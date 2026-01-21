Kate Middleton is a shoe-swapping pro and her suede Chelsea boots were my favourite pair she wore in Scotland

The royals are masters of quick clothing changes and the Princess of Wales swapped her sleek knee-high boots for a pair of equally stunning - but far more practical - Chelsea boots during her visit to Stirling. She and Prince William spent the day shining a spotlight on Scottish heritage traditions and the competitive couple tried out curling at the National Curling Academy.

Recognising that her first time trying the ice-based sport didn’t call for heels, Kate swapped into black suede Tod’s boots. They’re incredibly timeless and have the traditional elastic side inserts, as well as a rubber outsole with embossed detailing.

This was the first time we’ve seen the Princess step out in these particular boots, so it seems they might be new to her collection and I actually prefer them to her knee-highs from this visit.

(Image credit: Photo by Russell Cheyne - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Shop Kate's Chelsea Boots

Exact Match Tod's Black Suede Chelsea Boots £730/$1045 at My Theresa They're selling out fast but you can still pick up Kate's gorgeous black Chelsea boots as an investment piece for your wardrobe. They're made from suede, with a leather and fabric lining and almond-shaped toe. The flat design makes them an ideal daytime boot as well as for the evening. Next Forever Comfort® Chelsea Boots £59/$100 at Next Featuring a sturdy block heel that adds extra elevation, these affordable suede boots come in both black and brown. They have Next's Forever Comfort® technology and pull on tabs on both the front and back to make them a breeze to get on and off. H&M Black Faux Leather Chelsea Boots £37.99/$49.99 at H&M These boots are made from durable faux leather rather than suede but otherwise have a similar classic Chelsea boot shape to Kate's. The linings and insoles are made from satin, and there are the functional elastic gores on the sides.

Shop More Chelsea Boots

Dune London Brown Suede Parkas £149/$210 at Dune The Dune Parkas are a refined take on a classic Chelsea boot and have a chisel toe which brings a contemporary touch. Crafted from smooth chocolate brown suede, they're designed with a rear pull tab and easy slip-on style. Next Chocolate Brown Chelsea Boots £38/$65 at Next Available in standard/wide fit and extra wide fit, these affordable Chelsea boots come in brown and black. The buckle-strap around the ankle is a polished addition and they have a practical side-zip as well as a pull-on tab. Boden Tan Freya Chelsea Boots £63.60/$143.40 (was £159/$239) at Boden The Freya Chelsea boots are made from soft suede with a sturdy rubber sole and a handy pull tab. They're a mix of classic and modern, with the classic shape and tan colour and the pop of pink trimming the elastic sides.

Flat Chelsea boots like this are a great day-to-night shoe to have in your winter capsule wardrobe, as they’re comfortable enough to wear for long periods of time but are a style step-up from other ankle styles. Unlike knee-highs, you also aren’t as limited with what you can style them with shape-wise either.

Designs that come up slightly higher like Kate’s Tod’s ones are more leg-elongating and are the most versatile. They look great with jeans or tailored trousers, as well as with midi dresses and skirts without you having to worry about them cutting off your leg at a tricky point.

The future Queen wore her suede boots with a Le Kilt & Johnstons of Elgin skirt that put a twist on a Scottish kilt. Made from cashmere, it had pleats and adjustable leather straps that gave it a refined finish and it fell just above her boots.

(Image credit: Photo by Russell Cheyne / POOL / AFP via Getty Images)

This created a lovely flowing silhouette and I think a longer jumper dress would also complement Chelsea boots like this perfectly. They’re not the kind of footwear you would wear in the snow, but outside of utterly terrible weather, leather Chelsea boots are a great choice and suede styles like Kate’s are a softer alternative.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Everything from suede handbags to shoes have surged in popularity in the past few years and this fabric brings a gorgeous amount of textural contrast to an outfit. This is especially helpful in the winter months when we’re all layered up to keep warm and want our looks to have a bit more dimension to them.

The Princess of Wales’s black suede Chelsea boots wouldn’t be as much of a stark contrast against denim or lighter colours, as the material balances the deepness of the colour. This pair is a little smarter and more fitted than Kate’s other pair of well-worn Chelsea boots, which feature a chunky cleated sole and are made from brown leather.

A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales) A photo posted by on

She wore her See By Chloe pair for a visit to "Dadvengers" - a community for fathers and their children - in 2023 and styled them with dark wash jeans, a casual jumper and Barbour jacket. On that occasion she was out in the rain rather than on the ice rink, though Chelsea boots remain one of her go-tos.

They were clearly grippy enough for her brief spell of curling too, as although Kate’s first attempt went a bit awry, she later successfully threw the stone and it stopped right in the middle. A delighted Kate celebrated by punching the air and high-fiving Jennifer Dodds, who was part of the team who won gold at the 2022 Winter Olympics.