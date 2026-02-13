Kate Middleton swaps heels for comfy high-street loafers - these stunning shoes are a spring staple

The Princess of Wales is a pro at walking in heels but for her latest engagement she went for a pair of high-street loafers that tick boxes for style and comfort. She marked Place2Be Children’s Mental Health Week 2026 with a visit to Castle Hill Academy on 12th February and wore £119 Boden shoes.

This year’s theme is "This Is My Place" which helps children explore the sense of belonging. Kate was seen happily chatting and engaging with the children through the visit and her shoes were a practical choice.

The exact oxblood colourway she has isn’t still available but the British clothing brand has some equally stunning chocolate brown suede ones and black leather, as well as a few other options.

It was interesting to see Kate in flats as she rarely wears them for royal visits, though in September she did wear a pair of tan loafers to the Natural History Museum. Her new Boden shoes are made from textured burgundy-brown leather and have a leather insole and lining too.

The penny strap across the front adds a touch of detail and other than that, they’re entirely plain. This makes them so versatile and although Kate loves her best white trainers for certain occasions, it makes sense that loafers are her new favourite style when she wants to wear flats.

They are naturally formal-feeling which ties in with the Princess of Wales’s typical royal engagement wardrobe and yet the flat design is comfortable and supportive. You can dress loafers like Kate’s down with jeans and a blazer to make a smart-casual outfit, or else lean into the polished shape.

This is what she did at Castle Hill Academy as she styled her Boden flats with tailored cigarette trousers in a deep brown, a brown blazer and a sky blue shirt from With Nothing Underneath. This is another British brand she loves and it was lovely to see the future Queen returning to her high-street fashion roots with this outfit.

She used to regularly step out in high-street items and this latest look goes to show how elegant their pieces can be. The rest of her ensemble was quite businesslike and Kate’s flat loafers brought a contemporary edge.

The senior royal wore a similar clothing combination with her tan loafers in September and it seems to be her go-to. Although you can totally wear loafers with fun socks if you want to, the Princess went without and this worked with her choice of colour.

Black loafers are great, but can sometimes look a little too stark against the rest of an outfit, especially if you’re wearing lighter trousers or skirts. Warm tones like brown or tan are softer alternatives and I think they’re a little more versatile, as you can wear them with pale shades like white, camel and light-wash denim as we head into spring.

Kate looked comfortable and chic in her burgundy ones as she chatted with the children at Castle Hill Academy. Reflecting on the visit afterwards on Instagram, the Princess declared, "Belonging and connection is so important, and is a fundamental part of early childhood development."

"As Patron of Place2Be, I am incredibly proud of the work they do to support families and communities to nurture children and young people,” she continued.