If 2026 is the new 2016 then this is the Kate Middleton outfit that I want to see again this rainy January

Whilst I might not entirely understand where it’s sprung from, I’ve noticed the "2026 is the new 2016" trend everywhere in recent weeks and I’m surely not the only one. The social media craze emerged late last year and has seen many people posting nostalgic throwbacks to a decade ago, which is seen as a simpler, less serious time.

In the spirit of this, I’ve taken a trip down memory lane and been reminding myself of my favourite Princess of Wales outfits of 2016. There are plenty to choose from, but with the current weather in mind, I think her practical, outdoorsy look from her visit to Canada is one that deserves a revival in the "new 2016".

(Image credit: Photo by Pool/Sam Hussein/WireImage via Getty)

Recreate Kate's 2016 Outfit

Kate stepped out in the rain, umbrella in hand, for an official welcome by the Heiltsuk First Nations community at Wawiska Community Hall in Bella Bella. Her jacket was utility-style, with plenty of pockets and although this is the aesthetic, they fulfil a practical purpose too.

This design was by Holland & Holland who specialise in country and shooting clothing and was made from breathable cotton. The soft cream colour was a gorgeous neutral and the belt accentuated the waist.

The Princess of Wales could have gone for a waterproof jacket, but this was a little more stylish for such an important visit. Kate paired her utility jacket with dark wash skinny jeans from Zara which she tucked neatly into the top of her Penelope Chilvers long tassel boots.

(Image credit: Photo by Pool/Sam Hussein/WireImage via Getty)

Duchess Sophie is another royal who loves this British brand and Penelope Chilvers still makes Kate’s boots in the same chocolate brown "conker" colour. These particular boots are flat, with a grippy sole and the leather is insulating, as well as more durable in the rain than suede.

Knee-high boots and skinny jeans are a style match made in heaven and have a lovely leg-elongating effect when worn together as they’re so streamlined and sleek. This combination is still something the Princess wears a lot, so in some ways we really are likely to see a repeat of this 2016 outfit at some point in 2026.

So many pieces in Kate’s wardrobe have been part of her collection for years and it’s always a lovely surprise when she pulls them out again like she did with her 2007 Ralph Lauren blazer last February. In Canada, the future Queen finished off her look with a pair of gold earrings by Canadian-born, London-based jeweller Pippa Small and underneath her jacket she had on a checked shirt and blue knit.

(Image credit: Photo by Pool/Sam Hussein/WireImage via Getty)

It was a simple but stylish ensemble and if the "2026 is the new 2016 trend" is all about a return to a simpler time, then surely this look fits the bill. It’s also perfect for the rainy January weather right now - with the addition of an umbrella and a chunkier jumper for extra cosiness.

Kate carried a clear umbrella with her in Bella Bella, though once she and Prince William were inside Wawiska Community Hall this wasn’t needed anymore. The couple were welcomed by the Heiltsuk First Nations community and later took a walk in the nearby Great Bear Rainforest - the world’s largest temperature rainforest.