but that Kate wished to go to show her support and give thanks to NHS staff.